Severn Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings
Feb 01, 2021, 17:10 ET
ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Severn Bancorp, Inc. (the Company) (NASDAQ: SVBI), the parent company of Severn Bank (the Bank), reported net income of $2.5 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 and $6.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $1.2 million and $8.3 million for the same periods in 2019. Earnings per share on a fully diluted basis were $0.20 for the fourth quarter and $0.52 per share for the year ended 2020, down from $0.09 and $0.64 per share, respectively, from the fourth quarter and year ended 2019.
Response to COVID-19
The Company continues to monitor the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and is attempting to keep employees and customers safe through remote working, social distancing, wearing masks, appointment-only branch banking, and following other protocols that are designed to avoid COVID-19 exposure.
The Company is closely monitoring the effects of the pandemic on our loan and deposit customers. Our management team is focused on assessing the risks in our loan portfolio and working with customers to minimize losses. The Company also continued to participate in the SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to help disburse loans to our business customers to provide them with additional working capital.
"The Company had a successful fourth quarter, our best quarter of 2020. The continued high volume of residential mortgage originations and growth of commercial relationships and new personal accounts has contributed well to earnings. The Bank continues to be a strong resource to the local business community, while originating a record amount of residential mortgages," said Alan J. Hyatt, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Even at a time of economic uncertainty, Severn Bank emerged strong and well poised to weather any upcoming economic challenges," Mr. Hyatt said.
Income Statement
Net interest income was $7.6 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 and $27.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $6.9 million and $30.5 million for the same periods in 2019. The year over year decreases in interest income was driven by lower volumes of earning assets, particularly from significantly lower interest rates earned on medical-use cannabis related deposits that were invested in fed funds or interest bearing deposits with other banks and earned higher interest income during 2019. Also, loan interest income decreased from lower average loan volumes as well as lower yielding PPP loans, which was slightly offset by a reduction in interest expense from lower deposit rates and less reliance on borrowings.
Provision expense was $50 thousand for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 and $900 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to no provision and a negative provision of $500 thousand for the same periods in 2019. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to gross loans was 1.35% at December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to gross loans was 1.42% at December 31, 2020, higher than the 1.11% level at December 31, 2019. The primary drivers of the increased percentage of the allowance to total loans were increases in qualitative factors from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and net recoveries during the year.
Noninterest income was $4.8 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 and $15.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $2.6 million and $10.3 million for the same periods in 2019. Growth in mortgage banking production continued to contribute significantly to the increases in noninterest income.
Noninterest expense was $9.0 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 and $33.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $7.7 million and $29.7 million for the same periods in 2019. There were higher commissions paid to mortgage loan officers from increased production and higher occupancy and staffing costs as a result of a new branch in Crofton being opened during the 4th quarter of 2019.
Balance Sheet
Total assets increased $127 million to $953 million at December 31, 2020 from $826 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in assets was primarily in federal funds and interest bearing deposits in other banks as well an increased bond portfolio and higher loans held for sale. Deposits also increased by $145 million from December 31, 2019. The increase in deposits was primarily the result of short term, medical-use cannabis related funds that account holders maintain at the Bank prior to pursuing other longer term investment opportunities. Management is aware of the short term nature of certain medical-use cannabis related deposits and offset those funds by maintaining short term liquidly to meet any deposit outflows.
About Severn Bank
Founded in 1946, Severn Bank is a full-service community bank offering a wide array of personal and commercial banking products as well as residential and commercial mortgage lending. It offers seven branches located in Annapolis, Edgewater, Severna Park, Lothian/Wayson's Corner, Crofton, and Glen Burnie, Maryland. The Bank specializes in exceptional customer service and holds itself and its employees to a high standard of community contribution. Severn Bank is on the Web at www.severnbank.com.
Forward Looking Statements
In addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may be affected by various factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, those with respect to management's determination of the amount of loan loss reserve and statements about the economy. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "will," "would," "could," "should," "guidance," "potential," "continue," "project," "forecast," "confident," and similar expressions are typically used to identify forward-looking statements. The Company's operations and actual results could differ significantly from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, changes in the economy and interest rates both in the nation and in the Company's general market area, federal and state regulation, competition, the rapidly changing uncertainties related to the Covid-19 pandemic including, but not limited to, the potential adverse effect of the pandemic on the economy, our employees and customers, and our financial performance, and other factors detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including "Item 1A. Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.
|
Severn Bancorp, Inc.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
December 31, 2020
|
December 31, 2019*
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
Balance Sheet Data:
|
ASSETS
|
Cash
|
$ 4,819
|
$ 2,892
|
$ 1,927
|
67%
|
Federal funds and interest bearing deposits in other banks
|
151,790
|
85,301
|
66,489
|
78%
|
Certificates of deposit held as investment
|
3,580
|
7,540
|
(3,960)
|
-53%
|
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
|
65,098
|
12,906
|
52,192
|
404%
|
Investment securities held to maturity
|
15,943
|
25,960
|
(10,017)
|
-39%
|
Loans held for sale, at fair value
|
36,299
|
10,910
|
25,389
|
233%
|
Loans receivable
|
642,882
|
645,685
|
(2,803)
|
0%
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(8,670)
|
(7,138)
|
(1,532)
|
21%
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
2,576
|
2,458
|
118
|
5%
|
Foreclosed real estate, net
|
1,010
|
2,387
|
(1,377)
|
-58%
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
20,940
|
22,144
|
(1,204)
|
-5%
|
Restricted stock investments
|
1,236
|
2,431
|
(1,195)
|
-49%
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
5,517
|
5,377
|
140
|
3%
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
1,145
|
863
|
282
|
33%
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
8,388
|
6,318
|
2,070
|
33%
|
Total Assets
|
$ 952,553
|
$ 826,034
|
$ 126,519
|
15%
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY
|
Deposits
|
$ 806,456
|
$ 661,049
|
$ 145,407
|
22%
|
Borrowings
|
10,000
|
35,000
|
(25,000)
|
-71%
|
Subordinated debentures
|
20,619
|
20,619
|
-
|
0%
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
5,831
|
4,779
|
1,052
|
22%
|
Total Liabilities
|
842,906
|
721,447
|
121,459
|
17%
|
Common stock
|
128
|
128
|
-
|
0%
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
66,251
|
65,944
|
307
|
0%
|
Retained earnings
|
43,216
|
38,560
|
4,656
|
12%
|
Accumulated comprehensive income (loss)
|
52
|
(45)
|
97
|
-216%
|
Total Stockholders' Equity
|
109,647
|
104,587
|
5,060
|
5%
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
$ 952,553
|
$ 826,034
|
$ 126,519
|
15%
|
* During 2020, the Company corrected an immaterial accounting error related to $885,000 of deferred tax assets ("DTAs") recorded in years prior to 2020 by the holding company. These DTAs were related to state net operating losses which accumulated over the span of many years. As the holding company has not previously generated taxable income and continues to generate no taxable income it has no ability to utilize the NOLs. To correct this immaterial accounting error, the Company recorded an adjustment to 2019's opening retained earnings in the amount of $793,000 and additional tax expense of $22,000 and $92,000 (the amounts deemed applicable for 2019) for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively.
|
Severn Bancorp, Inc.
|
Consolidated Income Statements
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Quarterly income statement results:
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
2020
|
2019*
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
Interest Income
|
Interest on loans
|
$ 8,313
|
$ 8,662
|
$ (348)
|
-4%
|
Interest on securities
|
327
|
206
|
121
|
59%
|
Other interest income
|
53
|
321
|
(268)
|
-83%
|
Total interest income
|
8,693
|
9,189
|
(496)
|
-5%
|
Interest Expense
|
Interest on deposits
|
930
|
1,851
|
(921)
|
-50%
|
Interest on long term borrowings
|
173
|
410
|
(237)
|
-58%
|
Total interest expense
|
1,103
|
2,261
|
(1,158)
|
-51%
|
Net interest income
|
7,590
|
6,928
|
662
|
10%
|
Provision for loan losses
|
50
|
-
|
50
|
0%
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
7,540
|
6,928
|
612
|
9%
|
Noninterest Income
|
Mortgage-banking revenue
|
2,920
|
832
|
2,088
|
251%
|
Real Estate Commissions
|
357
|
544
|
(187)
|
-34%
|
Real Estate Management Income
|
176
|
157
|
19
|
12%
|
Other noninterest income
|
1,386
|
1,043
|
343
|
33%
|
Total noninterest income
|
4,839
|
2,576
|
2,263
|
88%
|
Net interest income plus noninterest income after provision for loan losses
|
12,379
|
9,504
|
2,875
|
30%
|
Noninterest Expense
|
Compensation and related expenses
|
6,505
|
5,239
|
1,266
|
24%
|
Net Occupancy & Depreciation
|
432
|
520
|
(88)
|
-17%
|
Net Costs of Foreclosed Real Estate
|
(65)
|
(82)
|
17
|
-21%
|
Other
|
2,079
|
2,051
|
28
|
1%
|
Total noninterest expense
|
8,951
|
7,728
|
1,223
|
16%
|
Income before income tax provision
|
3,428
|
1,776
|
1,652
|
93%
|
Income tax provision
|
922
|
591
|
331
|
56%
|
Net income
|
$ 2,506
|
$ 1,185
|
$ 1,321
|
111%
|
|
Severn Bancorp, Inc.
|
Consolidated Income Statements
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Year-to-Date income statement results:
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
2020
|
2019*
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
Interest Income
|
Interest on loans
|
$ 32,330
|
$ 36,201
|
$ (3,871)
|
-11%
|
Interest on securities
|
1,034
|
930
|
104
|
11%
|
Other interest income
|
547
|
2,679
|
(2,132)
|
-80%
|
Total interest income
|
33,911
|
39,810
|
(5,899)
|
-15%
|
Interest Expense
|
Interest on deposits
|
5,252
|
7,350
|
(2,098)
|
-29%
|
Interest on long term borrowings
|
1,139
|
1,953
|
(814)
|
-42%
|
Total interest expense
|
6,391
|
9,303
|
(2,912)
|
-31%
|
Net interest income
|
27,520
|
30,507
|
(2,987)
|
-10%
|
Provision for loan losses
|
900
|
(500)
|
1,400
|
-280%
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
26,620
|
31,007
|
(4,387)
|
-14%
|
Noninterest Income
|
Mortgage-banking revenue
|
9,466
|
3,747
|
5,719
|
153%
|
Real Estate Commissions
|
1,213
|
1,834
|
(621)
|
-34%
|
Real Estate Management Income
|
646
|
627
|
19
|
3%
|
Other noninterest income
|
4,489
|
4,056
|
433
|
11%
|
Total noninterest income
|
15,814
|
10,264
|
5,550
|
54%
|
Net interest income plus noninterest income after provision for loan losses
|
42,434
|
41,271
|
1,164
|
3%
|
Noninterest Expense
|
Compensation and related expenses
|
23,183
|
19,738
|
3,446
|
17%
|
Net Occupancy & Depreciation
|
1,780
|
1,703
|
77
|
4%
|
Net Costs of Foreclosed Real Estate
|
(23)
|
172
|
(195)
|
-113%
|
Other
|
8,112
|
8,048
|
64
|
1%
|
Total noninterest expense
|
33,052
|
29,661
|
3,391
|
11%
|
Income before income tax provision
|
9,382
|
11,610
|
(2,228)
|
-19%
|
Income tax provision
|
2,676
|
3,328
|
(652)
|
-20%
|
Net income
|
$ 6,706
|
$ 8,282
|
$ (1,576)
|
-19%
|
|
Severn Bancorp, Inc.
|
Selected Financial Data
|
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
2020
|
2019***
|
2020
|
2019***
|
Per Share Data:
|
.
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$ 0.52
|
$ 0.65
|
$ 0.20
|
$ 0.09
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$ 0.52
|
$ 0.64
|
$ 0.20
|
$ 0.09
|
Average basic shares outstanding
|
12,816,415
|
12,780,980
|
12,827,030
|
12,798,480
|
Average diluted shares outstanding
|
12,831,787
|
12,855,351
|
12,837,972
|
12,859,916
|
Performance Ratios:
|
Return on average assets
|
0.77%
|
0.91%
|
1.11%
|
0.53%
|
Return on average equity
|
6.24%
|
8.07%
|
9.34%
|
4.51%
|
Net interest margin
|
3.29%
|
3.50%
|
3.50%
|
3.26%
|
Efficiency ratio**
|
76.32%
|
72.33%
|
72.54%
|
82.17%
|
December 31, 2020
|
December 31, 2019
|
Asset Quality Data:
|
Non-accrual loans
|
$ 4,380
|
$ 4,242
|
Foreclosed real estate
|
$ 1,010
|
$ 2,387
|
Total non-performing assets
|
$ 5,390
|
$ 6,629
|
Total non-accrual loans to total loans
|
0.68%
|
0.66%
|
Total non-accrual loans to total assets
|
0.46%
|
0.51%
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
$ 8,670
|
$ 7,138
|
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|
1.35%
|
1.11%
|
Allowance for loan losses to loans, net of PPP loans
|
1.42%
|
1.11%
|
Allowance for loan losses to total
|
non-accrual loans
|
197.9%
|
168.3%
|
Total non-performing assets to total assets
|
0.57%
|
0.80%
|
Non-accrual troubled debt restructurings (included above)
|
$ 163
|
$ 85
|
Performing troubled debt restructurings
|
$ 6,589
|
$ 8,858
|
Loan to deposit ratio
|
79.7%
|
97.7%
|
** This non-GAAP financial measure is calculated as noninterest expenses less OREO expenses divided by net interest income plus noninterest income
|
*** Earnings per share amounts, performance ratios, and the ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets for 2019 have been updated to reflect the immaterial correction of an error described above.
SOURCE Severn Bancorp, Inc.