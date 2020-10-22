Severn Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Severn Bancorp, Inc. (the Company) (NASDAQ: SVBI), the parent company of Severn Bank (the Bank), reported net income of $1.9 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and $4.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $2.4 million and $7.2 million for the same periods in 2019. Earnings per share on a fully diluted basis were $0.15 for the third quarter and $0.33 per share for the first nine months of 2020, down from $0.19 and $0.56 per share, respectively, from the third quarter and first nine months of 2019.

Response to COVID-19

The Company continues to monitor the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its goal is to keep employees and customers safe. To that end, some employees are working remotely and those who are on-site are practicing appropriate social distancing, wearing masks, and following other protocols that are designed to avoid COVID-19 exposure while keeping customers and employees safe.

The Company is closely monitoring the effects of the pandemic on our loan and deposit customers. Our management team is focused on assessing the risks in our loan portfolio and working with customers to minimize losses. We have implemented loan programs to allow customers who were required to close or reduce their business operations to temporarily defer loan principal and interest payments. The Company is also participating in the SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to help disburse loans to our business customers to provide them with additional working capital. Additionally, through the first nine months of 2020 the Company performed 141 short-term COVID-19 related modifications of loans totaling $98.6 million. Subsequent to modification, 43 loans totaling $27.4 million have resumed making regular payments.

"The Company had a respectable third quarter. The continued high volume of residential mortgage originations and the growth of commercial relationships has contributed to earnings. The Bank continues to be a strong resource to the local business community, while originating a record amount of residential mortgages in this low interest rate environment," said Alan J. Hyatt, President and Chief Executive Officer. "It remains difficult to say how the economy will be impacted in the future by this pandemic, and we will continue to be vigilant," Mr. Hyatt said.

Income Statement

Net interest income was $6.5 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and $19.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $7.6 million and $23.6 million for the same periods in 2019. The decreases in interest income was driven by lower volumes of earning assets, particularly from significantly lower interest rates earned on medical-use cannabis related deposits that were invested in fed funds or interest bearing deposits with other banks and earned higher interest income during 2019. Also, loan interest income decreased from lower average loan volumes as well as lower yielding PPP loans, which was slightly offset by a reduction in interest expense from lower deposit rates and less reliance on borrowings.

Provision expense was $100 thousand for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and $850 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to a negative provision of $500 thousand for the same periods in 2019. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to gross loans was 1.31% at September 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to gross loans was 1.41% at September 30, 2020, higher than both the 1.33% at June 30, 2020 and the 1.11% at December 31, 2019. The primary drivers of the increased percentage of the allowance to total loans, excluding PPP loans, were increases in qualitative factors from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, decrease in loan volume from payoffs, and net recoveries during the quarter.

Noninterest income was $4.7 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and $11.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $2.8 million and $7.7 million for the same periods in 2019. Growth in mortgage banking production continued to contribute significantly to the increases in noninterest income.

Noninterest expense was $8.4 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and $24.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $7.7 million and $21.9 million for the same periods in 2019. There were higher commissions paid to mortgage loan officers from increased production and higher occupancy and staffing costs as a result of one full year of a new branch in Crofton being open.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $112 million to $939 million at September 30, 2020 from $827 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in assets was primarily in federal funds and interest bearing deposits in other banks as well as loans receivable from PPP originations. Deposits also increased by $122 million from December 31, 2019. The increase in deposits was primarily the result of short term, medical-use cannabis related funds that account holders maintain at the Bank prior to pursuing other longer term investment opportunities as well as PPP loans to customers who had not yet withdrawn the funds. Management is aware of the short term nature of certain medical-use cannabis related deposits and offset those funds by maintaining short term liquidly to meet any deposit outflows.

About Severn Bank

Founded in 1946, Severn Bank is a full-service community bank offering a wide array of personal and commercial banking products as well as residential and commercial mortgage lending. It offers seven branches located in Annapolis, Edgewater, Severna Park, Lothian/Wayson's Corner, Crofton, and Glen Burnie, Maryland. The Bank specializes in exceptional customer service and holds itself and its employees to a high standard of community contribution. Severn Bank is on the Web at www.severnbank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may be affected by various factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, those with respect to management's determination of the amount of loan loss reserve and statements about the economy. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "will," "would," "could," "should," "guidance," "potential," "continue," "project," "forecast," "confident," and similar expressions are typically used to identify forward-looking statements. The Company's operations and actual results could differ significantly from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, changes in the economy and interest rates both in the nation and in the Company's general market area, federal and state regulation, competition, the rapidly changing uncertainties related to the Covid-19 pandemic including, but not limited to, the potential adverse effect of the pandemic on the economy, our employees and customers, and our financial performance, and other factors detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including "Item 1A. Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

Severn Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)







































September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 $ Change % Change Balance Sheet Data:























ASSETS











Cash

$ 3,315 $ 2,892 $ 423 15%

Federal funds and interest bearing deposits in other banks 140,508 85,301 55,207 65%

Certificates of deposit held as investment 4,828 7,540 -2,712 -36%

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 54,205 12,906 41,299 320%

Investment securities held to maturity 19,709 25,960 -6,251 -24%

Loans held for sale, at fair value 21,722 10,910 10,812 99%

Loans receivable 660,315 645,685 14,630 2%

Allowance for loan losses (8,675) (7,138) -1,537 22%

Accrued interest receivable 2,521 2,458 63 3%

Foreclosed real estate, net 1,010 2,387 -1,377 -58%

Premises and equipment, net 21,273 22,144 -871 -4%

Restricted stock investments 1,661 2,431 -770 -32%

Bank owned life insurance 5,484 5,377 107 2%

Deferred income taxes, net 1,407 1,748 -341 -20%

Prepaid expenses and other assets 10,636 6,318 4,318 68%

















Total Assets $ 939,919 $ 826,919 $ 113,000 14%















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY









Deposits $ 783,238 $ 661,049 $ 122,189 18%

Borrowings 20,000 35,000 (15,000) -43%

Subordinated debentures 20,619 20,619 - 0%

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 6,785 4,779 2,006 42%

















Total Liabilities 830,642 721,447 109,195 15%

















Common stock 128 128 - 0%

Additional paid-in capital 66,060 65,944 116 0%

Retained earnings 42,108 39,445 2,663 7%

Accumulated comprehensive income (loss) (19) (45) 26 -58%

















Total Stockholders' Equity 108,277 105,472 2,805 3%

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 938,919 $ 826,919 $ 112,000 14%

Severn Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Income Statements (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)















Quarterly income statement results: Three Months Ended September 30,











2020 2019 $ Change % Change















Interest Income

























Interest on loans $ 7,601 $ 9,146 $ (1,545) -17%

Interest on securities 272 224 48 21%

Other interest income 68 484 (416) -86%

















Total interest income 7,941 9,854 -1,913 -19%















Interest Expense

























Interest on deposits 1,142 1,732 (590) -34%

Interest on long term borrowings 269 473 (204) -43%

















Total interest expense 1,411 2,205 -794 -36%

















Net interest income 6,530 7,649 -1,119 -15%

















Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 100 -500 600 -120%

















Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,430 8,149 -1,719 -21%















Noninterest Income

























Mortgage-banking revenue 2,922 1,108 1,814 164%

Real Estate Commissions 416 430 (14) -3%

Real Estate Management Income 150 144 6 4%

Other noninterest income 1,225 1,131 94 8%

















Total noninterest income 4,713 2,813 1,900 68%

















Net interest income plus noninterest income after provision for loan losses 11,143 10,962 181 2%















Noninterest Expense

























Compensation and related expenses 6,046 5,065 981 19%

Net Occupancy & Depreciation 385 379 6 2%

Net Costs of Foreclosed Real Estate -48 105 (153) -146%

Other

1,979 2,121 (142) -7%

















Total noninterest expense 8,362 7,670 692 9%

















Income before income tax provision 2,781 3,292 -511 -16%

















Income tax provision 883 911 (28) -3%

















Net income $ 1,898 $ 2,381 $ (483) -20%

Severn Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Income Statements (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)















Year-to-Date income statement results: Nine Months Ended September 30,











2020 2019 $ Change % Change















Interest Income

























Interest on loans $ 24,017 $ 27,539 $ (3,522) -13%

Interest on securities 707 724 (17) -2%

Other interest income 494 2,358 (1,864) -79%

















Total interest income 25,218 30,621 -5,403 -18%















Interest Expense

























Interest on deposits 4,322 5,499 (1,177) -21%

Interest on long term borrowings 966 1,543 (577) -37%

















Total interest expense 5,288 7,042 -1,754 -25%

















Net interest income 19,930 23,579 -3,649 -15%

















Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 850 -500 1,350 -270%

















Net interest income after provision for loan losses 19,080 24,079 -4,999 -21%















Noninterest Income

























Mortgage-banking revenue 6,546 2,915 3,631 125%

Real Estate Commissions 856 1,290 (434) -34%

Real Estate Management Income 470 470 - 0%

Other noninterest income 3,103 3,013 90 3%

















Total noninterest income 10,975 7,688 3,287 43%

















Net interest income plus noninterest income after provision for loan losses 30,055 31,767 -1,712 -5%















Noninterest Expense

























Compensation and related expenses 16,678 14,499 2,179 15%

Net Occupancy & Depreciation 1,348 1,183 165 14%

Net Costs of Foreclosed Real Estate 42 254 (212) -83%

Other

6,033 5,997 36 1%

















Total noninterest expense 24,101 21,933 2,168 10%

















Income before income tax provision 5,954 9,834 -3,880 -39%

















Income tax provision 1,754 2,668 (914) -34%

















Net income $ 4,200 $ 7,166 $ (2,966) -41%

Severn Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

























Nine Months Ended September 30,

Three Months Ended September 30,







2020 2019

2020 2019 Per Share Data:







.

Basic earnings per share $ 0.33 $ 0.56

$ 0.15 $ 0.19

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.33 $ 0.56

$ 0.15 $ 0.19

Average basic shares outstanding 12,812,864 12,775,104

12,812,976 12,776,911

Average diluted shares outstanding 12,829,710 12,853,812

12,820,534 12,841,679

















Performance Ratios:











Return on average assets 0.65% 1.04%

0.85% 1.05%

Return on average equity 5.21% 9.38%

7.01% 9.14%

Net interest margin 3.21% 3.58%

3.05% 3.53%

Efficiency ratio* 77.85% 69.33%

74.80% 72.31%











































September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019





Asset Quality Data:











Non-accrual loans $ 5,832 $ 4,242







Foreclosed real estate $ 1,010 $ 2,387







Total non-performing assets $ 6,842 $ 6,629







Total non-accrual loans to total loans 0.88% 0.66%







Total non-accrual loans to total assets 0.62% 0.51%







Allowance for loan losses $ 8,675 $ 7,138







Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.31% 1.11%







Allowance for loan losses to loans, net of PPP loans 1.41% 1.11%







Allowance for loan losses to total











non-accrual loans 149% 168%







Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.73% 0.80%







Non-accrual troubled debt restructurings (included above) $ 80 $ 85







Performing troubled debt restructurings $ 7,878 $ 8,858







Loan to deposit ratio 84% 98%























* This non-GAAP financial measure is calculated as noninterest expenses less OREO expenses divided by net interest income plus noninterest income

SOURCE Severn Bancorp, Inc.