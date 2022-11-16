Severe Duty Motors Market to record USD 602.59 Mn growth; Oil and gas industry to emerge as key end-user - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Severe Duty Motors Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 602.59 million between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The severe duty motors market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. Download a Free PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Severe Duty Motors Market 2022-2026

The report identifies the growing demand for energy-efficient severe duty motors as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The increased upgrading activities of severe duty motors will also be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters

The severe duty motors market covers the following areas:

Segmentation Analysis

By end-user, the report analyzes the market by segments such as the oil and gas industry, chemical and petrochemical industry, water and wastewater industry, metals and mining industry, and other industries. The oil and gas industry will account for significant revenue generation in the market. The global severe duty motors market in the oil and gas industry is expected to experience an increase in year-over-year growth during the forecast period, mainly due to deep-water drilling and production from shale gas reserves, driven by oil and gas prices. The exploration of new oil and gas fields and refinery units is expected to drive the market for severe duty motors in the oil and gas industry. The demand for severe duty motors in the oil and gas industry will increase in conjunction with the expansions in onshore and offshore production activities. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Download a Free Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.: The company offers severe duty motors which are designed to provide performance and long life in harsh industrial processing applications such as petrochemical plants, mines, foundries, pulp and paper plants, waste management facilities, rock crushers, and chemical plants.

The company offers severe duty motors which are designed to provide performance and long life in harsh industrial processing applications such as petrochemical plants, mines, foundries, pulp and paper plants, waste management facilities, rock crushers, and chemical plants. Mitsubishi Electric Corp.: The company offers severe duty motors which are ideally suited for the petrochemical industry and the general process industry as their design supports optimum heat dissipation and thus enables very compact dimensions.

The company offers severe duty motors which are ideally suited for the petrochemical industry and the general process industry as their design supports optimum heat dissipation and thus enables very compact dimensions. Nidec Corp.: The company offers severe duty motors which are constructed to be sturdy and efficient and the construction heavy duty electric motors include features designed to protect against contamination, moisture, vibration, and demanding duty cycles.

The company offers severe duty motors which are constructed to be sturdy and efficient and the construction heavy duty electric motors include features designed to protect against contamination, moisture, vibration, and demanding duty cycles. Regal Rexnord Corp.: The company offers severe duty motors which are 100 percent cast iron construction for rigidity and reduced vibration with constant torque for inverter duty.

The company offers severe duty motors which are 100 percent cast iron construction for rigidity and reduced vibration with constant torque for inverter duty. Rockwell Automation Inc.: The company offers severe duty motors that maximize energy efficiency through optimized electrical design and are qualified for utility rebates and help extend motor life with cooler operating temperatures.

The company offers severe duty motors that maximize energy efficiency through optimized electrical design and are qualified for utility rebates and help extend motor life with cooler operating temperatures. Bharat Bijlee Ltd.

Brook Crompton Group

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.

Elektrim Motors

Havells India Ltd.

Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd.

MGM Electric Motors

Siemens AG

Toledo Engineering Co. Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA

Wolong ELectric Group

WorldWide Electric Corp.

Related Reports:

The explosion proof motors market share is expected to increase by USD 389.23 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.14%. The increasing number of initiatives to develop energy-efficient motors is notably driving the explosion proof motors market growth, although factors such as fluctuating prices of raw materials may impede the market growth.

share is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.14%. The increasing number of initiatives to develop energy-efficient motors is notably driving the explosion proof motors market growth, although factors such as fluctuating prices of raw materials may impede the market growth. The industrial gear motors and drives market share is expected to increase by USD 4.76 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.33%. The growing demand for energy-efficient industrial gear motors and drives is notably driving the industrial gear motors and drives market growth, although factors such as emerging variable speed drives (VSDs) may impede the market growth.

Severe Duty Motors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.3% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 602.59 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.69 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Bharat Bijlee Ltd., Brook Crompton Group, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., Elektrim Motors, Havells India Ltd., Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd., MGM Electric Motors, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., Regal Rexnord Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, Toledo Engineering Co. Inc., Toshiba Corp., WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA, Wolong ELectric Group, and WorldWide Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

