Sevita Expands Supportive Living and Day Center Services in Seven States

Sevita, a national provider of community-based health care and support services, today announced the acquisition of multiple Help at Home supportive living and day center services into the company's offerings. With this expansion, Sevita reaffirms its position as a leading provider of whole person centered care and supportive living services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"We are proud to welcome care teams and individuals served through Help at Home's supportive living, shared living, periodic and day center services into the Sevita continuum of care," said William McKinney, Chief Executive Officer of Sevita. "Dynamic relationships between caregivers and individuals are the bedrock of our work. Help at Home's exceptional caregivers will help Sevita continue to offer quality care for the people we serve. We look forward to learning from one another to improve the quality of our programming and provide a full continuum of community-based service options for people."

Founded in 1975, Help at Home's person-centered approach to care has earned a reputation of providing high quality care. As part of this acquisition, Sevita will expand its offerings to include an additional 379 residential, supportive living, and day center programs in 162 towns, across seven states.

"Help at Home's growth strategy is focused on providing innovative, quality home care to help individuals have great days and meaningful moments while aging in place in their own homes. We're pleased to transition our Community Living Services to Sevita, who has a great reputation for allowing individuals of all abilities to thrive in their local communities," said Help at Home's President Tim O'Rourke.

All acquisitions were finalized on October 25, 2021.* Help at Home will continue providing in-home care services to elders and people with disabilities.

*Employees will join the following Sevita organizations: REM Alabama, REM Georgia I, Illinois MENTOR Community Services, REM Indiana Community Services, D&S Residential Services in Kentucky, REM Missouri, and REM East in Mississippi.

About Sevita

Sevita is a leading provider of home and community-based specialized health care. We believe that everyone deserves to live a full, more independent life. We provide people with quality services and individualized supports that lead to growth and independence, regardless of the physical, intellectual, or behavioral challenges they face. We've made this our mission for more than 50 years. Today our 40,000 team members continue to innovate and enhance care for the 50,000 individuals we serve.

About Help at Home

For more than 45 years Help at Home, a leading provider of high-quality, relationship-based home care, has provided person-centered care to help seniors and individuals with disabilities remain in their homes. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, it provides in-home, community-based care in 13 states in 169 locations with the help of nearly 30,000 highly trained, compassionate caregivers.

