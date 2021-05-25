Sewa International to Build 100 Oxygen Generation Plants in India: 15 to be Operational in Three Months

HOUSTON, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sewa International will be funding the installation of 100 oxygen generation plants in hospitals across India to ease oxygen scarcity in the country. It has ordered 20-tonn Zeolites (molecular sieves that absorb nitrogen and produce oxygen as a product) from Honeywell to establish up to 30 plants immediately. As a part of these efforts, it has placed purchase orders for 15 oxygen generation plants to be set up in the next 8-12 weeks at a cost of about $1.8 million.

Sewa International has started a fundraising campaign to construct these oxygen plants. A donation of $61,000, $81,000 or $121,000 will help install one oxygen plant of a desired sizeThe campaign will help distribute oxygen generation capability to different parts of the country equitably bridging the urban-rural divide in India's healthcare sector.

"Based on our reading of the current situation, we have made a strategic decision to start building oxygen generating plants in India to enhance India's capacity to face the present COVID-19 crisis. This will make India future-ready to face a possible third wave of the pandemic," said Arun Kankani, President of Sewa International.

Sewa has identified three vendors from India to supply machinery required to build these plants. The first fifteen plants will be a mix of 250 LPM and 500 LPM capacity and each can support about 20 to 40 ICU beds. Sewa International is working with forty to fifty hospitals across India to establish these plants, and the number of hospitals is expected to grow to more than one hundred depending on donor support.

"The primary target for installing these oxygen generation plants are charitable hospitals in rural and tribal areas and hospitals in 2nd and 3rd tier cities. The plants, with good care and maintenance, have a life of twenty years. One 500 LPM plant can support a 200-bed hospital with 40 ICU beds or can produce 110 cylinders of oxygen a day. Including site preparation expenses and taxes, one such plant will cost about $121,000," Mukund Kute, Project Manager for Sewa's oxygen generation plant initiative said.

