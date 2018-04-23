Severn Bancorp, Inc. Announces Significant Year-Over-Year Earnings Growth

ANNAPOLIS, Md., April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Severn Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq: SVBI) parent company of Severn Savings Bank, FSB, today announced an increase in net income of over 100% for the first quarter of 2018 versus the first quarter of 2017. Net income was $1.9 million versus $925 thousand for the quarters ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. On a diluted per share basis, earnings were $0.15 versus $0.06 for the quarters ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.
Net interest income increased 19% during the first quarter of 2018. Net interest income was $7.0 million during the first quarter of 2018 versus $5.9 million during the first quarter of 2017. The increase is due to higher interest income resulting from loan growth and lower interest expense on borrowings. Interest expense on borrowing has decreased due to maturing FHLB advances being refinanced at lower rates.
Non-interest income increased to $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2018 versus $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2017. The increase was due to higher volume of fees on a growing deposit portfolio and higher sales of mortgages into the secondary market. Non-interest expenses increased modestly to $6.2 million in the first quarter of 2018 versus $5.7 million in the first quarter of 2017. The increase is due to added staffing which was needed to support the growth in our lending and deposit programs.
"We are pleased to report earnings for the quarter that show substantial progress year over year," stated Alan J. Hyatt, President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Hyatt continued, "The Company has seen notable improvement in asset quality, and recently also announced payment of a dividend to shareholders. We continue to execute our strategy of generating core deposits and growing our commercial and mortgage lending units. While our results for the quarter are trending in the right direction, we remain focused on continued improvement in our operations and enhancing long term shareholder value."
About Severn Savings Bank: Founded in 1946, Severn is a full-service community bank offering a wide array of personal and commercial banking products as well as residential and commercial mortgage lending. It has assets of $801 million and five branches located in Annapolis, Edgewater, Severna Park and Glen Burnie, Maryland. The bank specializes in exceptional customer service and holds itself and its employees to a high standard of community contribution. Severn is on the Web at www.severnbank.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may be affected by various factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, those with respect to management's determination of the amount of loan loss reserve and statements about the economy. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "will," "would," "could," "should," "guidance," "potential," "continue," "project," "forecast," "confident," and similar expressions are typically used to identify forward-looking statements. Severn's operations and actual results could differ significantly from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, changes in the economy and interest rates both in the nation and in Severn's general market area, federal and state regulation, competition and other factors detailed from time to time in Severn's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including "Item 1A. Risk Factors" contained in Severn's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017.
Severn Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Income Statement
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Year-to-Date income statement results:
Year Ended March 31,
2018
2017
$ Change
% Change
Interest Income
Interest on loans
$ 8,371
$ 7,131
$ 1,240
17.38%
Interest on securities
320
269
51
18.99%
Other interest income
186
157
29
18.45%
Total interest income
8,877
7,557
1,320
17.46%
Interest Expense
Interest on deposits
1,133
975
158
16.18%
Interest on long term borrowings
760
996
(236)
-23.67%
Total interest expense
1,893
1,971
(78)
-3.96%
Net interest income
6,984
5,586
1,398
25.02%
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses
0
(275)
275
-100.00%
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses
6,984
5,861
1,123
19.15%
Non-interest income
Mortgage-banking revenue
595
535
60
11.20%
Real Estate Commissions
385
380
5
1.40%
Real Estate Management Income
183
194
(11)
-5.53%
All other income
706
249
457
183.58%
Net non-interest income
1,870
1,358
512
37.68%
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses plus non-interest income
8,853
7,219
1,634
22.64%
Non-Interest Expenses
Compensation and related expenses
4,278
3,757
521
13.86%
Net Occupancy & Depreciation
344
336
8
2.44%
Net Costs of Foreclosed Real Estate
32
33
(1)
-2.81%
Other
1,569
1,549
20
1.27%
Total non-interest expenses
6,223
5,675
548
9.65%
Income before income tax provision
2,631
1,544
1,087
70.37%
Income tax provision
745
619
126
20.43%
Net income
$ 1,885
$ 925
$ 960
103.80%
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 1,815
$ 855
$ 960
112.28%
Severn Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
$ Change
% Change
Balance Sheet Data:
ASSETS
Cash
$ 2,291
$ 2,382
$ (90)
-3.79%
Federal funds and Interest bearing deposits in other banks
16,016
19,471
(3,455)
-17.74%
Certificates of deposit held for investment
8,780
8,780
0
0.00%
Investment securities available for sale
12,011
10,119
1,892
18.70%
Investment securities held to maturity
49,911
54,303
(4,392)
-8.09%
Loans held for sale
5,803
4,530
1,272
28.08%
Loans receivable
669,912
668,151
1,760
0.26%
Loan valuation allowance
(8,169)
(8,055)
(114)
1.41%
Accrued interest receivable
2,454
2,640
(186)
-7.03%
Foreclosed real estate, net
237
403
(166)
-41.19%
Premises and equipment, net
23,121
23,139
(18)
-0.08%
Restricted stock investments
4,844
4,489
355
7.91%
Bank owned life insurance
5,104
5,064
41
0.81%
Deferred income taxes
4,565
5,302
(737)
-13.90%
Prepaid expenses and other assets
4,205
4,070
135
3.31%
$ 801,085
$ 804,788
$ (3,703)
-0.46%
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY
Deposits
$ 589,916
$ 602,228
$ (12,312)
-2.04%
Borrowings
96,500
88,500
8,000
9.04%
Subordinated debentures
20,619
20,619
-
0.00%
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
1,632
2,340
(709)
-30.27%
Total Liabilities
708,667
713,688
(5,021)
-3.79%
Preferred stock
4
4
-
-3.79%
Common stock
122
122
(0)
-3.79%
Additional paid-in capital
65,060
65,137
(77)
-3.79%
Retained earnings
27,320
25,873
1,448
-3.79%
Accumulated comprehensive income (loss)
(89)
(36)
(52)
-3.79%
Total Stockholders' Equity
92,419
91,100
1,319
1.45%
$ 801,085
$ 804,788
$ (3,702)
-0.46%
Severn Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Data
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2018
2017
Per Share Data:
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.15
$ 0.07
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.15
$ 0.07
Average basic shares outstanding
12,241,554
12,125,553
Average diluted shares outstanding
12,334,637
12,210,580
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
0.94%
0.48%
Return on average equity
8.22%
4.24%
Net interest margin
3.66%
3.09%
Efficiency ratio*
69.92%
81.25%
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Asset Quality Data:
Non-accrual loans
$ 5,702
$ 5,710
Foreclosed real estate
237
403
Total non-performing assets
5,939
6,113
Total non-accrual loans to total loans
0.9%
0.9%
Total non-accrual loans to total assets
0.7%
0.7%
Allowance for loan losses
8,169
8,055
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.2%
1.2%
Allowance for loan losses to total non-accrual loans
143.3%
141.1%
Total non-performing assets to total assets
0.7%
0.8%
Non-accrual troubled debt restructurings (included above)
811
819
Performing troubled debt restructurings
12,758
13,713
Loan to deposit ratio
113.6%
110.9%
* This non-GAAP financial measure is calculated as non-interest expenses less OREO expenses divided by net interest income plus non-interest income.
