Severna Park's Top Real Estate Entrepreneurs, 'The Matt Wyble Team,' Choose CENTURY 21 New Millennium As The Best Company To Help Grow Their Business And Exceed Consumer Expectations

SEVERNA PARK, Md., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Broker/Owners Todd Hetherington and Mary Lynn Stone of CENTURY 21 New Millennium today announced that Severna Park's top real estate entrepreneurs, "The Matt Wyble Team," have chosen their company as the best option for future growth for its team of relentless sales professionals serving home buyers and sellers throughout Anne Arundel County and the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan area.

A fourth generation real estate broker, Wyble and his team of multilingual affiliated agents will now operate as The Matt Wyble Team of CENTURY 21 New Millennium from 8530 Veterans Highway, Millersville, as well as virtually. The new affiliation gives the team access to the latest tools and technologies to assist clients to reach the best real estate outcomes possible, including the recently announced collaboration with Amazon, and the launch of TurnKey, a new homebuying program that simplifies the process of finding and settling into a new home.

"Matt's team choosing us over the competition is validation for us as a growing organization, but, more importantly, this is terrific news for their existing client base and for home buyers and sellers that partner with The Matt Wyble Team in the future," said Hetherington. "They are wonderful, caring people who give back to the community and truly embody our company mission statement—'always choose the harder right rather than the easier wrong.'"

"It was a long process but the decision to affiliate and put our hard-earned reputations on the line with Todd, Mary Lynn and everyone at CENTURY 21 New Millennium was the right choice for us," added Wyble. "They embody our team's culture and laser-like focus on delivering memorable moments along every step of the client relationship and that mindset will drive growth and success for our clients, our team, everyone at New Millennium, and the global CENTURY 21 brand."

Since its beginnings in 2010, The Matt Wyble Team helped to close $250M in home sales while delivering the extraordinary to thousands of families and individuals who speak English, French, Korean, Spanish, and American Sign Language.

"By transforming the way consumers and industry professionals interact, and moving the industry from transactional to experiential, we are attracting relentless sales professionals and teams who agree that this direction is best for their growth and their clients," added Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "There are no better C21® brand ambassadors than Todd, Mary Lynn and now Matt, and we are proud to have them as an integral and valued part of the family."

About CENTURY 21 New Millennium

CENTURY 21 New Millennium is a full-service real estate brokerage with approximately 900 agents and staff in 20 offices in the greater Washington, D.C. area, including portions of Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia. The company, which specializes in residential and luxury properties, joined the CENTURY 21 System in 1994 and has established a sound and successful organization providing traditional residential and commercial services, on-site mortgage and title services, insurance, and access to a vast network of relocation and other real estate service providers worldwide. CENTURY 21 New Millennium has been the top-producing CENTURY 21 brokerage in the Mid-Atlantic each year since 1999 and has earned the title of No. 1 CENTURY 21 franchise in the World five times since 2010. For more information, visit C21NM.com.

CENTURY 21 New Millennium is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate, franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21 brand, comprised of approximately 9,700 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices in 82 countries and territories worldwide with more than 129,000 independent sales professionals.

© 2019 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All rights reserved. CENTURY 21® and the CENTURY 21 Logo and C21® are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

