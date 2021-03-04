Sewio Networks Positioned in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global as a Niche Player

AUSTIN, Texas, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sewio, a UWB-based real-time location system (RTLS) vendor, today announced that Gartner has positioned Sewio Networks as a Niche Player in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global. Sewio Networks was one of 19 vendors evaluated in the report.

Forklift Tracking by Sewio RTLS

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services is an annual research report that assesses vendors within the ILS market. The report includes the strengths and cautions of all vendors in the Magic Quadrant, the evaluation criteria for each vendor's inclusion, and Gartner's determination of each company's ability to execute and completeness of vision.

"We're thrilled to be included in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services and we consider it as confirmation of our mission to help the industrial world boost its efficiency and maximize its safety," said Milan Simek, the CEO and Co-founder of Sewio Networks.

"We believe our placement as a Niche Player affirms the importance of our TDoA UWB-powered RTLS platform and the efforts we have invested in its continuous innovation that include our unique directional antennas or unrivaled scalability to deliver industry-proven indoor tracking, enabling multiple different use cases covered by only a single robust, yet highly affordable, infrastructure," said Lubomir Mraz, the CTO and Co-founder of Sewio Networks.

To learn more about Sewio UWB RTLS, please visit https://www.sewio.net

Here is a link to the full report: https://www.gartner.com/document/3996898?ref=solrResearch&refval=277458997

[1]Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global Tim Zimmerman and Annette Zimmermann, 15 February 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Sewio Networks

Sewio Networks is the manufacturer of a real-time location system (RTLS) for indoor tracking that drives business results for companies in the intralogistics, retail, sport, entertainment and livestock industries. The Sewio system is built on ultra-wideband technology (UWB) and delivered with RTLS Studio, remote management and visualization software.

All product and company names herein are trademarks of their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Petr Passinger

Sewio Networks

+420 777 144 172

[email protected]

Related Images

forklift-tracking-by-sewio-rtls.png

Forklift Tracking by Sewio RTLS

Forklift Tracking by Sewio RTLS

Related Links

Sewio Networks

Sewio RTLS

SOURCE Sewio Networks s.r.o.