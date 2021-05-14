Sewa International to Distribute 7482 Oxygen Concentrators and 250 Ventilators in India; Jack Dorsey of Twitter Donates $2.5 Million

HOUSTON, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sewa International has procured 7,482 oxygen concentrators, 20,500 pulse oximeters, 250 ventilators, 256 co-ventilators and other much needed medical equipment and has shipped most of these to India via UPS over the past two weeks. Working with its partners in India, Sewa International has distributed more than 4,000 medicine kits, and 5,000 essential kits. As Indian hospitals and care agencies struggle to meet this dire medical emergency, Sewa volunteers have been working across the country, in small towns and big cities to offer information about hospital bed availability, medical equipment distribution, vaccinations, and testing for COVID-19. Sewa International has already spent more than $7.5 million procuring and shipping equipment, and helping distribute needed medicines, food, and other supplies.

Infographic highlighting funds raised, spent, and work accomplished by Sewa International in a two-week period ending May 10, 2021 Oxygen Concentrators upon arrival at Delhi

Detailing some of the work done by the Sewa International team in India, Viswanath Koppaka, National Marketing Director for Sewa International said, "Sewa International volunteers facilitated the COVID-19 testing at the Government Hospital in Hiriyur, in the Indian state of Karnataka on Tuesday, May 11. Sewa volunteers went door-to-door to create awareness among people in this small town about the significance of timely testing for COVID-19." He said that "Oxygen concentrators sent from the US has also reached Lucknow, the capital city of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, May 11. Sewa has sent 70 concentrators to the city for immediate use as they will fulfill the urgent needs of various Covid Care Centers across the city. Uttar Pradesh reported 20,435 fresh cases on May 11 and had 2,16,057 active cases. The big challenge right now in India is the sheer number of people testing positive; the lack of medical equipment; and the difficulty for volunteers to work efficiently, quickly, and without hindrance in a country that is essentially under lockdown."

Donations Pour In

Sewa International has reached the 105,000-donor mark and raised over $16 million from its 'Help India Defeat COVID-19' Facebook campaign and through their website campaign. As of May 10, Sewa International had procured 7,482 oxygen-concentrators and airlifted 5,482 of them to India. The highlight of the fundraising campaign was the recent $2.5 million pledge made by Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter. "We are happy that CEOs of multinational corporations and ordinary citizens of America are coming to the aid of India in this hour of need, and we are thankful that they have put their trust in us to offer medical aid in India quickly, efficiently, and professionally," said Arun Kankani, President, Sewa International. "We will do our best to help those suffering in India, and we will do as much as we can, quickly, to relieve the pressure that hospitals and care agencies are under," Kankani said, pointing out the challenges in procuring and shipping the needed equipment and getting quick clearance on the ground in India to send the equipment to cities, towns, and villages across the country.

"There are so many generous donors that we cannot name them all, but to all of them a big thank you," said Kankani, mentioning that among the big donors were the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, which donated $535,000 and Dr. Alok Agrawal, founder of the Global Pragathi (Global Progress), who has donated $500,000.

ABOUT SEWA INTERNATIONAL

Sewa International (www.sewausa.org) is a 501 (c)(3) Hindu faith-based charitable nonprofit that works in the areas of disaster recovery, education, and development. Sewa has 43 Chapters across the USA and serves regardless of race, color, religion, sex, age, disability, or national origin.

CONTACT:

Vidyasagar Tontalapur – 1 - 720-526-9939

Viswanath Koppaka – 1- 404-304-0563

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://www.sewausa.org

SOURCE Sewa International

Related Links

http://www.sewausa.org

