Sevocity EHR® v.13 Earns ONC Health IT Certification from Drummond Group

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sevocity v.13 has achieved Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC-Health IT) 2015 Edition Health IT certification via Drummond Group LLC, an Authorized Certification Body (ACB). The stamp of approval designates the software delivers the required functionality in support of enabling eligible providers and hospitals to meet the requirements of various regulatory programs that involve the use of certified electronic health records (EHR) technology.

"This certification demonstrates the commitment our Sevocity team has to our customers." stated Elaine Mendoza, President, and CEO of Sevocity and Conceptual MindWorks, Inc. "All features and functionality required to achieve this certification are ready to use and available at no additional expense to our valued customers," added Mendoza.

To earn the certification, Sevocity v. 13 was tested to be in accordance with applicable standards and certification criteria put forth by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Developer Organization Name: Sevocity, a Division of Conceptual Mindworks, Inc

Date Certified: 12/30/2020

Product Name and Version: Sevocity v.13

ONC-ACB Certification ID: 15.04.04.2324.Sevo.13.01.1.221230

With more than 20 years of testing experience across various industries, Drummond brings a high level of technical expertise to this process. Since becoming an ONC-ACB in 2010, Drummond has conducted more than 3,000 health IT tests and certifications.

This Health IT Module is 2015 Edition compliant and has been certified by an ONC-ACB in accordance with the applicable certification criteria adopted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This certification does not represent an endorsement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

About Sevocity

Sevocity Electronic Health Records (EHR) product is a tool made for independent medical practices. A key differentiator of Sevocity EHR is its customization flexibility which enables smooth integration into medical practices so clinical teams can reduce administrative burdens, grow their practice, and focus more on the work they love. In addition, Sevocity Premier is an all-in-one solution with comprehensive Practice Management/Billing Software with patient engagement functionality and full clearinghouse capabilities coupled with Sevocity EHR. For more information, please visit www.sevocity.com.

Based in San Antonio, Texas, Sevocity is a division of Conceptual MindWorks, Inc . (CMI). CMI specializes in providing exceptional biotechnology and medical informatics services and solutions. CMI is a recognized leader in developing healthcare technology and has supported Department of Defense initiatives since 1990.

About Drummond Group LLC

Drummond Group LLC is a global software test and certification lab that serves a wide range of vertical industries. In healthcare, Drummond tests and certifies Controlled Substance Ordering Systems (CSOS), Electronic Prescription of Controlled Substances (EPCS) software and processes, and Electronic Health Records (EHRs) – designating the trusted test lab as the only third-party certifier of all three initiatives designed to move the industry toward a digital future. Drummond was founded in 1999 and is an ONC-Accredited Certification Body (ACB) and an Authorized Test Lab (ATL) and continues to build on its deep experience and expertise to deliver reliable and cost-effective services. For more information, please visit http://www.drummondgroup.com .

