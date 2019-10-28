Severn Bancorp, Inc. Reports Strong Third Quarter and Year-To-Date Earnings

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Severn Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: SVBI), the parent company of Severn Bank, reported net income available to common shareholders of $2.4 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 and $7.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 versus $2.2 million and $5.9 million for the same periods in 2018. Total assets were down slightly in the third quarter 2019 from the prior quarter to $826 million and also down $148 million from the prior year-end of $974 million at December 31, 2018. Earnings per share on a fully diluted basis were $0.19 for the third quarter and $0.56 per share for the first nine months of 2019, up nicely from $0.17 and $0.46 per share, respectively, from the third quarter and first nine months of 2018.

"Earnings look good again for this quarter," stated Alan J. Hyatt, President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Hyatt continued, "We are seeing progress in certain areas such as mortgage lending and commercial banking that are resulting in improved net income figures. We did see an uptick in some non-recurring expenses this quarter, but we always keep efficiency and cost control at the forefront. Those efforts along with the continued focus on developing banking relationships should keep us on the path to continued sustainable profits."

Net interest income increased $304,000, an increase of 4% during the third quarter of 2019. Net interest income was $7.6 million for the three months ending September 30, 2019 versus $7.3 million during the third quarter of 2018. For the nine months ending September 30, 2019, net interest income was $23.6 million versus $21.3 million for September 30, 2018, an increase of $2.3 million or 11%.

Provision for loan losses was negative $500,000 for the three and nine month periods ending September 30, 2019, compared to negative $300,000 for the same periods in 2018. The negative provision is a reversal of previous expense associated with the allowance for loan losses. As a result of a decrease in loan balances from unexpected payoffs, minimal charge-off activity, and stable asset quality, a portion of the unallocated allowance for loan losses was reversed into income.

Non-interest income increased to $2.8 million from $2.3 million during the three months ending September 30, 2019. For the nine months ending September 30, 2019 non-interest income increased by $1.6 million to $7.7 million from $6.1 million at September 30, 2018, or an increase of 26%. Growth in mortgage banking production and deposit fees from medical-use cannabis related accounts contributed significantly to the increase in non-interest income.

Non-interest expenses were $7.7 million for the three months ending September 30, 2019 versus $7.0 million for the same period in 2018. For the nine months ending September 30, 2019, non-interest expenses were $21.9 million versus $19.5 million for the same period in 2018. Non-interest expenses increased for both the three and nine month periods due to several factors, including: accounting and professional fees, severance payments to the former CFO, and higher commissions paid to mortgage loan officers and real estate brokers as a result of increased production in 2019. In addition, contributing to the increase was higher occupancy costs and additional staffing as a result of the opening of a new branch in Crofton in the third quarter of 2019.

Total assets decreased $148 million to $826 million at September 30, 2019 from $974 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease in assets was primarily in federal funds and interest bearing deposits in other banks as well as loans due to unexpected payoffs. Deposits and borrowed funds decreased $122.4 million and $35.0 million, respectively from December 31, 2018 to September 30, 2019. The decrease in deposits was primarily the result of short term, medical-use cannabis related funds that account holders maintained at Severn Bank prior to pursuing other longer term investment opportunities. Management was aware of the short term nature of certain medical-use cannabis related deposits and offset those funds by maintaining short term liquidly to meet any deposit outflows.

About Severn Bank: Founded in 1946, Severn is a full-service community bank offering a wide array of personal and commercial banking products as well as residential and commercial mortgage lending. It offers seven branches located in Annapolis, Edgewater, Severna Park, Lothian/Wayson's Corner, Crofton, and Glen Burnie, Maryland. The bank specializes in exceptional customer service and holds itself and its employees to a high standard of community contribution. Severn is on the Web at www.severnbank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may be affected by various factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, those with respect to management's determination of the amount of loan loss reserve and statements about the economy. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "will," "would," "could," "should," "guidance," "potential," "continue," "project," "forecast," "confident," and similar expressions are typically used to identify forward-looking statements. Severn's operations and actual results could differ significantly from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, changes in the economy and interest rates both in the nation and in Severn's general market area, federal and state regulation, competition and other factors detailed from time to time in Severn's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including "Item 1A. Risk Factors" contained in Severn's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

Severn Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)







































September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 $ Change % Change Balance Sheet Data:























ASSETS











Cash

$ 2,478 $ 2,880 $ (402) -14%

Federal funds and interest bearing deposits in other banks 62,775 185,460 (122,685) -66%

Certificates of deposit held as investment 7,540 8,780 (1,240) -14%

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 9,029 11,978 (2,949) -25%

Investment securities held to maturity 30,302 38,912 (8,610) -22%

Loans held for sale, at fair value 17,587 9,686 7,901 82%

Loans receivable 660,879 682,349 (21,470) -3%

Allowance for loan losses (7,431) (8,044) 613 -8%

Accrued interest receivable 2,514 2,848 (334) -12%

Foreclosed real estate, net 1,873 1,537 336 22%

Premises and equipment, net 22,384 22,745 (361) -2%

Restricted stock investments 2,431 3,766 (1,335) -35%

Bank owned life insurance 5,341 5,225 116 2%

Deferred income taxes, net 1,902 2,363 (461) -20%

Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,315 3,748 2,567 69%























$ 825,919 $ 974,233 $ (148,314) -15%















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY









Deposits $ 657,154 $ 779,506 $ (122,352) -16%

Borrowings 38,498 73,500 (35,002) -48%

Subordinated debentures 20,619 20,619 - 0%

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 5,029 2,155 2,874 133%

















Total Liabilities 721,300 875,780 (154,480) -18%

















Preferred stock - - - 0%

Common stock 128 128 - 0%

Additional paid-in capital 65,744 65,538 206 0%

Retained earnings 38,750 32,860 5,890 18%

Accumulated comprehensive income (loss) (3) (73) 70 -96%

















Total Stockholders' Equity 104,619 98,453 6,166 6%























$ 825,919 $ 974,233 $ (148,314) -15%

Severn Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Income Statement (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)















Quarterly income statement results: Three Months Ended September 30,











2019 2018 $ Change % Change















Interest Income

























Interest on loans $ 9,146 $ 8,844 $ 302 3%

Interest on securities 224 293 (69) -24%

Other interest income 484 423 61 14%

















Total interest income 9,854 9,560 294 3%















Interest Expense

























Interest on deposits 1,732 1,531 201 13%

Interest on long term borrowings 473 684 (211) -31%

















Total interest expense 2,205 2,215 (10) 0%

















Net interest income 7,649 7,345 304 4%

















Provision for (reversal of) loan losses (500) (300) (200) 67%

















Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses 8,149 7,645 504 7%















Noninterest Income

























Mortgage-banking revenue 1,108 740 368 50%

Real Estate Commissions 430 408 22 5%

Real Estate Management Income 144 157 (13) -8%

Other noninterest income 1,131 1,039 92 9%

















Total noninterest income 2,813 2,344 469 20%

















Net interest income plus noninterest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses 10,962 9,989 973 10%















Noninterest Expense

























Compensation and related expenses 5,065 4,661 404 9%

Net Occupancy & Depreciation 379 416 (37) -9%

Net Costs of Foreclosed Real Estate 105 7 98 1400%

Other

2,121 1,956 165 8%

















Total noninterest expense 7,670 7,040 630 9%

















Income before income tax provision 3,292 2,949 343 12%

















Income tax provision 911 784 127 16%

















Net income $ 2,381 $ 2,165 $ 216 10%

Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,381 $ 2,165 $ 216 10%

Severn Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Income Statement (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)















Year-to-Date income statement results: Nine Months Ended September 30,











2019 2018 $ Change % Change















Interest Income

























Interest on loans $ 27,539 $ 25,731 $ 1,808 7%

Interest on securities 724 920 (196) -21%

Other interest income 2,358 787 1,571 200%

















Total interest income 30,621 27,438 3,183 12%















Interest Expense

























Interest on deposits 5,499 3,938 1,561 40%

Interest on long term borrowings 1,543 2,244 (701) -31%

















Total interest expense 7,042 6,182 860 14%

















Net interest income 23,579 21,256 2,323 11%

















Provision for (reversal of) loan losses (500) (300) (200) 67%

















Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses 24,079 21,556 2,523 12%















Noninterest Income

























Mortgage-banking revenue 2,915 1,970 945 48%

Real Estate Commissions 1,290 1,153 137 12%

Real Estate Management Income 470 527 (57) -11%

Other noninterest income 3,013 2,472 541 22%

















Total noninterest income 7,688 6,122 1,566 26%

















Net interest income plus noninterest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses 31,767 27,678 4,089 15%















Noninterest Expense

























Compensation and related expenses 14,499 13,359 1,140 9%

Net Occupancy & Depreciation 1,183 1,151 32 3%

Net Costs of Foreclosed Real Estate 254 21 233 1110%

Other

5,997 4,926 1,071 22%

















Total noninterest expense 21,933 19,457 2,476 13%

















Income before income tax provision 9,834 8,221 1,613 20%

















Income tax provision 2,668 2,253 415 18%

















Net income $ 7,166 $ 5,968 $ 1,198 20%

Net income available to common shareholders $ 7,166 $ 5,898 $ 1,268 21%

Severn Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

























Nine Months Ended September 30,

Three Months Ended September 30,







2019 2018

2019 2018 Per Share Data:







.

Basic earnings per share $ 0.56 $ 0.47

$ 0.19 $ 0.17

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.56 $ 0.46

$ 0.19 $ 0.17

Average basic shares outstanding 12,775,104 12,541,032

12,776,911 12,695,136

Average diluted shares outstanding 12,853,812 12,651,260

12,841,679 12,832,633

















Performance Ratios:











Return on average assets 1.04% 0.98%

1.05% 1.03%

Return on average equity 9.38% 9.03%

9.15% 8.98%

Net interest margin 3.58% 3.63%

3.53% 3.65%

Efficiency ratio* 69.33% 70.99%

72.31% 72.59%











































September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018





Asset Quality Data:











Non-accrual loans $ 4,333 $ 4,656







Foreclosed real estate 1,873 1,537









Total non-performing assets 6,206 6,193







Total non-accrual loans to total loans 0.66% 0.68%







Total non-accrual loans to total assets 0.52% 0.48%







Allowance for loan losses 7,431 8,044







Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.12% 1.18%







Allowance for loan losses to total













non-accrual loans 171.5% 172.8%







Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.75% 0.64%







Non-accrual troubled debt restructurings (included above) 292 446







Performing troubled debt restructurings 9,023 10,698







Loan to deposit ratio 100.6% 87.5%























* This non-GAAP financial measure is calculated as noninterest expenses less OREO expenses divided by net interest income plus noninterest income

