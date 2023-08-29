Sevāredent Partners with Overjet to Introduce Dental AI to 2,000 Practices

The collaboration between the group purchasing organization (GPO) and Overjet will make it easier for dentists to diagnose and provide patient care through advanced artificial intelligence technology.

BOSTON, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sevāredent Sourcing Solutions, a group purchasing organization (GPO) that excels at empowering affordable dental care, announced today it is introducing Overjet as a preferred AI provider within the contract portfolio serving 2,000 practices.

Overjet's AI-powered radiograph analysis detects disease, enhances clinical consistency, and elevates provider-patient communication. This strategic partnership provides Overjet's state-of-the-art artificial technology to Sevāredent-affiliated practices at significant cost savings.

"AI-assisted dentistry is the future and aligns with our goal to provide practices with solutions that will elevate patient care and lead to better health outcomes," said Blake Hibray, President of Sevāredent Sourcing Solutions.

Overjet's FDA-cleared AI analyzes X-rays in real time, outlining decay, quantifying bone loss, and adding color and measurements to help both the clinical team and patients know where to focus their attention.

"Overjet and Sevāredent are united in our mission to improve oral health care," said Wardah Inam, founder and CEO of Overjet. "We're excited to bring our AI technology to their network of practices to help dentists diagnose with more data, leading to more precise, customized treatment recommendations."

In addition to providing chairside radiograph analysis, Overjet's AI also analyzes patient records from previous visits, identifying potentially unmet treatment needs and enabling dentists to compare changes over time.

Forbes magazine named Overjet one of the top 50 AI companies shaping the future. To learn more, visit Overjet.com.

About Sevāredent Sourcing Solutions, Inc.

Founded in 2019, Sevāredent helps dental organizations join together to drive significant cost savings and value so patients can afford dental care. Its strong strategic supplier relationships provide a comprehensive portfolio of solutions for its 2000 member practices. For more information, about how Sevāredent can partner with you, please visit Sevāredent.com .

About Overjet

Founded by experts from MIT and Harvard School of Dentistry, Overjet develops accurate and quantified ways to detect pathologies and integrates actionable insights into workflows. Every day, private practices, dental groups and insurance companies rely on the accurate information provided by Overjet to drive care and service to patients. Learn more at overjet.com .

