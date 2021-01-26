Sewell Fleet Management Partners with HONK for Concierge-level Roadside Assistance

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HONK Technologies , the digital platform connecting drivers, and towing professionals, announced today that it has begun managing roadside assistance for Sewell Fleet Management , a Texas-based company that provides an innovative, intuitive, and transparent approach to fleet management with simple and direct agreements backed by 100+ years of automotive experience.

Roadside assistance services are included as part of Sewell's overall maintenance management products. As Sewell's client base grew and became more diverse, the fleet management company needed to find a new roadside assistance partner with expertise in multiple fleet categories. Sewell turned to HONK for its high-performing network of background-checked, independent service providers, proximity-based algorithmic dispatch system, and proactive customer communications to ensure Sewell clients receive the concierge-level service they have come to expect.

"How we handle our customers' needs during stressful events defines our brand," said Aaron Wolfe, Operations Manager, Sewell Fleet Management. "Emergency roadside needs are some of the most stressful events our clients experience and how we react to these events is crucial to our continued success. The HONK team's thorough approach to the discovery process and its willingness to commit to a custom solution, rapid implementation, and high level of customer service all factored into our decision to partner with HONK."

The HONK solution also offers powerful reporting tools with full data transparency into real-time performance analytics, service requests, customer ratings and comments, providing Sewell with up-to-the-minute information on every job. This increased level of transparency will enable Sewell to increase client satisfaction, reduce roadside event complaints, and improve Net Promoter Scores for their roadside program.

"Sewell Fleet Management and HONK are both focused on delivering the best possible roadside experiences," said Corey Brundage, CEO of HONK. "We're confident our innovative roadside assistance platform, AI-powered digital communication, and an expansive nationwide network of providers will enable Sewell to meet their program goal of delivering concierge-level service when their clients need them most, during a roadside emergency."

About HONK Technologies

HONK connects motorists in need with high-quality towing service professionals through its unique platform that combines both advanced technology and expert human assistance. With the largest GPS-enabled network of service vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, HONK brings fast, accessible, transparent roadside assistance to individuals, automobile manufacturers, insurance carriers and fleets, cutting wait times by over 50%, providing live tracking maps with real-time service progress, and dramatically improving customer satisfaction and NPS. To learn more, visit https://www.honkforhelp.com

