Sewart Celebrates 50-Year Anniversary

MORGAN CITY, La., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sewart will celebrate its 50-year anniversary throughout 2019 and into 2020 with employee, customer and community events. As part of the 50th anniversary celebration the company has launched a new website and rebranded the organization from Sewart Supply to "Sewart".

Founded in 1969 by Allie W. Adams Jr., Sewart has grown into one of world's leading distributors of Twin Disc, Hamilton Jet, and Veth Propulsion products along the gulf coast for the marine industry.

"In my early life, my Father instilled a very basic value in me...to tell the truth even if it hurts," said President Al Adams III. "It's this basic principle that he founded Sewart Supply on that has been the foundation on which we have built an enterprise spanning 50 years. The staff that have embraced this culture and customers that have held us to this high standard will continue to motivate us as we look forward with great anticipation to our next 50 years."

Sewart strategically operates two Louisiana offices located in Morgan City and Harvey to support their customer base in marine industry and Texas Based operations are headquartered in Friendswood, Texas.

Beyond the marine industry, Sewart now markets Twin Disc products for use in the land-based oil and gas markets. From hydraulic frac trucks, to blenders, to pump downs, to water pumps Sewart can provide equipment solutions for completion requirements.

"Strategically partnering with the manufacturers that we have has allowed us to be flexible and move into nontraditional markets for Sewart. Even though our products are being used in more applications than ever before we are still focused on delivering quality products with outstanding service," states Allie Adams IV.

To learn more about the 50 years of Sewart and the people and the work culture that have built the company please visit www.sewartsupply.com

CONTACT: Allie Adams IV, allieiv@sewartsupply.com

SOURCE Sewart

