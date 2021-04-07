Sewa International Earns the Fourth Consecutive 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator

HOUSTON, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sewa International, a Hindu faith-based charity, recognized by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as a partner organization in disaster relief and rehabilitation work during the COVID-19 pandemic, has received the fourth consecutive 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America's leading independent charity evaluator.

Certificate issued by Charity Navigator to Sewa International recognizing it as a 4-star rated charity.

Congratulating Sewa on attaining the coveted rating for demonstrating strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency, Charity Navigator's President and CEO Michael Thatcher said, "This is our highest possible rating and indicates that your organization adheres to sector best practices and executes its mission in a financially efficient way".

"Attaining a 4-star rating verifies that Sewa International exceeds industry standards and outperforms most charities in your area of work. Only 21% of the charities we evaluate have received at least 4 consecutive 4-star evaluations, indicating that Sewa International, Inc outperforms most other charities in America," Thatcher noted.

In a letter addressed to Sewa president Arun Kankani, Thatcher said, "This exceptional designation from Charity Navigator sets Sewa International, Inc apart from its peers and demonstrates to the public its trustworthiness."

"As a volunteer driven organization, maximizing each dollar for the benefit of the people we serve, it is our endeavor to set a high bar in our operations, and that is reflected in the Charity Navigator rating we have received. In the 'Financial' and 'Accountability and Transparency" categories, we received a perfect 100 score. Sewa has built a culture of selfless service, serving all, discriminating against none. I thank our donors, supporters, and volunteers for the rating we received. It is their commitment, responsibility, and diligence that makes this honor possible," Kankani said.

"Sewa's work expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 5,000 of our volunteers served in cities across the country. With low, single-digit administrative expenses, and development projects in many countries including the US, India, Pakistan, Colombia, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, Sewa is serving humanity without bias and expecting nothing in return. In the US, we have collaborated with more than 500 organizations to serve those who were affected by the pandemic. Our report, 'American Dharma Network: A Sewa Initiative to Respond to a Pandemic' highlights the contribution of 125 of those organizations," Arun Kankani said.

"I thank Sewa's finance team and volunteers for following Sewa's guiding principle 'Serving People is Serving God'. This rating will strengthen our resolve to serve people in need and enable them to lead a life with dignity wherever they are," Arun Kankani said.

About Sewa International

Sewa International (www.sewausa.org) is a 501 (c)(3) Hindu faith-based charitable nonprofit that works in the areas of disaster recovery, education, and development. Sewa has 43 Chapters across the USA and serves regardless of race, color, religion, sex, age, disability or national origin.

