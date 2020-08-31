Severalnines' Multi-Cloud, Full-Ops Database Management Provides Extra Protection for Disaster Recovery

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-cloud databases have been growing largely in popularity in recent years, and their adoption is becoming more widely accepted by more and more businesses. Severalnines is helping organizations take control of their database and efficiently deploy and manage highly available, open source database clusters. Not only does having multiple cloud vendors prevent organizations from being dependent on a single vendor, but the increased security and reliability of multiple, decentralized database deployments ensure that if one instance experiences an unexpected outage, business can quickly resume as usual.

(PRNewsfoto/Severalnines)

Multiple database deployments also benefit data management processes including backup and restore, data recovery, and data migration; additional perks like added optimization and increased performance are among just a few of the examples of why a growing number of organizations prefer multiple databases in multiple locations across multiple platforms.

Over the past few years, ClusterControl has added new functionality to allow for a complete multi-cloud approach. It not only allows users to deploy their databases to multiple clouds with just a couple of clicks but also provides a disaster recovery toolset to minimize operations downtime impacted by disasters or other unplanned incidents. ClusterControl supports enterprise-grade backup and restore management, various database replication options, and the deployment of databases to Amazon AWS, Google Cloud, or Microsoft Azure — in any combination.

"Adopting a multi-cloud strategy is key to mitigate cloud vendor lock-ins, creating applications, and services with a competitive edge by taking advantage of a cloud provider's unique strengths and for business continuity," said Alex Yu, VP of Products at Severalnines. "The ClusterControl platform empowers organizations to fully adopt stateful applications and services for use in multi and hybrid clouds without the fear of cloud vendor lock-in and provides an industry-leading database disaster recovery toolset to facilitate uninterrupted business operations during disasters."

Severalnines is committed to bringing you advanced tools and systems to help you automate your open source database infrastructures. To learn more, visit https://severalnines.com/.

About Severalnines

Severalnines provides automation and management software for database clusters. We help companies deploy their databases in any environment, and manage all operational aspects to achieve high-scale availability. Severalnines' products are used by developers and administrators of all skill levels to provide the full "deploy, manage, monitor, scale" database cycle, thus freeing them from the complexity and learning curves that are typically associated with highly available database clusters. Severalnines is often called the anti-startup as it is entirely self-funded by its founders. The company has enabled over 12,000 deployments to date via its popular product ClusterControl. It currently counts BT, Orange, Cisco, CNRS, Technicolor, AVG, Ping Identity and Paytrail as customers. Severalnines is a private company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with offices in Singapore, Japan and the United States. To see who is using Severalnines today, visit https://www.severalnines.com/company.

Contact:

Forrest Lymburner

[email protected]

+1 347-809-3407

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Severalnines

Related Links

https://www.severalnines.com

