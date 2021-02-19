Several Online Sportsbooks Experience Unplanned Outages During the Big Game, According to Action 24/7

The companies that service the online sports gambling industry must be prepared to handle these large sporting events. The large demand around the Big Game in Tennessee left sportsbooks DraftKings, BetMGM and FanDuel with tech disruptions and outages, while the fourth book, Action 247, was able to meet the needs of all their customers with no hiccups.

With such increased demand for online sports betting, you'd think that all the online sports betting sites would be geared up and ready for what probably is and always has been one of the biggest betting days of the year. However, the outages of the big sportsbook players, leaves gamblers with the uncertainty of whether they can handle the global sports calendar. Events where there is always going to be a "bottleneck of bettors."

About Action 24/7

Founded in 2020, Action 24/7 is a by Tennesseans, for Tennesseans sportsbook based out of Nashville, TN. Action 24/7 is the only locally-owned and operated Tennessee sportsbook, offering a wide variety of sports betting games with a world-class customer experience.

