Sevii Expands ADR Platform with Autonomous Preemptive Security (APS) Module, Autonomously Transforming Intelligence Into Remediation Action

New ADR module continuously transforms cyber intelligence into fully autonomous, customer specific defense outcomes at machine speed, closing the intelligence to action gap in minutes of publication

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Hat USA 2026 -- Sevii today announced a major expansion of the Sevii Autonomous Defense & Remediation (ADR) platform with the general availability of an Autonomous Preemptive Security (APS) module. The new module complements ADRs fully autonomous defense against threats, extending the platform to continuously transform customer's external global and internal environmental cyber intelligence into autonomous hypothesis hunting, exposure validation, compromise detection, and autonomous remediation to preempt emerging adversarial strikes. This is executed based on customer Sevii's ADR AI governance control policy engine.

Sevii's ADR platform is the industry's first, customer proven platform to solve security operations (SecOps) detection workload problems by enabling fully autonomous detection processing and investigations, retrospective hunting, attack containment, and remediation stopping threats in minutes. APS extends the full platform capability to negate the "Dark AI" powered time advantage adversaries have established in weaponizing new cyber threat intelligence, by empowering customers to address unknown threats before they become attacks, and remove undetected incursions before they achieve impact.

The Mythos era has fundamentally changed the speed of cyber warfare. Attackers are now powered by AI that can discover, weaponize, and exploit vulnerabilities faster than human defenders can react. "APS changes the rules," said Curt Aubley, CEO and Cofounder of Sevii. "Instead of waiting for detections, Sevii APS Module continuously transforms the world's latest cyber intelligence into autonomous action, proactively hypothesis hunting for vulnerable and compromised systems, patching exposures, containing threats, and remediating attacks before they spread."

The ADR platform modules taught machines to stop adversaries. The new APS modules teach them to preemptively defend. Together, they deliver the industry's first continuous autonomous cyber defense platform, allowing organizations to operate at machine speed while attackers are still planning their next move.

"The Sevii ADR APS module's ability to continuously convert the latest global cyber intelligence into autonomous customer specific defensive action and outcomes in minutes is a game changer, solving a real industry wide customer challenge," said Will Burns, Cyber and Intelligence Community Professional.

APS joins ADR modules for Enterprise, Identity, Cloud, SIEM and Managed ADR, all unified under, and amplified by, the same platform governance, coordination, execution, control, and Cyber Warrior Workforce. Instead of waiting for enterprise security products to only generate alerts after compromise, or waiting days for organizations to manually review newly published threat intelligence, APS continuously creates and executes on customer specific intelligence by activating:

External threat intelligence - APS ingests, distills, and prioritizes intelligence based on customer relevance and urgency from commercial, ISAC, partner, and open-source feeds; government advisories, and zero-day research and disclosures

- APS ingests, distills, and prioritizes intelligence based on customer relevance and urgency from commercial, ISAC, partner, and open-source feeds; government advisories, and zero-day research and disclosures Platform generated intelligence - APS learns and builds on experiential intelligence from every customer investigation/hunt generating customer specific intelligence

- APS learns and builds on experiential intelligence from every customer investigation/hunt generating customer specific intelligence New classes of Cyber Warriors - APS deploys two new specialized agent classes to autonomously act on the fused intelligence, including: G2 - Determines customer relevance, correlates against customer assets, builds customer-specific intelligence, prioritizes operational risk and creates intelligence cases Jäger HK - Creates enterprise hypothesis hunts and executes across endpoint, identity, cloud, network, and security platforms to determine asset vulnerability and/or pre-existing compromise and identify issues that require urgent action

- APS deploys two new specialized agent classes to autonomously act on the fused intelligence, including: Full auditability - APS documents every decision and action

For more information on this press release, please contact [email protected]i

About Sevii

Sevii's mission is to help Cyber Good defeat Cyber Evil. With millions of enterprise assets and identities protected across enterprise, government, and education environments, Sevii's Autonomous Defense & Remediation (ADR) platform powers the world's largest production deployments of governed Autonomous AI cyber defense. Sevii's autonomous AI Cyber Warriors stop adversaries at machine speed while also continuously transforming emerging threat intelligence into autonomous investigation, hypothesis threat hunting, attack isolation, and full remediation in minutes across existing security stacks. To date, the platform has helped customers save more than $42 million in security operations costs while recovering over 126,000 hours of security operations and engineering time. Sevii enables organizations to confidently defend against modern adversaries with trusted, governed Autonomous Cyber Defense. Contact Sevii today for live demonstrations and a no risk proof of value deployment to help you meet your security goals: [email protected]. Connect with us on LinkedIn

SOURCE Sevii