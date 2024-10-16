Sewing Down South® for HD Designs® Rings in Fall with Cozy Harvest Collection

Reality TV personality Craig Conover and retailer launch second collection in home-décor collaboration

CINCINNATI, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced the launch of Harvest Collection from Sewing Down South for HD Designs®. Curated by Craig Conover, the new collection features products such as beautiful housewares, home décor essentials and baking must-haves, exclusively sold at Kroger Family of Stores.

Craig Conover, founder of Sewing Down South®, collaborated with HD Designs® to bring a collection inspired by elevated coastal living with his Harvest Collection. The new collection features products such as beautiful housewares, home décor essentials and baking must-haves, exclusively sold at Kroger Family of Stores.

"The Harvest Collection from SDS for HD Designs® elevates life's everyday moments our customers experience most. From baking for loved ones to hosting guests for a fall gathering, this collection brings style and elegance to everyday moments," said Monica Lightfoot, vice president of General Merchandise at Kroger. "Craig has once again curated an assortment of products that are one-of-a-kind with a promise to bring a touch of charm and warmth to your home this season."

"Fall is easily one of my favorite times of the year. It's the start of cozy season—the perfect time for gathering with friends and family, sharing laughter and making lasting memories," said Craig Conover, Sewing Down South co-founder and reality TV personality. "Whether it's hosting a game night, enjoying a warm drink by the fire or simply relaxing with loved ones, having the right touches can make any moment feel special. That's why I've created this collection, inspired by the simple joys of togetherness—featuring everything from cheese boards to cocktail glasses and more, to help make your home feel even cozier for every occasion."

The reality TV personality is sharing one of his favorite recipes to spice up fall featuring some of autumn's most iconic flavors including nutmeg and cinnamon. Follow along here as Craig whips up his delectable Apple Pear Crisp baked in a "What's wrong with my baking?" pie dish.

The Harvest Collection is the second collaboration between SDS for HD Designs after a successful launch earlier this year. The Harvest Collection features the following home goods and baking must-haves:

At Fred Meyer locations customers can look forward to a special instore experience featuring SDS for HD Designs® cozy home displays with an expanded selection of products Including bedding, bath and more.

SDS for HD Designs can be shopped while products last exclusively at Kroger Family of Stores. Find a location here. Customers on the search for these items can join in on the fun on social media tagging @sewingdownsouth and @caconover.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly 420,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About Sewing Down South /Craig Conover:

Sewing Down South was founded in 2018 by Craig Conover, the star of Bravo's hit reality TV show, Southern Charm. Sewing has been a point of inspiration and a way for him to stay true to himself. Craig carefully hand-picks the patterns and designs taking inspiration from Charleston, the coastal city in which the brand was founded.

The SDS Flagship location opened in May 2021 and is nestled in the middle of one of the most historic shopping destinations in the Southeast. Located on King Street, the Sewing Down South Store offers a curated experience of patterns and colors pulled from the inspiration of living in Charleston. Sewing Down South has partnered with leading retailers like: Thomasville Furniture, HSN and E. & J. Gallo; and continues to develop collections and brands with: FabFitFun, Kroger Brands and HomeGoods.

