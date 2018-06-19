Severe Storms Strike Northern Colorado

Calling their agent

Online at www.farmers.com/claims

Using the Farmers ® app through their smartphone or tablet

Farmers Claims Contact Center number: 1-800-435-7764.



Foremost ® customers can also use the 1-800-435-7764 number for assistance.

Bristol West ® customers can call 1-800-274-7865 for assistance.

Spanish-language claims assistance is available to Farmers customers by calling: 877-RECLAMO (877-732-5266).

Farmers Insurance encourages customers to continue to monitor the weather and prepare for potential future storms. If a storm is imminent, try to stay indoors, away from windows and glass doors while the storm passes, and park cars in covered areas if possible.

After the storm, Farmers Insurance recommends the following actions when safe:

Walk around the home inside and out to identify potential damage, including landscaping.

Take photographs of any damage noted to the property.

Make emergency repairs or temporary emergency repairs as needed to prevent further damage, if you are unable to do so yourself, you may want to consider hiring a professional.

Talk to your Farmers agent if you have questions regarding damage and the claims process.

