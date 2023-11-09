SEVIERVILLE, TN SPARKLES DURING SMOKY MOUNTAIN WINTERFEST CELEBRATION NOV. 10-FEB. 19

News provided by

SEVIERVILLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

09 Nov, 2023, 12:30 ET

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With twinkling lights and holiday delights, Smoky Mountain Winterfest (Nov. 10-Feb. 19) is a special time to visit Sevierville, Tennessee. More than 15,000,000 lights greet guests along the Parkway in Sevierville, Pigeon Forge, and Gatlinburg, while holiday attractions, shows, and shopping, make Smoky Mountain Winterfest fun for the whole family.

Holiday Lights & Fun

The newest must-see holiday activity is SkyLand's Festival of Lights at SkyLand Ranch. Located on a 100-acre mountaintop ranch, the event runs nightly through February 18 and features over 500,000 lights, holiday movies, live entertainment, and more.

Wilderness at the Smokies has once again transformed its outdoor waterpark into Winter Wilderland - complete with holiday snacks and treats, scheduled live entertainment, and a fun ice skating rink (Nov. 10-Jan. 15). Tickets to Winter Wilderland (and the skating rink) are open to both Wilderness guests and the public.

Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland (Nov. 17Jan. 7) is back with a longer-than-ever driving route sure to spark holiday spirit. Described as one of the most immersive drive-through light shows in the world, this visual extravaganza is perfectly synchronized to Christmas music played over your car radio.

Shopping

Holiday shopping is a cinch in Sevierville – whether you're looking for great deals on name brand items or something truly unique and unusual. Find high end apparel and accessories at popular retail centers like Tanger Outlets Sevierville or peruse specialty retailers like Smoky Mountain Knife Works where items range from cutlery and outdoor gear to real fossils and even historic artifacts.

Where to Stay

Planning a Smoky Mountain Winterfest visit? Choose a great place to stay. Settle into a cozy cabin all decked out for the holidays or choose a fun indoor water park resort so the kids can splash and play on vacation. Try glamping, stay in a treehouse, or reserve a great hotel in the middle of all the fun. Campgrounds and RV resorts also welcome visitors during Smoky Mountain Winterfest.

Learn more about visiting Sevierville and the Smoky Mountains this winter at VisitSevierville.com.

SOURCE SEVIERVILLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Also from this source

FALL GETAWAY IDEAS IN TENNESSEE'S SMOKY MOUNTAINS

As the air gets cooler and autumn color appears, the Smoky Mountains come to life with Harvest Fest activities - making Sevierville, Tennessee the...

Stillwell Festival Brings Live Fire Cooking to Historic Downtown Sevierville, TN

The inaugural Stillwell Festival is set for Saturday, September 9, 2023, in historic downtown Sevierville, Tennessee, where the burgeoning food and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Amusement Parks and Tourist Attractions

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.