Sevii Announces New Integration with CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sevii today at Fal.Con 2025 announced a new integration with CrowdStrike Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM , now available on the CrowdStrike Marketplace . This new integration provides joint customers with streamlined procurement and added flexibility to advance autonomous defense in their SOC.

According to CrowdStrike's 2025 Global Threat Report , adversaries can now break out in as little as 51 seconds – demanding faster detection, response, and remediation. Falcon Next-Gen SIEM is the engine of the modern SOC, unifying customers' wider security ecosystem alongside CrowdStrike's first-party data, native threat intelligence and AI-powered threat detection and response capabilities. Sevii's agentic AI 'Cyber Warrior Agent' native Autonomous Defense and Remediation (ADR) platform integration with Falcon Next-Gen SIEM offers customers another option to gain AI-driven remediation context – complementing the protections already built into the Falcon platform and helping accelerate SOC modernization.

"We built Sevii to help the cyber good outpace the cyber evil," said Curt Aubley, CEO and Co-founder of Sevii. "This partnership with CrowdStrike supercharges our mission to deliver real-time cyber defense. Together, we help customers reduce mean time to detect, respond, and remediate in minutes without adding headcount or deploying additional software agents. This enables organizations to modernize their security operations with confidence and speed, supported by the right AI guardrails for operational control."

The joint solution is available now on the CrowdStrike Marketplace, with flexible deployment options for enterprise Falcon platform customers. To learn more, request a demo, or meet us at Fal.Con 2025 – where Sevii will be among 16 startups featured in the Innovators Pavillion – please visit http://www.sevii.com or http://www.crowdstrike.com/partners

About Sevii



Sevii is a cybersecurity pioneer delivering next-generation agentic AI native Autonomous Defense and Remediation (ADR). Sevii's agentic AI 'Cyber Warriors', help to resolve threats in real-time across endpoint, identity, and cloud assets. Designed to reduce risk, cost, and analyst burden, Sevii empowers enterprises to stop threats faster without scaling headcount. Learn more at http://www.sevii.com or contact Sevii directly via [email protected].

