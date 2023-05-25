Sewa International to Expand Reach, Recruit More Women Volunteers

ATLANTA, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sewa International, a Hindu faith-based non-profit involved in disaster relief and community service, aims to have 100 chapters and over 250 women in leadership roles across the organization by the year 2027 as a part of its growth strategy, Arun Kankani, the organization's president, announced at their seventeenth national conference held on May 6 and 7 in Atlanta.

Sewa's President Arun Kankani (right) presented a painting made by the women impacted by the pandemic to Congressman Rich McCormick during Sewa's 17 National Conference in Atlanta, GA. Sewa runs the Sanitation, Hygiene, and Empowerment Project for the Girl Child & Covid Affected Families (SHE-CAF) in India to help families who lost their bread earners to COVID. Sewa honored community leader Dr. Manohar Shinde (seated, center) for his service to the Indian American community. Sewa's Director Dr. Suresh Jain (fifth from right), President Arun Kankani (fourth from right), advisor Saumitra Gokhale (speaking) and Sewa's vice presidents are seen with Dr. Shinde.

Addressing delegates, Arun Kankani disclosed Sewa International's plans to open a "Sewa Academy" to train its volunteers. "Sewa is planning to build chapters in small towns within the large metro areas through its neighborhood Sewa program," he said. Sewa currently has 43 chapters across the United States.

Take Destiny in Your Hand

Congressman Dr. Rich McCormick representing Georgia's Sixth Congressional District, addressed attendees at the conference. "The Indian American community, although just one percent of the population, pays six percent of taxes. You have come here to participate in the American dream and are the new generation of success stories in America. Get involved in politics; take your destiny in hand, and stand up for each other," he said.

"Who you choose as your representative will determine how much you pay in taxes, how much your business is regulated, and how many of your kids get to college," McCormick said. He encouraged individuals to build connections and engage in respectful discussions rather than trying to win arguments. "I stand shoulder to shoulder with you. Do not support someone who holds you back," he said.

Sponsor A Child

Digvijay "Danny" Gaekwad, an entrepreneur and community leader from Florida, was the chief guest at the inaugural event. He recalled how his forefathers, erstwhile rulers of Baroda in pre-independent India, supported children's education. "Sewa's continued focus and work in educating children from low-income families is truly inspiring," Gaekwad said. He also announced sponsoring ten children under Sewa's Sponsor A Child program.

Subash Patel, CEO of Global Hotel Group and a prominent businessman in Atlanta introduced Gaekwad. Patel appreciated Sewa's work serving the community and bringing relief to people in need during disasters. "During the COVID-19 pandemic, I learned about the fantastic humanitarian work carried out by Sewa. I am impressed by your work and support Sewa," Patel said.

Dr. Shinde Honored

At the conference, Sewa honored Dr. Manohar Shinde, a veteran community leader, and a Hindu University of America board member. President Arun Kankani, former president of Sewa, Prof. Sree Sreenath, and a member of the Board of Directors, Dr. Suresh Jain, spoke about Dr. Shinde's contribution to strengthening and organizing the Indian American community in the US.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Shinde shared a thought that inspired him from the life of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, a 19-century spiritual leader from India, where he learned the importance of considering the opportunity to serve humanity as a God-given fortune rather than an act of boosting our ego.

About Sewa International

Sewa International (www.sewausa.org) is a 501 (c) (3) Hindu faith-based charitable nonprofit that works in the areas of disaster recovery, education, and development. Sewa has 43 Chapters across the USA and serves regardless of race, color, religion, sex, age, disability, or national origin.

