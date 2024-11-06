Severe Asthma Clinical Trial Pipeline Appears Robust With 40+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Segment | DelveInsight

The severe asthma market is fueled by the rising prevalence of the condition, particularly in urban areas, alongside the emergence of innovative therapies like biologics targeting IgE and cytokine modulators. A growing demand for personalized medicine enhances treatment efficacy and patient compliance. Government initiatives and increased awareness improve access to care, while advancements in inhaler technology boost medication adherence. Collaborative efforts in R&D are also vital for driving innovation in asthma treatments.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's 'Severe Asthma Pipeline Insight 2024' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline severe asthma therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the severe asthma pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Severe Asthma Pipeline Report

DelveInsight's severe asthma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 40+ active players working to develop 50+ pipeline therapies for severe asthma treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for severe asthma treatment. Key severe asthma companies such as Kinaset Therapeutics, Bio-Thera Solutions, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, AB Science, GlaxoSmithKline, Oneness Biotech, Biosion, Lanier Biotherapeutics, Kymera Therapeutics, Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, Upstream Bio, Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Industries, Sanofi, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, AstraZeneca, Advagene Biopharma, Genrix ( Shanghai ) Biopharmaceuticals, and others are evaluating new severe asthma drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new severe asthma drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising severe asthma pipeline therapies such as KN-002, BAT2606, CM326, Masitinib, GSK3511294, FB 704A, BSI-045B, LNR 125.38, KT 621, CBP-201, Verekitug, TEV'248, Rilzabrutinib, SHR-1905, Atuliflapon, AD17002, GR1802, and others are under different phases of severe asthma clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of severe asthma clinical trials. In September 2024 , Kinaset Therapeutics announced two oral presentations and a late-breaking poster presentation at the 2024 European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress . The presentations demonstrate the potential of Kinaset's lead clinical candidate, frevecitinib ( KN-002 ), to treat all patients with moderate to severe asthma and patients with COPD.

announced two oral presentations and a late-breaking poster presentation at the 2024 . The presentations demonstrate the potential of Kinaset's lead clinical candidate, frevecitinib ( ), to treat all patients with moderate to and patients with COPD. In May 2024 , GSK announced positive headline results from the phase III clinical trials SWIFT-1 and SWIFT-2, which assessed the efficacy and safety of depemokimab versus placebo in adults and adolescents with severe asthma with type 2 inflammation characterized by blood eosinophil count.

announced positive headline results from the SWIFT-1 and SWIFT-2, which assessed the efficacy and safety of depemokimab versus placebo in adults and adolescents with severe asthma with type 2 inflammation characterized by blood eosinophil count. In April 2024 , Twenty-five abstracts across approved and investigational medicines will be presented at this year's American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference. Notable data presentations for Sanofi's immunology pipeline include the first presentation of phase IIb moderate to severe asthma data for rilzabrutinib .

Twenty-five abstracts across approved and investigational medicines will be presented at this year's American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference. Notable data presentations for Sanofi's immunology pipeline include the first presentation of phase IIb moderate to severe asthma data for . In October 2023, Upstream Bio announced positive interim results in its Phase Ib clinical study of UPB-101, a thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor (TSLPR) inhibitor. The Phase Ib study is a randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled multiple ascending dose (MAD) study with subcutaneous (SC) administration conducted in asthma patients.

announced positive in its Phase Ib clinical study of UPB-101, a thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor (TSLPR) inhibitor. The Phase Ib study is a randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled multiple ascending dose (MAD) study with subcutaneous (SC) administration conducted in asthma patients. In October 2023, Aiolos Bio with an asthma drug in clinical trials, announced that it raised $245 million in Series A funding. Atlas Venture, Bain Capital Life Sciences, Forbion Capital Partners and Sofinnova Investments led the round, with additional investment from RA Capital Management

Request a sample and discover the recent advances in severe asthma treatment drugs @ Severe Asthma Pipeline Report

The severe asthma pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage severe asthma drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the severe asthma clinical trial landscape.

Severe Asthma Overview

Severe asthma is a chronic respiratory condition characterized by persistent symptoms that are difficult to control, even with high-dose medications. Unlike milder forms of asthma, severe asthma can significantly impair the quality of life and may result in frequent exacerbations requiring hospitalization.

The exact cause of severe asthma is not entirely clear, but it often arises from a combination of genetic and environmental factors. These may include respiratory infections, allergens (pollen, mold, dust mites), pollutants (tobacco smoke, air pollution), occupational irritants, and lifestyle factors such as obesity and stress. Severe asthma can also develop in people whose milder asthma is not well-controlled over time.

Diagnosis of severe asthma begins with a comprehensive medical history, physical examination, and pulmonary function tests like spirometry to assess lung function. Doctors may also order additional tests, such as chest X-rays, blood tests, and allergy tests to identify triggers. A key factor in diagnosing severe asthma is the persistence of symptoms despite the optimal use of standard asthma treatments.

Managing severe asthma typically requires a multifaceted approach. Inhaled corticosteroids and long-acting bronchodilators are the mainstays of treatment. For those who do not respond to these medications, biologic therapies (such as omalizumab, mepolizumab, or dupilumab) may be prescribed to target specific pathways involved in the inflammatory response. In addition, patients with severe asthma may benefit from lifestyle modifications, including weight management, avoiding triggers, and pulmonary rehabilitation. In extreme cases, systemic corticosteroids may be necessary, although long-term use can have serious side effects.

Find out more about severe asthma treatment drugs @ Drugs for Severe Asthma Treatment

A snapshot of the severe asthma Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA GSK3511294 GlaxoSmithKline III Interleukin 5 receptor antagonists Subcutaneous CBP-201 Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals II Interleukin 4 receptor alpha subunit antagonists Subcutaneous BSI-045B Biosion II Thymic stromal lymphopoietin inhibitors Subcutaneous CM326 KeyMed Biosciences II Thymic stromal lymphopoietin inhibitors; Thymic stromal lymphopoietin modulators Subcutaneous FB 704A Fountain BioPharma II Interleukin 6 inhibitors Intravenous KN 002 Kinaset Therapeutics I Tumour necrosis factor alpha inhibitors Inhalation

Learn more about the emerging severe asthma pipeline therapies @ Severe Asthma Clinical Trials

Severe Asthma Therapeutics Assessment

The severe asthma pipeline report proffers an integral view of the severe asthma emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Severe Asthma Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical

Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy

: Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Interleukin 5 receptor antagonists, Thymic stromal lymphopoietin inhibitors, Thymic stromal lymphopoietin inhibitors, Thymic stromal lymphopoietin modulators, Interleukin 6 inhibitors, STAT6 transcription factor degraders, Interleukin 4 receptor alpha subunit antagonists

Interleukin 5 receptor antagonists, Thymic stromal lymphopoietin inhibitors, Thymic stromal lymphopoietin inhibitors, Thymic stromal lymphopoietin modulators, Interleukin 6 inhibitors, STAT6 transcription factor degraders, Interleukin 4 receptor alpha subunit antagonists Key Severe Asthma Companies : Kinaset Therapeutics, Bio-Thera Solutions, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, AB Science, GlaxoSmithKline, Oneness Biotech, Biosion, Lanier Biotherapeutics, Kymera Therapeutics, Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, Upstream Bio, Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Industries, Sanofi, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, AstraZeneca, Advagene Biopharma, Genrix ( Shanghai ) Biopharmaceuticals, and others.

: Kinaset Therapeutics, Bio-Thera Solutions, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, AB Science, GlaxoSmithKline, Oneness Biotech, Biosion, Lanier Biotherapeutics, Kymera Therapeutics, Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, Upstream Bio, Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Industries, Sanofi, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, AstraZeneca, Advagene Biopharma, Genrix ( ) Biopharmaceuticals, and others. Key Severe Asthma Pipeline Therapies: KN-002, BAT2606, CM326, Masitinib, GSK3511294, FB 704A, BSI-045B, LNR 125.38, KT 621, CBP-201, Verekitug, TEV'248, Rilzabrutinib, SHR-1905, Atuliflapon, AD17002, GR1802, and others.

Dive deep into rich insights for new drugs for severe asthma treatment, visit @ Severe Asthma Drugs

Table of Contents

1. Severe Asthma Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Severe Asthma Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Severe Asthma Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Severe Asthma Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Severe Asthma Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Severe Asthma Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Severe Asthma Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Severe Asthma Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Severe Asthma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Severe Asthma Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Severe Asthma Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

For further information on the severe asthma pipeline therapeutics, reach out @ Severe Asthma Treatment Drugs

Related Reports

Severe Asthma Market

Severe Asthma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market share of the individual therapies, and key severe asthma companies including AstraZeneca plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi S.A., Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Amgen Inc., AbbVie Inc., Genentech, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Biogen Inc., CSL Limited, among others.

Asthma Market

Asthma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key asthma companies including GlaxoSmithKline, 4D Pharma plc, AstraZeneca, Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, Avillion, Pearl Therapeutics, ARS Pharmaceuticals, Sinomab, Avalo Therapeutics, Kymab, Sanofi, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, Inc., among others.

Asthma Pipeline

Asthma Pipeline Insight – 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key asthma companies, including Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, GlaxoSmithKline, Immunotek SL, AB Science, EMS, Avalo Therapeutics, Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., ARS Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Zura Bio Ltd., AstraZeneca, EURRUS Biotech GmbH, T-Balance Therapeutics GmbH, Gossamer Bio, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., Trio Medicines, Janssen Research & Development, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Hoffman-La-Roche, GlaxoSmithKline, Biohaven Pharmaceutical, TAK-Circulator Co., Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical, among others.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key ARDS companies, including MediciNova, Edesa Biotech, Light Chain Biosciences, Boehringer Ingelheim, Genentech, Windtree Therapeutics, Biomarck Pharmaceuticals, Athersys, Healios, Direct Biologics, Biohaven Pharmaceutical, Arch Biopartners, APEPTICO Forschung und Entwicklung GmbH, Staidson (Beijing) Biopharmaceuticals, Veru, Mesoblast Limited, Avalo Therapeutics, Pluristem Therapeutics, ILTOO Pharma, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+14699457679

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/3528414/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP