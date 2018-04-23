Severn Bancorp, Inc. Announces Significant Year-Over-Year Earnings Growth

Net interest income increased 19% during the first quarter of 2018. Net interest income was $7.0 million during the first quarter of 2018 versus $5.9 million during the first quarter of 2017. The increase is due to higher interest income resulting from loan growth and lower interest expense on borrowings. Interest expense on borrowing has decreased due to maturing FHLB advances being refinanced at lower rates.

Non-interest income increased to $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2018 versus $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2017. The increase was due to higher volume of fees on a growing deposit portfolio and higher sales of mortgages into the secondary market. Non-interest expenses increased modestly to $6.2 million in the first quarter of 2018 versus $5.7 million in the first quarter of 2017. The increase is due to added staffing which was needed to support the growth in our lending and deposit programs.

"We are pleased to report earnings for the quarter that show substantial progress year over year," stated Alan J. Hyatt, President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Hyatt continued, "The Company has seen notable improvement in asset quality, and recently also announced payment of a dividend to shareholders. We continue to execute our strategy of generating core deposits and growing our commercial and mortgage lending units. While our results for the quarter are trending in the right direction, we remain focused on continued improvement in our operations and enhancing long term shareholder value."

About Severn Savings Bank: Founded in 1946, Severn is a full-service community bank offering a wide array of personal and commercial banking products as well as residential and commercial mortgage lending. It has assets of $801 million and five branches located in Annapolis, Edgewater, Severna Park and Glen Burnie, Maryland. The bank specializes in exceptional customer service and holds itself and its employees to a high standard of community contribution. Severn is on the Web at www.severnbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may be affected by various factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, those with respect to management's determination of the amount of loan loss reserve and statements about the economy. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "will," "would," "could," "should," "guidance," "potential," "continue," "project," "forecast," "confident," and similar expressions are typically used to identify forward-looking statements. Severn's operations and actual results could differ significantly from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, changes in the economy and interest rates both in the nation and in Severn's general market area, federal and state regulation, competition and other factors detailed from time to time in Severn's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including "Item 1A. Risk Factors" contained in Severn's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017.

Severn Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Income Statement (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)













Year-to-Date income statement results: Year Ended March 31,









2018 2017 $ Change % Change













Interest Income























Interest on loans

$ 8,371 $ 7,131 $ 1,240 17.38%

Interest on securities

320 269 51 18.99%

Other interest income

186 157 29 18.45%















Total interest income

8,877 7,557 1,320 17.46%













Interest Expense

























Interest on deposits

1,133 975 158 16.18%

Interest on long term borrowings

760 996 (236) -23.67%















Total interest expense

1,893 1,971 (78) -3.96%















Net interest income

6,984 5,586 1,398 25.02%















Provision for (reversal of) loan losses

0 (275) 275 -100.00%















Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses

6,984 5,861 1,123 19.15%













Non-interest income

























Mortgage-banking revenue

595 535 60 11.20%

Real Estate Commissions

385 380 5 1.40%

Real Estate Management Income

183 194 (11) -5.53%

All other income

706 249 457 183.58%















Net non-interest income

1,870 1,358 512 37.68%















Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses plus non-interest income

8,853 7,219 1,634 22.64%













Non-Interest Expenses

























Compensation and related expenses

4,278 3,757 521 13.86%

Net Occupancy & Depreciation

344 336 8 2.44%

Net Costs of Foreclosed Real Estate

32 33 (1) -2.81%

Other

1,569 1,549 20 1.27%















Total non-interest expenses

6,223 5,675 548 9.65%















Income before income tax provision

2,631 1,544 1,087 70.37%















Income tax provision

745 619 126 20.43%















Net income

$ 1,885 $ 925 $ 960 103.80%

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 1,815 $ 855 $ 960 112.28%

Severn Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)







































March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 $ Change % Change Balance Sheet Data:

























ASSETS













Cash



$ 2,291 $ 2,382 $ (90) -3.79%

Federal funds and Interest bearing deposits in other banks



16,016 19,471 (3,455) -17.74%

Certificates of deposit held for investment



8,780 8,780 0 0.00%

Investment securities available for sale



12,011 10,119 1,892 18.70%

Investment securities held to maturity



49,911 54,303 (4,392) -8.09%

Loans held for sale



5,803 4,530 1,272 28.08%

Loans receivable



669,912 668,151 1,760 0.26%

Loan valuation allowance



(8,169) (8,055) (114) 1.41%

Accrued interest receivable

2,454 2,640 (186) -7.03%

Foreclosed real estate, net

237 403 (166) -41.19%

Premises and equipment, net

23,121 23,139 (18) -0.08%

Restricted stock investments

4,844 4,489 355 7.91%

Bank owned life insurance

5,104 5,064 41 0.81%

Deferred income taxes

4,565 5,302 (737) -13.90%

Prepaid expenses and other assets

4,205 4,070 135 3.31%























$ 801,085 $ 804,788 $ (3,703) -0.46%















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY













Deposits



$ 589,916 $ 602,228 $ (12,312) -2.04%

Borrowings



96,500 88,500 8,000 9.04%

Subordinated debentures



20,619 20,619 - 0.00%

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



1,632 2,340 (709) -30.27%

















Total Liabilities



708,667 713,688 (5,021) -3.79%

















Preferred stock



4 4 - -3.79%

Common stock



122 122 (0) -3.79%

Additional paid-in capital



65,060 65,137 (77) -3.79%

Retained earnings



27,320 25,873 1,448 -3.79%

Accumulated comprehensive income (loss)



(89) (36) (52) -3.79%

















Total Stockholders' Equity

92,419 91,100 1,319 1.45%























$ 801,085 $ 804,788 $ (3,702) -0.46%

Severn Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended March 31,







2018 2017 Per Share Data:







Basic earnings per share

$ 0.15 $ 0.07

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.15 $ 0.07

Average basic shares outstanding

12,241,554 12,125,553

Average diluted shares outstanding

12,334,637 12,210,580











Performance Ratios:







Return on average assets



0.94% 0.48%

Return on average equity

8.22% 4.24%

Net interest margin

3.66% 3.09%

Efficiency ratio*

69.92% 81.25%

























March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Asset Quality Data:







Non-accrual loans

$ 5,702 $ 5,710

Foreclosed real estate

237 403

Total non-performing assets

5,939 6,113

Total non-accrual loans to total loans

0.9% 0.9%

Total non-accrual loans to total assets

0.7% 0.7%

Allowance for loan losses

8,169 8,055

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.2% 1.2%











Allowance for loan losses to total non-accrual loans

143.3% 141.1%

Total non-performing assets to total assets

0.7% 0.8%

Non-accrual troubled debt restructurings (included above)

811 819

Performing troubled debt restructurings

12,758 13,713

Loan to deposit ratio

113.6% 110.9%









* This non-GAAP financial measure is calculated as non-interest expenses less OREO expenses divided by net interest income plus non-interest income.

