Severn Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings

Net income for the six months ending June 30, 2019 was $4.8 million versus $3.8 million for June 30, 2018, an increase of 26%. On a diluted per share basis, earnings were $0.37 versus $0.30 for the six months ending June 30, 2019 and 2018 respectively, an increase of 23%.

"Earnings are respectable again for the second quarter of this year," stated Alan J. Hyatt, President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Hyatt continued, "We are pleased with the continued upward trajectory of the company's earnings. Our quarterly results were boosted by increased residential mortgage production and a continued push on the commercial banking front. We have our sights set on building even deeper ties in the community and serving the residents and businesses with unrivaled personal local banking and service."

Net interest income increased $918,000, an increase of 13% during the second quarter of 2019. Net interest income was $7.8 million for the three months ending June 30, 2019 versus $6.9 million during the second quarter of 2018. For the six months ending June 30, 2019, net interest income was $15.9 million versus $13.9 million for June 30, 2018, an increase of $2.0 million or 15%.

Non-interest income increased to $2.6 million from $2.1 million during the three months ending June 30, 2019. For the six months ending June 30, 2019 non-interest income increased by $1.0 million to $4.9 million from $3.9 million at June 30, 2018, or an increase of 26%. Growth in mortgage banking production and deposit fees for medical-use cannabis related accounts contributed to the increase non-interest income.

Non-interest expenses were $7.5 million for the three months ending June 30, 2019 versus $6.4 million for the same period in 2018. The increase is due to several factors, including: higher expenses for accounting and professional fees related to SOX Section 404 compliance, severance payment to the former CFO and higher commissions paid to mortgage loan officers and real estate brokers as a result of increased production in 2019.

For the six months ending June 30, 2019, non-interest expenses were $14.3 million versus $12.5 million for the same period in 2018. Several factors contributed to higher expenses, including accounting and professional fees related to SOX Section 404 compliance, severance payment to the former CFO and higher commissions paid to mortgage loan officers and real estate brokers as a result of increased production in 2019. In addition, contributing to the increase for the first six months of 2019 was higher occupancy costs and additional staffing as a result of the opening of the Lothian Branch in the second quarter of 2018 and the addition of the Frederick mortgage production office in the second quarter of 2018.

Total assets deceased $112 million to $862.1 million at June 30, 2019 from $974.2 million to December 31, 2018. The decrease in assets was primarily in federal funds and interest bearing deposits in other banks. Deposits and borrowed funds decreased $94.1 million and $25.0 million, respectively from December 31, 2018 to June 30, 2019. The decrease in deposits was the result of short term, medical-use cannabis related funds that account holders maintained at Severn Bank prior to pursuing to investment opportunities. Management was aware of the short term nature of certain medical-use cannabis related deposits and offset those funds by maintaining short term liquidly to meet any deposit outflows.

About Severn Bank: Founded in 1946, Severn is a full-service community bank offering a wide array of personal and commercial banking products as well as residential and commercial mortgage lending. It has assets of $862 million and six branches located in Annapolis, Edgewater, Severna Park, Lothian/Wayson's Corner and Glen Burnie, Maryland. The bank specializes in exceptional customer service and holds itself and its employees to a high standard of community contribution. Severn is on the Web at www.severnbank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may be affected by various factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, those with respect to management's determination of the amount of loan loss reserve and statements about the economy. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "will," "would," "could," "should," "guidance," "potential," "continue," "project," "forecast," "confident," and similar expressions are typically used to identify forward-looking statements. Severn's operations and actual results could differ significantly from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, changes in the economy and interest rates both in the nation and in Severn's general market area, federal and state regulation, competition and other factors detailed from time to time in Severn's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including "Item 1A. Risk Factors" contained in Severn's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

Severn Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)







































June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 $ Change % Change Balance Sheet Data:























ASSETS











Cash

$ 3,644 $ 2,880 $ 764 27%

Federal funds and interest bearing deposits in other banks 73,693 185,460 (111,767) -60%

Certificates of deposit held as investment 7,540 8,780 (1,240) -14%

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 11,031 11,978 (947) -8%

Investment securities held to maturity 33,562 38,912 (5,350) -14%

Loans held for sale, at fair value 17,987 9,686 8,301 86%

Loans receivable 679,573 682,349 (2,776) 0%

Allowance for loan losses (8,093) (8,044) (49) 1%

Accrued interest receivable 2,605 2,848 (243) -9%

Foreclosed real estate, net 1,430 1,537 (107) -7%

Premises and equipment, net 22,452 22,745 (293) -1%

Restricted stock investments 2,857 3,766 (909) -24%

Bank owned life insurance 5,303 5,225 78 1%

Deferred income taxes, net 2,167 2,363 (196) -8%

Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,361 3,748 2,613 70%























$ 862,112 $ 974,233 $ (112,121) -12%















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY









Deposits $ 685,416 $ 779,506 $ (94,090) -12%

Borrowings 48,500 73,500 (25,000) -34%

Subordinated debentures 20,619 20,619 - 0%

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 4,886 2,155 2,731 127%

















Total Liabilities $759,421 $875,780 (116,359) -13%

















Preferred stock - - - -

Common stock 128 128 - 0%

Additional paid-in capital 65,696 65,538 158 0%

Retained earnings 36,878 32,860 4,018 12%

Accumulated comprehensive income (loss) (11) (73) 62 -85%

















Total Stockholders' Equity 102,691 98,453 4,238 4%























$ 862,112 $ 974,233 $ (112,121) -12%

















Severn Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Income Statement (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)















Quarterly income statement results: Three Months Ended June 30,











2019 2018 $ Change % Change















Interest Income

























Interest on loans $ 9,226 $ 8,516 $ 710 8%

Interest on securities 241 307 (66) -21%

Other interest income 757 178 579 325%

















Total interest income 10,224 9,001 1,223 14%















Interest Expense

























Interest on deposits 1,898 1,274 624 49%

Interest on long term borrowings 481 800 (319) -40%

















Total interest expense 2,379 2,074 305 15%

















Net interest income 7,845 6,927 918 13%

















Provision for (reversal of) loan losses - - - -

















Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses 7,845 6,927 918 13%















Noninterest Income

























Mortgage-banking revenue 1,087 635 452 71%

Real Estate Commissions 378 360 18 5%

Real Estate Management Fees 162 187 (25) -13%

Other noninterest income 988 886 102 12%

















Total noninterest income 2,615 2,068 547 26%

















Net interest income plus noninterest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses 10,460 8,995 1,465 16%















Noninterest Expense

























Compensation and related expenses 4,909 4,420 489 11%

Net Occupancy & Depreciation 389 391 (2) -1%

Net Costs of Foreclosed Real Estate 24 (18) 42 -233%

Other

2,191 1,560 631 40%

















Total noninterest expense 7,513 6,353 1,160 18%

















Income before income tax provision 2,947 2,642 305 12%

















Income tax provision 771 724 47 6%

















Net income $ 2,176 $ 1,918 $ 258 13%

Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,176 $ 1,918 $ 258 13%

Severn Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Income Statement (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)















Year-to-Date income statement results: Six Months Ended June 30,











2019 2018 $ Change % Change















Interest Income

























Interest on loans $ 18,393 $ 16,887 $ 1,506 9%

Interest on securities 500 627 (127) -20%

Other interest income 1,874 364 1,510 415%

















Total interest income 20,767 17,878 2,889 16%















Interest Expense

























Interest on deposits 3,767 2,407 1,360 57%

Interest on long term borrowings 1,070 1,560 (490) -31%

















Total interest expense 4,837 3,967 870 22%

















Net interest income 15,930 13,911 2,019 15%

















Provision for (reversal of) loan losses - - - -

















Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses 15,930 13,911 2,019 15%















Noninterest Income

























Mortgage-banking revenue 1,807 1,230 577 47%

Real Estate Commissions 860 745 115 15%

Real Estate Management Fees 326 370 (44) -12%

Other noninterest income 1,882 1,516 366 24%

















Total noninterest income 4,875 3,861 1,014 26%

















Net interest income plus noninterest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses 20,805 17,772 3,033 17%















Noninterest Expense

























Compensation and related expenses 9,434 8,698 736 8%

Net Occupancy & Depreciation 804 735 69 9%

Net Costs of Foreclosed Real Estate 149 14 135 964%

Other

3,876 3,053 823 27%

















Total noninterest expense 14,263 12,500 1,763 14%

















Income before income tax provision 6,542 5,272 1,270 24%

















Income tax provision 1,757 1,469 288 20%

















Net income $ 4,785 $ 3,803 $ 982 26%

Net income available to common shareholders $ 4,785 $ 3,733 $ 1,052 28%

Severn Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

























Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019







2019 2018

2019 2018 Per Share Data:







Basic earnings per share $ 0.37 $ 0.30

$ 0.17 $ 0.15

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.37 $ 0.30

$ 0.17 $ 0.15

Average basic shares outstanding 12,774,191 12,463,132

12,775,123 12,684,711

Average diluted shares outstanding 12,859,980 12,559,069

12,862,291 12,781,037

















Performance Ratios:











Return on average assets 1.04% 0.95%

0.95% 0.95%

Return on average equity 9.50% 9.04%

8.56% 8.12%

Net interest margin 3.60% 3.62%

3.55% 3.57%

Efficiency ratio* 67.83% 70.26%

71.59% 71.23%











































June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018





Asset Quality Data:











Non-accrual loans $ 4,887 $ 4,656







Foreclosed real estate 1,430 1,537









Total non-performing assets 6,317 6,193







Total non-accrual loans to total loans 0.7% 0.7%







Total non-accrual loans to total assets 0.6% 0.5%







Allowance for loan losses 8,093 8,044







Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.2% 1.2%







Allowance for loan losses to total













non-accrual loans 165.6% 172.8%







Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.7% 0.6%







Non-accrual troubled debt restructurings (included above) 422 446







Performing troubled debt restructurings 10,537 10,698







Loan to deposit ratio 99.1% 87.5%























* This non-GAAP financial measure is calculated as noninterest expenses less OREO expenses divided by net interest income plus noninterest income

