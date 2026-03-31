Sevii Redefines Cybersecurity at RSAC 2026, Winning Multiple Global InfoSec Awards for Autonomous Defense & Remediation

Industry's first Level 5 Autonomous Platform recognized across four major categories at #RSAC Conference 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sevii, the leader in Autonomous Defense and Remediation (ADR), powered by Agentic AI Cyber Warrior agents, is proud to announce that it has been recognized with the following awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine:

Visionary AI Cybersecurity

Editor's Choice – AI Security Solution

Most Promising AI SOC

Publisher's Choice – Autonomous Defense & Remediation

What Is Sevii's AI-Powered Autonomous Defense and Remediation (ADR) Platform?

Sevii is defining a new category within Autonomous Defense and Remediation (ADR), where organizations are no longer limited to tools that simply generate work for security teams with finite resources. Instead, Sevii's AI-powered Cyber Warrior agents operate as a true extension of customer teams, beyond AI SOC tool limitations, complementing and doing the work of L1 through L3 SOC analysts, threat hunters, intelligence, reverse engineering, and remediation functions.

Sevii is moving the industry from alert-driven operations to outcome-driven execution. All activity is governed by Sevii's AI Governance framework, ensuring customers maintain full visibility and control while benefiting from fully autonomous, high-precision security operations with or without the need for humans in the loop.

New Sevii Security Modules: Autonomous Identity Security and Autonomous Proactive Security (APS) modules

These recognitions come at a pivotal moment for Sevii, following the recent launch of several new ADR product modules including: the Autonomous Identity Security (AIS) module and Autonomous Proactive Security (APS) module. These major product innovations underscore Sevii's leadership in AI driven cybersecurity and advance its mission of helping the Cyber Good defeat Cyber Evil.

Advancing the Future of AI-Driven Security Operations

"These awards validate the direction the industry is heading and the role autonomous remediation will play in it," said Curt Aubley, CEO and Cofounder at Sevii. "From identity-centric security to proactive, autonomous defense, we are building technology that not only stops threats, but stays ahead of them. This recognition validates the innovation our team is bringing to the market."

The Global InfoSec Awards recognize organizations demonstrating innovation, leadership, and measurable impact in cybersecurity. Sevii's recognition reflects its continued investment in AI-powered capabilities that enable organizations to scale operations, reduce response times, and improve precision across security workflows.

Contact Sevii at [email protected] to schedule your live demonstration and POV.

About Sevii

Sevii's mission is to help Cyber Good defeat Cyber Evil. Selected for the 2026 CrowdStrike, AWS, and NVIDIA Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator, Sevii delivers the world's first Level 5 Autonomous Defense and Remediation (ADR) platform powered by agentic AI. Its autonomous agentic Cyber Warrior agents process detections, hunt, reason, and remediate threats across proactive, endpoint, identity, and cloud environments at machine speed, eliminating adversaries without human intervention with strong AI execution governance. Designed to work across existing security stacks to dramatically reduce operational risk and cost, Sevii empowers organizations to outpace threat actors and achieve outcomes that truly matter, highlighting Sevii's innovation in agentic AI defense. Contact Sevii today for live demonstrations and a no risk proof of value deployment to help you meet your security goals. [email protected]. For more information on this press release, please contact [email protected]

Connect with us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/seviiai/

About the Global InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's thirteenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

SOURCE Sevii