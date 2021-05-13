Sex AND Love: Match Releases 2021 Summer of Love Survey Showing Singles Want it All This Summer

DALLAS, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Match released findings from its first Summer of Love Survey to get to the heart of what singles really want this summer. As things get steamier, Match surveyed ~2K of its single users on what kind of "hot" summer they're really looking to have.

Single and Ready to Mingle

70% are ready to put themselves out there as much as possible this coming summer

are ready to put themselves out there as much as possible this coming summer 69% feel more confident in who they are looking for after the past year

feel more confident in who they are looking for after the past year 40% feel more excited about the idea of meeting new people through dating

feel more excited about the idea of meeting new people through dating 52% are worried potential matches won't be looking for a serious relationship over the next few months

Summer of Lovers?

71% want to be in a serious relationship this summer, while only 7% don't

want to be in a serious relationship this summer, while only don't 65% are not interested in hookups or casual sex; while 35% said they are open to it

are not interested in hookups or casual sex; while said they are open to it Either way, 57% of singles confirmed they want to have sex this summer

Vaccinated? That is the question

46% agreed that once vaccinated, they will be ready to start dating IRL again

agreed that once vaccinated, they will be ready to start dating IRL again 56% of people are somewhat or very concerned with a date's vaccination status

"Heading into summer, singles are excited, feeling confident, and want it all -- meaningful connections, love, and sex," says Rachel DeAlto, Chief Dating Expert for Match. "As singles are out there dating, safely, my biggest piece of advice is take your match at their word. If someone says they aren't interested in a relationship, believe them. So often singles think they are going to be the one to change them. Sure, it may happen in Hollywood, but there are plenty of amazing people ready for a real relationship that you can focus on instead."

Methodology

The study is based on the attitudes and behaviors of 1,850 single Match users, ages 18-60, and was fielded May 3-6, 2021.

