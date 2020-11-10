Several Streaming Companies Are Hot on the Heels of the Leader Heading to 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group – Stay-at-home declarations during the global pandemic over the past year have positively impacted businesses for streaming service providers and added to the wave of consumers dropping traditional TV services. While the leaders benefited, some new services are hot on their heels.

The livestreaming space is gaining momentum thanks to the efforts of leaders like Netflix, who have blazed a path for other companies with significant interest in the sector including as AT&T, Inc. (NYSE:T), Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), and Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). These companies are all launching their own streaming services and hold newer and more diverse show portfolios that could help them outperform in the upcoming months.

Pairing itself with the with the established providers, emerging company Liquid Media Group Ltd. is rolling up a slate of businesses in the streaming sector as well. Based in Vancouver – considered Hollywood North for film, TV and animation – Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ: YVR) has jumped on the digital streaming trend with early success. The company is integrating multiple disciplines including Video on Demand (VOD), Subscription VOD (SVOD), and Electronic Sell-Through (EST) into a single media group.

The company's stated mission is to empower content creators worldwide to develop, produce and distribute content across channels and platforms. That is proving very fruitful as Liquid Media has been able to strike deal after deal in the last several months with significant content partners in the gaming, digital content and production segments.

Caching Up on the Leader

As the dominant player in the space, Netflix, Inc. has flourished during the lockdowns. It has reported record revenues and profits during this period. But like others, it faces a potential short fall of movies and shows thanks to the suspension of all production. Many popular series were stalled, and, in some cases, new shows have been canceled. This left NFLX to project a slowing of subscriber growth in the coming months. This widens the door for competitors including:

Surprisingly Agile AT&T, Inc.

AT&T is still a leading telecommunications company. It delivers mobile and fixed telephone services across the United States. The company operates through three segments — WarnerMedia, Communications, Latin America, and Xandr. The company produces television programming, video and audio programming services, pay-tv services, and digital and video advertising services.

AT&T sold its wireline and wireless operations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to Liberty Latin America in a deal that fetched $1.95 billion. The provider has also just announced a significant discount on the wireless service for its internet users beginning on December 31st of this year. Surging demand for home internet as the work-and-learn-home is increasing due to a second wave, AT&T should see an increase in user base and revenues observers say.

The Good Ole Walt Disney Company

Prior to the global pandemic, Disney operated almost completely in the Studio Entertainment and theme parks sectors. That all changed in early 2020 as the entertainment mega force turned to developing its streaming platform. The company had launched Disney+ last November but kicked it into high gear and has turned into be a major source of revenue for the company.

The Disney+ subscriber base hit 60 million earlier this year in August, an impressive showing. Disney has announced a strategic restructuring of its entertainment business, with an emphasis on curating original content for its streaming platform. Based on the massive success of Disney+ this year, this move could help accelerate their direct-to-consumer business and help the growth of their platform.

Still Strong Comcast Corporation

Comcast is the largest cable TV company in the United States. It is a leading telecommunications company that produces feature films and TV programming. It also owns and operates Theme Parks, Sky segments, Broadcast Television and Filmed Entertainment.

Comcast recently partnered with Aruba in order to launch Comcast Business Teleworker, a VPN service. The project is aimed at delivering a secure connection for enterprise employees to their corporate networks. That allows employees to operate online without adjoining to their at-home internet service.

Newcomer Liquid Media Group Ltd.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is an entertainment company with a strong portfolio of content intellectual property spanning creative industries. It offers production services through its Waterproof Studios division, Streaming content through its Slipstream VOD streaming platform and Reelhouse, a customizable service for filmmakers.

A recent milestone is Liquid Media's announced partnership with Tyler Bushnell's Polycade, the connected arcade platform invented by the son of Atari co-founder Nolan Bushnell, enabling retro enthusiasts to play classic games in the 21st century.

Along with its other platforms, Liquid Media plans to make all its retro gaming titles available for the Polycade Game Store launching this fall. Liquid Media Group's retro games will also be available on Polycade commercial models which come preloaded with classic titles.

