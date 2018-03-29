Sevocity EHR ® v.12 Earns ONC Health IT Certification from Drummond Group LLC

SAN ANTONIO, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sevocity v.12 has achieved Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC-Health IT) 2015 Edition Health IT Module or Certification via Drummond Group LLC, an Authorized Certification Body (ACB) that has been empowered to test software for compliance with the requirements of the federal government's program. The stamp of approval designates that the software offers the functionality that enables eligible providers to meet Meaningful Use requirements, qualifying these organizations to receive payments under the ongoing EHR adoption program.

"We believe this certification demonstrates our ongoing commitment to our customers," stated Elaine Mendoza, President, and CEO of Sevocity and Conceptual MindWorks, Inc. "All functionality needed to achieve this certification is included in our regular standard pricing, and the upgrade to version 12 has been delivered to all customers at no additional cost," added Mendoza.

To earn the certification, Sevocity v.12 was tested to be in accordance with applicable standards and certification criteria put forth by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Based in San Antonio, Texas, Sevocity® empowers physician practices and health centers to embrace electronic health record (EHRs) by providing a highly customized, easy-to-use, Cloud-based electronic health record system backed by outstanding implementation and support. Sevocity is a division of Conceptual MindWorks, Inc.

