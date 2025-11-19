Sewell Automotive Companies Acquires Land Rover Boerne

Texas-based Sewell expands into Boerne with second Land Rover dealership

BOERNE, Texas, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Land Rover Boerne is now a Sewell company. Sewell Automotive Companies, a family-owned and -operated dealership group based in Texas and founded in 1911, acquired the dealership from Shottenkirk Automotive Group. The acquisition was exclusively advised by The Presidio Group LLC, an independent firm focused on mergers and acquisitions.

Land Rover, an automotive manufacturer with British roots, produces luxury four-wheel-drive vehicles known for combining off-road capability with a premium design. "Land Rover is an exceptional brand, steeped in history. We are so grateful for the opportunity to represent Land Rover in Boerne and delighted to pair our exceptional Sewell service, curated for over a century, with its amazing product lineup," said Jacquelin Sewell, Partner and Co-CEO at Sewell.

Sewell Land Rover Boerne is the second Land Rover dealership for Sewell and the company's third dealership in the San Antonio metropolitan market, which includes Sewell Cadillac of San Antonio and Sewell INEOS Grenadier San Antonio. Sewell now operates 21 full-service dealerships throughout the greater metropolitan markets of Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio.

"We are thrilled to expand our presence in the San Antonio market to better serve our customers. This acquisition also represents an exciting chapter in our organization's growth and future," said Carl Sewell III, Partner and Co-CEO at Sewell. "We feel very fortunate to be in Texas and to share our brand with customers throughout this wonderful community."

About Sewell Land Rover Boerne

Sewell Land Rover Boerne is located at 32120 I-10 in Boerne, Texas. The dealership is open for sales from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Service and parts hours are 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The store is closed Sunday. To contact Sewell Land Rover Boerne, call 210-341-2800.

The 47,000-square-foot dealership features a glass-enclosed showroom highlighting the latest Land Rover vehicles, a three-lane service drive, a service shop with 20 bays, and an indoor customer lounge with complimentary Wi-Fi. Sewell Land Rover Boerne offers more than 150 new and pre-owned vehicles on-site, including an impressive lineup of Discovery, Defender, and Range Rover sport utility vehicles. Sewell offers exclusive benefits to its customers including complimentary loan cars, complimentary car washes, and technology consultations. To learn more about Sewell Land Rover Boerne, visit landroverboerne.com.

About Sewell Automotive Companies

Sewell Automotive Companies is a family-owned and -operated dealership group based in Texas and known for its commitment to exceptional customer service, community involvement, and operational excellence. Founded in 1911, Sewell employs more than 4,000 associates and operates 21 full-service dealerships throughout Texas. Sewell represents Audi (3), BMW (2), Buick (1), Cadillac (4), GMC (1), INEOS Grenadier (2), INFINITI (3), Land Rover (2), Lexus (2), Mercedes-Benz (1), and Subaru (1), with locations in Austin, Boerne, Dallas, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Houston, McKinney, Plano, San Antonio, and Sugar Land. Sewell partners with organizations that benefit education, the arts, children's charities, health, wellness, and related causes. To learn more about Sewell, visit Sewell.com.

