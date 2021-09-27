Sevita Welcomes Good Neighbor as Newest Provider in Virginia

BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sevita (formerly operating under The MENTOR Network brand), a leading national provider of community-based health care and support services, today announced the acquisition of Good Neighbor, a premier provider of services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). Through this acquisition, Sevita reaffirms its renewed focus to provide access to whole person care and expands its Community Support Services operating group to Virginia.

"Good Neighbor has built a strong reputation in Virginia for providing high-quality care for people with I/DD and their families. Their team's commitment to providing greater independence and community engagement to the individuals served will be an asset to Sevita as we continue to expand our continuum of services across the state," said William McKinney, Chief Executive Officer of Sevita.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Good Neighbor has served more than 10,000 individuals since its founding. The company emphasizes opportunity, independence, and growth, and specializes in community-based care for people with I/DD, including residential and day services. With this acquisition, Sevita will serve an additional 270 people across 55 locations.

"As a company specializing in community-based services, we take a person-first approach to our work," said Matt Marek, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Good Neighbor. "Sevita and Good Neighbor share a common mission to ensure Virginians have access to individualized, whole person care in their local communities."

"Our teams have a passion for helping others grow, learn, and live their best life," McKinney added. "Both companies believe every person has the right to live well."

Sevita's acquisition of Good Neighbor was finalized on August 31, 2021.

Sevita is a leading provider of community-based specialized health care. We believe that everyone deserves to live a full, more independent life. We provide people with quality services and individualized supports that lead to growth and independence, regardless of the physical, intellectual, or behavioral challenges they face. We've made this our mission for more than 50 years. Today our 40,000 team members continue to innovate and enhance care for the 50,000 individuals we serve.

