Severalnines Cluster-to-Cluster Replication Provides Peace of Mind With Multi-Cloud Disaster Recovery

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If the COVID-19 pandemic has shown us anything, it's that it is a necessity for businesses to modernize, to innovate, and be prepared when crisis looms. For the businesses that are reeling from the economic effects of the pandemic, the value of disaster preparedness is more clear than ever. Severalnines offers businesses of all sizes the opportunity to stay prepared for disaster and secure their crucial, open source database infrastructure; the recent cluster-to-cluster replication feature completes the end-to-end disaster recovery features found in ClusterControl, reducing the complexity, expense, and management of multi-cloud Disaster Recovery.

Businesses are increasingly turning to hybrid, multi-cloud systems for their business data. However, management functions like backup, security, disaster recovery, and compliance are often a labor-intensive and time-consuming process. This can result in long recovery times and even data loss in the event of a disaster. A solution that is able to orchestrate all the moving parts, in an automated fashion, can significantly improve recovery point (RPO) and recovery time (RTO) objectives.

Cluster-to-cluster replication gives businesses the ability to improve disaster tolerance for critical applications by providing automated, off-site, database replication (for instance to the cloud). This type of redundancy is a recommended practice for most use cases, but essential for critical services and applications. A local data center can suffer a complete outage, possibly from a hacking attack. A secondary site provides businesses with a way to recover operations and core business functions in a matter of minutes in some cases.

"Flexible multi-site database replication with an industry-leading disaster recovery management toolset offers considerably lower RPOs than traditional offsite shipping of backups," said Vinay Joosery, CEO & Co-Founder of Severalnines. "The latest version of ClusterControl helps organizations automate the deployment and management of these sophisticated database setups, especially around switchover, failover and failback."

Large companies with the budget to develop their own disaster recovery plan often turn to the type of systems that utilize multiple failsafes, as the consequences of unplanned and unexpected downtime can be costly, even catastrophic. Severalnines advocates for conventional approaches when dealing with crises — often meaning preparedness and maintaining backups — as disaster scenarios can't be avoided, only planned for.

Severalnines provides automation and management software for database clusters. We help companies deploy their databases in any environment, and manage all operational aspects to achieve high-scale availability. Severalnines' products are used by developers and administrators of all skill levels to provide the full 'deploy, manage, monitor, scale' database cycle, thus freeing them from the complexity and learning curves that are typically associated with highly available database clusters. Severalnines is often called the "anti-startup" as it is entirely self-funded by its founders. The company has enabled tens of thousands of deployments to date via its popular product ClusterControl for customers like BT, Orange, Cisco, HP, HP, Paytrail, Ping Identity, and Technicolor. Severalnines is a private company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with offices in Singapore, Japan and the United States.

