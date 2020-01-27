Severn Bancorp, Inc. Announces Annual Earnings - Strong Noninterest Income Growth

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Severn Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: SVBI), the parent company of Severn Bank, reported net income available to common shareholders for the 2019 year of $8.4 million vs. $8.5 million for the 2018 year. Net Income available to common shareholders for fourth quarter was $1.2 million vs. $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Total assets were up slightly in the fourth quarter 2019 from the prior quarter to $827 million, but down $147 million from the prior year-end of $974 million at December 31, 2018. Earnings per share on a fully diluted basis were $0.09 for the fourth quarter and $0.65 per share for the year ended December 31, 2019 vs. $0.20 and $0.67 per share, respectively, for the same periods in 2018.

"At first glance some of the year-end financial results may seem concerning," stated Alan J. Hyatt, President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Hyatt continued, "The Bank experienced significant payoffs in outstanding loans. We also saw a large reduction in short term investor deposits that affected earnings. However, the balance sheet reflects significant strength and will allow the Bank to grow assets. Additional top-notch team members have been added to the lending team to help us achieve this loan growth."

Net interest income in the fourth quarter 2019 decreased $873 thousand to $6.9 million from the fourth quarter of 2018 with a $1.5 million increase or 5% to $30.5 million for the 2019 year vs. $29.1 million earned for the 2018 fiscal year. Less fourth quarter interest income was generated from lower volumes of earning assets, particularly from significantly lower medical-use cannabis related deposits that earned overnight interest income during the first half of 2019. Also, loan interest income decreased from lower loan volumes, which was slightly offset by a reduction in interest expense from less reliance on borrowings.

Noninterest income in the fourth quarter 2019 increased $202 thousand to $2.6 million from the fourth quarter of 2018 with a $1.8 million increase or 22% to $10.3 million for the 2019 year vs. $8.4 million in 2018. Growth in mortgage banking production and deposit fees from medical-use cannabis related accounts contributed significantly to the increases in noninterest income.

Noninterest expenses in the fourth quarter 2019 increased $877 thousand to $7.7 million from the fourth quarter of 2018 with a $3.4 million increase or 13% to $29.7 million for the 2019 year vs. $26.2 million in 2018. Non-interest expenses increased for both periods due to several factors, including: accounting and professional fees, severance payments to the former CFO, and higher commissions paid to mortgage loan officers and real estate brokers as a result of increased production in 2019. In addition, contributing to the increase was higher occupancy costs and additional staffing as a result of opening a new branch in Crofton in the third quarter of 2019.

Total assets decreased $147 million to $827 million at December 31, 2019 from $974 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease in assets was primarily in federal funds and interest bearing deposits in other banks as well as loans due to unexpected payoffs. Deposits and borrowed funds decreased $118 million and $39 million, respectively from December 31, 2018 to December 31, 2019. The decrease in deposits was primarily the result of short term, medical-use cannabis related funds that account holders maintained at Severn Bank prior to pursuing other longer term investment opportunities. Management was aware of the short term nature of certain medical-use cannabis related deposits and offset those funds by maintaining short term liquidly to meet any deposit outflows.

About Severn Bank: Founded in 1946, Severn is a full-service community bank offering a wide array of personal and commercial banking products as well as residential and commercial mortgage lending. It offers seven branches located in Annapolis, Edgewater, Severna Park, Lothian/Wayson's Corner, Crofton, and Glen Burnie, Maryland. The bank specializes in exceptional customer service and holds itself and its employees to a high standard of community contribution. Severn is on the Web at www.severnbank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may be affected by various factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, those with respect to management's determination of the amount of loan loss reserve and statements about the economy. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "will," "would," "could," "should," "guidance," "potential," "continue," "project," "forecast," "confident," and similar expressions are typically used to identify forward-looking statements. Severn's operations and actual results could differ significantly from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, changes in the economy and interest rates both in the nation and in Severn's general market area, federal and state regulation, competition and other factors detailed from time to time in Severn's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including "Item 1A. Risk Factors" contained in Severn's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

Severn Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Income Statement (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)















Quarterly income statement results: Three Months Ended December 31,











2019 2018 $ Change % Change















Interest Income

























Interest on loans $ 8,662 $ 9,146 $ (484) -5%

Interest on securities 206 276 (70) -25%

Other interest income 321 800 (479) -60%

















Total interest income 9,189 10,222 (1,033) -10%















Interest Expense

























Interest on deposits 1,851 1,750 101 6%

Interest on long term borrowings 410 671 (261) -39%

















Total interest expense 2,261 2,421 (160) -7%

















Net interest income 6,928 7,801 (873) -11%

















Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 0 0 - 0%

















Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses 6,928 7,801 (873) -11%















Noninterest Income

























Mortgage-banking revenue 833 591 242 41%

Real Estate Commissions 544 554 (10) -2%

Real Estate Management Income 157 147 10 7%

Other noninterest income 1,043 1,083 (40) -4%

















Total noninterest income 2,577 2,375 202 9%

















Net interest income plus noninterest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses 9,505 10,176 (671) -7%















Noninterest Expense

























Compensation and related expenses 5,239 4,460 779 17%

Net Occupancy & Depreciation 520 404 116 29%

Net Costs of Foreclosed Real Estate (82) 62 (144) -232%

Other

2,051 1,925 126 7%

















Total noninterest expense 7,728 6,851 877 13%

















Income before income tax provision 1,777 3,325 (1,548) -47%

















Income tax provision 569 724 (155) -21%

















Net income $ 1,208 $ 2,601 $ (1,393) -54%

Net income available to common shareholders $ 1,208 $ 2,601 $ (1,393) -54%

Severn Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Income Statement (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)















Year-to-Date income statement results: Year Ended December 31,











2019 2018 $ Change % Change















Interest Income

























Interest on loans $ 36,201 $ 34,877 $ 1,324 4%

Interest on securities 930 1,196 (266) -22%

Other interest income 2,679 1,587 1,092 69%

















Total interest income 39,810 37,660 2,150 6%















Interest Expense

























Interest on deposits 7,350 5,688 1,662 29%

Interest on long term borrowings 1,953 2,915 (962) -33%

















Total interest expense 9,303 8,603 700 8%

















Net interest income 30,507 29,057 1,450 5%

















Provision for (reversal of) loan losses (500) (300) (200) 67%

















Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses 31,007 29,357 1,650 6%















Noninterest Income

























Mortgage-banking revenue 3,748 2,561 1,187 46%

Real Estate Commissions 1,834 1,707 127 7%

Real Estate Management Income 627 674 (47) -7%

Other noninterest income 4,056 3,487 569 16%

















Total noninterest income 10,265 8,429 1,836 22%

















Net interest income plus noninterest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses 41,272 37,786 3,486 9%















Noninterest Expense

























Compensation and related expenses 19,738 17,819 1,919 11%

Net Occupancy & Depreciation 1,703 1,555 148 10%

Net Costs of Foreclosed Real Estate 172 83 89 107%

Other

8,048 6,783 1,265 19%

















Total noninterest expense 29,661 26,240 3,421 13%

















Income before income tax provision 11,611 11,546 65 1%

















Income tax provision 3,237 2,977 260 9%

















Net income $ 8,374 $ 8,569 $ (195) -2%

Net income available to common shareholders $ 8,374 $ 8,499 $ (125) -1%

Severn Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)







































December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 $ Change % Change Balance Sheet Data:























ASSETS











Cash

$ 2,892 $ 2,880 $ 12 0%

Federal funds and interest bearing deposits in other banks 85,301 185,460 (100,159) -54%

Certificates of deposit held as investment 7,540 8,780 (1,240) -14%

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 12,906 11,978 928 8%

Investment securities held to maturity 25,960 38,912 (12,952) -33%

Loans held for sale, at fair value 10,910 9,686 1,224 13%

Loans receivable 645,685 682,349 (36,664) -5%

Allowance for loan losses (7,138) (8,044) 906 -11%

Accrued interest receivable 2,458 2,848 (390) -14%

Foreclosed real estate, net 2,387 1,537 850 55%

Premises and equipment, net 22,144 22,745 (601) -3%

Restricted stock investments 2,431 3,766 (1,335) -35%

Bank owned life insurance 5,377 5,225 152 3%

Deferred income taxes, net 1,747 2,363 (616) -26%

Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,319 3,748 2,571 69%























$ 826,919 $ 974,233 $ (147,314) -15%















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY









Deposits $ 661,049 $ 779,506 $ (118,457) -15%

Borrowings 35,000 73,500 (38,500) -52%

Subordinated debentures 20,619 20,619 - 0%

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 4,779 2,155 2,624 122%

















Total Liabilities 721,447 875,780 (154,333) -18%

















Common stock 128 128 0 0%

Additional paid-in capital 65,944 65,538 406 1%

Retained earnings 39,445 32,860 6,585 20%

Accumulated comprehensive income (loss) (45) (73) 28 -38%

















Total Stockholders' Equity 105,472 98,453 7,019 7%























$ 826,919 $ 974,233 $ (147,314) -15%

Severn Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

























Year Ended December 31,

Three Months Ended December 31,







2019 2018

2019 2018 Per Share Data:











Basic earnings per share $ 0.66 $ 0.68

$ 0.09 $ 0.21

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.65 $ 0.67

$ 0.09 $ 0.20

Average basic shares outstanding 12,780,980 12,585,961

12,798,480 12,719,772

Average diluted shares outstanding 12,855,351 12,697,620

12,859,916 12,835,186

















Performance Ratios:











Return on average assets 0.92% 1.03%

0.54% 1.20%

Return on average equity 8.16% 9.00%

4.60% 10.70%

Net interest margin 3.50% 3.66%

3.26% 3.75%

Efficiency ratio* 72.33% 69.78%

82.17% 66.72%











































December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018





Asset Quality Data:











Non-accrual loans $ 4,241 $ 4,657







Foreclosed real estate 2,387 1,537









Total non-performing assets 6,628 6,194







Total non-accrual loans to total loans 0.66% 0.68%







Total non-accrual loans to total assets 0.51% 0.48%







Allowance for loan losses 7,138 8,044







Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.11% 1.18%







Allowance for loan losses to total













non-accrual loans 168.3% 172.7%







Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.80% 0.64%







Non-accrual troubled debt restructurings (included above) 85 446







Performing troubled debt restructurings 8,858 10,698







Loan to deposit ratio 97.7% 87.4%























* This non-GAAP financial measure is calculated as noninterest expenses less OREO expenses divided by net interest income plus noninterest income

