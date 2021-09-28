Sevita Expands Continuum of Services in Massachusetts, Missouri, and Pennsylvania

BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sevita (formerly operating under The MENTOR Network brand), a leading provider of community-based specialized health care, today announced the acquisition of Caring R Us, LLC in Massachusetts, Cameron Group Care, Inc. in Missouri, and JEM Homecare Solutions, LLC in Pennsylvania. With these acquisitions, Sevita reaffirms its position as a leading national provider of whole person care for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD).

"We believe everyone deserves to live a full, independent life. Each of these providers has built a strong reputation for providing high-quality care for the individuals in their care and we are excited to welcome them to Sevita," said William McKinney, Chief Executive Officer of Sevita. "We look forward to expanding our offerings of innovative, high-quality care for individuals and their families in Massachusetts, Missouri, and Pennsylvania."

Founded in 2006, Caring R Us, LLC is a leading provider of residential services in Massachusetts. Headquartered in Cameron, Missouri and founded in 1992, Cameron Group Care, Inc. specializes in a full range of residential and vocational community-based services. JEM Homecare Solutions, LLC provides high-quality behavioral and residential services to people with I/DD in Pennsylvania. With these acquisitions, Sevita welcomes 140 employees, 250 Host Home providers, and 300 individuals in their care.

"For more than 50 years, we've been making strides in community-based health care. Each of these organizations shares a commitment to our core values of integrity, respect, inclusion, and growth," added McKinney. "By bringing them into our organization we have the opportunity to learn from each other and provide greater value for the individuals in our care."

Sevita is a leading provider of community-based specialized health care. We believe that everyone deserves to live a full, more independent life. We provide people with quality services and individualized supports that lead to growth and independence, regardless of the physical, intellectual, or behavioral challenges they face. We've made this our mission for more than 50 years. Today our 40,000 team members continue to innovate and enhance care for the 50,000 individuals we serve.

SOURCE Sevita

Related Links

https://sevitahealth.com

