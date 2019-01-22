Several Premium .NYC (dot-nyc) Domain Names Are For Sale

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank, a leading advisory firm specializing in the sale of intellectual property assets, is marketing for sale multiple premium domain names ending in ".NYC" (dot-nyc), including nightclub.nyc, concerttickets.nyc, apartmentlistings.nyc, carpark.nyc, sublets.nyc and hoteldeals.nyc.

A .NYC (dot-nyc) web address represents the attitude, mindset, and behavior possessed by New Yorkers. It offers a unique opportunity to brand the owner's online identity and showcases the valuable New York City location. The premium domain names offered for sale provide companies with the chance to brand themselves utilizing the imprimatur of the biggest city in the U.S. According to Hilco Streambank Associate Ben Kaplan, "The .NYC (dot-nyc) domain name opportunity can help any business or brand stand out from the crowded '.COM' (dot-com) space. It is a great way to showcase your New York City pride."

Parties interested in the domain name or learning more about the sale process should CLICK HERE or contact Hilco Streambank directly using the contact information provided below.

Richelle Kalnit Senior Vice President rkalnit@hilcoglobal.com 212.993.7214 Ben Kaplan Associate bkaplan@hilcoglobal.com 646.651.1978

About Hilco Streambank: Hilco Streambank is a market leading advisory firm specializing in intellectual property disposition and valuation. Having completed numerous transactions including sales in publicly reported Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases, private transactions, and online sales through IPv4Auctions.com, Hilco Streambank has established itself as the premier intermediary in the consumer brand, internet and telecom communities. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global, the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate and strategic capital equity investments.

SOURCE Hilco Streambank