Sevii Launches Autonomous Cyber Swarm Defense to Combat AI-Driven Threat Volume & Speed

Sevii redefines cybersecurity economics, removing the need for AI token usage costs against emerging AI based attacks happening at machine scale & speed

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sevii, the leader in Autonomous Defense & Remediation (ADR), powered by Agentic AI Cyber Warrior agents, today announced a breakthrough capability designed to stop high-volume, AI-powered cyber attacks at machine speed and scale without the burden of uncontrollable AI token usage costs.

Sevii's Cyber Swarm Defense Mode (CSD) addresses a critical gap created by AI: the inability to maintain cyber performance and cost efficiency under large-scale, AI-driven attack swarms. With technologies like Mythos expanding attack surfaces and compressing the vulnerability to exploit windows at unprecedented speed and scale, legacy security products cannot keep up.

"Attackers are now operating at near-zero cost with effectively infinite scale. Defenders cannot win that cyber fight with finite people or unpredictable usage based charging of AI token systems," said Curt Aubley, CEO of Sevii. "Cyber Swarm Defense Mode changes the equation. We deliver autonomous execution at a fixed price per asset protected, so our customers can stop attacks in minutes, regardless of volume, so they can consistently deliver the cyber performance they need to mitigate the AI-powered adversary world at scale."

Meeting Force with Force

Many customers operate against a service level objective of detecting and stopping threats within the trending industry benchmark of 15 minutes from time of edge detection. However, when confronted with a volume of AI-powered intrusions that exceeds the capacity of human teams, even those augmented with costly usage based AI copilots, this benchmark becomes difficult to maintain.

As machine speed attacks and disclosed vulnerabilities continue to grow, already under-resourced and overworked teams fall even farther behind and more exposed. Sevii's ADR platform was the first to offer fully Autonomous Agentic AI Cyber Warrior agents that could detect, contain, and remediate at machine speed and scale in minutes, reducing analyst workloads by 95%.

Cyber Swarm Defense Mode allows ADR to automatically activate and scale up, generating as many Sevii Autonomous Agentic AI Cyber Warriors as needed in the volume required to match the threat level. This ensures no detection is missed and that customers consistently achieve sub-15-minute remediation times across the full lifecycle: detection processing, threat hunting, reverse engineering, isolation, remediation, and restoration of affected assets.

"This is a game changer. Cyber performance matters. Organizations can now economically meet their cyber goals of a sub-15-minute full remediation, even when defending against cyber attack swarms at a firm fixed price per asset protected. This provides the predictable budgeting that security leaders need, without hiring more team members, outsourcing to an MDR, or worrying about AI budget exhaustion mid-incident," said Frank Holt, CEO, Synergem Technologies, Inc.

Sevii's ADR platform redefines the economics of AI cyber security product deployments by eliminating the budget constraints that typically arise from usage-based AI-Copilot pricing. Instead, Sevii offers a fixed, per-asset protected cost model powered by proprietary algorithms, models, and micro-orchestration, enabling highly efficient autonomous AI operations at any scale. The result is a substantial reduction in cyber risk without the limitations imposed by per-token AI cost structures.

At the Core of CSD Mode is Sevii's Myrmidon Defense Technology (MDT), which:

Eliminates reliance on usage-based AI token consumption.

consumption. Provides autonomous processing of all detections, including hunting, isolating, remediating, and removing the isolation for end-to-end attack containment and remediation, by implementing real time customer AI governance updates, when the customer defined SLO envelope is exceeded.

Puts customers in control of when autonomous Cyber Swarm Defense Mode is activated by using ADR's built in AI governance to set their remediation service level objective, which determines when ADR will dynamically deploy Agentic AI Cyber Warrior agents at scale.

The Cyber Outcomes Delivered: Meeting Customer Cyber Performance Goals

Maintaining Mean Time to Remediate (MTTR) cyber performance metrics at scale.

Elimination of security queues and triage, lowering overall risk.

Removal of bottlenecks due to finite human or AI resources.

The Sevii ADR platform with MDT technology is purpose built for the AI-driven threat landscape, while also powering currently available Sevii modules that address the new AI cybersecurity reality where cyber performance is critical.

Experience Autonomous Security Today

Organizations can experience Sevii's Cyber Swarm Defense Mode across Sevii's Autonomous Enterprise, Identity, Cloud, and Proactive Security modules today. To get started, sign up for a free live demonstration and no-risk proof-of-value deployment, deployed in less than one day. For more information contact: [email protected].

About Sevii

Sevii delivers the world's first Level 5 Autonomous Defense & Remediation (ADR) platform powered by agentic AI. Sevii's Cyber Warrior agents detect, hunt, reason, and remediate cyber threats across enterprise environments at machine speed while enforcing strong AI governance controls. The platform integrates across existing security stacks to dramatically reduce operational risk and cost, enabling organizations to outpace modern adversaries.

Learn more: https://www.sevii.com

Connect with us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/seviiai

SOURCE Sevii