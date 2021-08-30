SeventySix Capital Becomes First Investment Company to Join Have A Game Plan.® Bet Responsibly.™ Public Service Campaign

As part of its commitment, SeventySix Capital will activate the campaign through its social media channels, company podcasts, and newsletters. SeventySix Capital and the AGA will also discuss this new partnership on an episode of the SeventySix Capital Leadership Series , its weekly podcast, which will air on September 1st.

"SeventySix Capital shares the belief with the AGA that educating consumers on the basics of responsible sports betting is important to the longevity of the industry," said Wayne Kimmel, SeventySix Capital's Managing Partner. "We are proud to join forces with the AGA and other campaign partners as the first investment company partner in this effort. We will help promote Have A Game Plan, specifically with the entrepreneurs that are working to transform the sports betting industry."

"We're excited to partner with SeventySix Capital, whose innovative ideas and technologies reach widely across the sports betting landscape," said Casey Clark, AGA senior vice president, strategic communications. "The success of the legal sports betting industry hinges on a shared commitment to responsibility—and as American access to the legal market continues to expand, educating consumers on the importance of responsible betting is critical. We're proud to welcome SeventySix Capital to Have A Game Plan and are thankful for their commitment to keeping bettors safe and informed."

The AGA's Have A Game Plan campaign focuses on the core principles of responsible sports betting: setting a budget and sticking to it, keeping betting social, knowing the odds and playing with trusted, regulated operators.

Sports betting is now legal in 32 states and the District of Columbia, with 23 jurisdictions already operational.

The AGA launched Have A Game Plan in late 2019 to educate sports fans on the principles of responsible sports betting. SeventySix Capital joins official campaign partners DraftKings, FanDuel, Monumental Sports and Entertainment, NASCAR, the NHL, the PGA TOUR, Sightline Payments, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Vegas Golden Knights, the Washington Football Team and UFC.

About the AGA

The American Gaming Association (AGA) is the premier national trade group representing the $261 billion U.S. casino industry, which supports 1.8 million jobs nationwide. AGA members include commercial and tribal casino operators, suppliers, and other entities affiliated with the gaming industry. It is the mission of the AGA to achieve sound policies and regulations consistent with casino gaming's modern appeal and vast economic contributions.

About SeventySix Capital

SeventySix Capital is a venture capital company that invests in game-changing sports betting, esports, and sports technology startups. In 2021, SeventySix Capital sold three portfolio companies - VSiN, the sports betting media network (sold to DraftKings), Vigtory, a next generation sportsbook (sold to FuboTV), and Team Whistle, a sports and entertainment media company (sold to ELEVEN SPORTS). Other public companies that have acquired SeventySix Capital's portfolio companies include: Aramark, Intel, IBM, Walgreens and Yahoo.

SeventySix Capital also has a Sports Advisory business, its Athlete Venture Group, the Leadership Series, and a strategic partnership with Rubicon Talent, a sports marketing and talent agency.

