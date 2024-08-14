Sevocity Successfully Completes Validation with PointClickCare Marketplace to Expand EHR Integration Capabilities

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sevocity, a leading provider of comprehensive Electronic Health Records (EHR) solutions, is proud to announce that it has successfully completed validation with PointClickCare, a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful care collaboration and real-time patient insights. This significant milestone underscores Sevocity's commitment to delivering enhanced interoperability and seamless integration for healthcare providers.

The validation marks a pivotal moment for Sevocity as it broadens its integration capabilities with PointClickCare's robust platform. This integration will enable healthcare organizations to streamline their workflows, improve patient care, and optimize operational efficiency through enhanced data exchange and synchronized systems, along with the following benefits:

Seamless Integration: The validation ensures a smooth and efficient integration process between Sevocity's EHR solutions and PointClickCare's comprehensive suite of healthcare software services.

Enhanced Data Exchange: Providers will benefit from improved data interoperability, allowing for more accurate and timely information sharing between systems, which supports better patient outcomes and streamlined operations.

Operational Efficiency: By integrating Sevocity's innovative EHR features with PointClickCare's advanced cloud-based solutions, healthcare organizations can achieve greater operational efficiency and reduce administrative burdens.

Improved Patient Care: The integration supports a more coordinated approach to patient care, facilitating better communication between care teams and ensuring that critical patient information is readily accessible.

"Completing validation with PointClickCare is a tremendous milestone for Sevocity," said Erin Frauenheim, VP of Sales and Marketing at Sevocity. "This integration exemplifies our dedication to advancing healthcare technology and ensuring that our clients have access to the most effective tools for delivering exceptional patient care. We are excited about the opportunities this integration presents for both Sevocity and PointClickCare customers."

"The PointClickCare Marketplace offers the widest range of integrated solutions available to the market," said Chris Beekman, Marketplace Director at PointClickCare. "Our partnership with Sevocity, and other Marketplace partners, is further testament to our continually growing partner network and ecosystem, and the wealth of possibilities it provides our customers to extend their technology capabilities."

The validation process involved several evaluations to ensure that Sevocity's EHR solutions meet PointClickCare's standards for performance, security, and functionality. This achievement reflects Sevocity's ongoing efforts to deliver top-quality solutions that address the evolving needs of the healthcare industry.

For more information about Sevocity's EHR solutions and the new PointClickCare integration, please visit Sevocity's Marketplace Listing.

About Sevocity:

Sevocity is a premier provider of EHR solutions designed to support healthcare professionals in delivering exceptional patient care. Known for its user-friendly interface, comprehensive features, and commitment to customer satisfaction, Sevocity offers a range of services tailored to meet the needs of diverse healthcare settings. For more information, visit www.sevocity.com.

