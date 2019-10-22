Sevocity EHR Named in Capterra's Top 20 Most Popular for Electronic Medical Records Software

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sevocity EHR, a division of Conceptual Mindworks Inc. announced today that it had been named a Top 20 Electronic Medical Records software product by Capterra , a free online service that helps organizations find the right software.

Top 20 Most Popular Electronic Medical Records Software is an independent assessment that evaluates user reviews and online search activity to generate a list of market leaders in the EMR Software space that offers the most popular solutions. The Top 20 report is available at http://bit.ly/2Otb6OY .

"Sevocity is built on a value-added platform where we believe the most important value we can deliver to our customers is time,'' said Catherine Huddle, Sevocity's Chief Marketing Officer. "By concentrating on ease of use and value-added services including unlimited customization and training services, we free up provider and practice staff to focus on the patient" added Huddle.

Based in San Antonio, Texas, Sevocity EHR is a division of Conceptual Mindworks, Inc . (CMI). CMI specializes in providing exceptional biotechnology and medical informatics services and solutions. CMI is a recognized leader developing healthcare technology and has supported the Department of Defense initiatives since 1990.

Media Contact:

Catherine Huddle

210.876.3010

227669@email4pr.com

SOURCE Sevocity EHR

Related Links

http://www.conceptualmindworks.com

