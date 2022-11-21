Severe Asthma Digital Marketing Trends Report 2022 Featuring Sanofi, Regeneron, Genentech, Novartis, GSK, AstraZeneca, Amgen, & Teva

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Marketing Trends in Severe Asthma" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sanofi/Regeneron's Dupixent.com achieved the highest traffic across branded severe asthma patient sites in the US from July 2021 to June 2022, with about 7,800,000 visits, followed by Novartis' Xolair.com, and GSK's Nucala.com.

The highest proportion of traffic to these sites originated from direct sources, followed by organic searches. Amgen/AstraZeneca's Tezspire.com had the highest amount of direct traffic (83%), while remaining brands, Dupixent, Cinqair, Nucala, and Xolair, had levels between 52-66%.

For patient branded sites, Sanofi/Regeneron spent the most on DDA for Dupixent.com at approximately $4.2 million, followed by GSK's Nucala.com at approximately $900,000. Dupixent.com was supported by the most paid keywords at approximately 10,650 keywords, followed by Tezspire.com at about 5,800 keywords.

For branded HCP sites in the US, Sanofi/Regeneron's Dupixenthcp.com had the highest number of visits at approximately 775,000 total visits, followed by AstraZeneca's Fasenrahcp.com, and GSK's Nucalahcp.com. The highest proportion of traffic to these sites originated from direct, followed by organic and referral sources.

Teva's Cinqairhcp.com had the highest proportion of traffic from direct searches (81%). Sanofi/Regeneron spent the most on DDA for Dupixenthcp.com at approximately $51,400, followed by Amgen/AstraZeneca's Tezspirehcp.com at approximately $17,100.

Between July 2021 and June 2022, the top 20 social media asthma posts by interaction from pharma were from Sanofi's Facebook accounts, Genentech's Instagram, Regeneron's Instagram, Fasenra's Facebook, and GSK's Instagram. AstraZeneca's Vik Asthma is the only severe asthma app detected from pharma in the US, with an estimated 30,700 downloads in 2021.

Most branded websites in EUCAN are patient-directed and few generated notable traffic between July 2021 and June 2022. Sanofi/Regeneron's Dupixentmyway.co.uk and Dupixent.co.uk achieved the highest traffic, with about 20,200 and 3,400 visits, respectively.

Between July 2021 and June 2022, eight of the top 20 social media asthma posts by interaction in EUCAN from pharma were from AstraZeneca Espana's Instagram account. No asthma mobile apps were detected from pharma in EUCAN.

This report assesses key digital marketing metrics of pharma assets in severe asthma, including branded websites for patients and healthcare professionals (HCPs), mobile apps, and social media accounts.

Metrics include website traffic volume, engagement, and source, digital display advertising (DDA), paid search engine optimization (SEO), mobile app downloads, and social media post interaction.

Countries include the US, 4EU ( Italy , France , Germany , and Spain ), the UK, and Canada (EUCAN).

Understand the digital marketing competitive landscape in severe asthma, with a view of leading patient and HCP branded assets across different regions.

See what tactics pharma companies are using to drive traffic to their severe asthma branded assets for patient and HCPs, such as DDA and paid SEO.

Understand what sources of website traffic are generating the most visits to these assets, such as paid SEO, social media, or organic searches.

Compare top branded assets for patients by how they address and support different patient needs.

See what pharma social media accounts in severe asthma are the most active and achieving the most engagement.

See leading mobile app offerings in severe asthma from pharma across different regions.

