Sex Reassignment Surgery Market in US to grow by USD 125.78 million from 2022 to 2027 | The increase in the number of people opting for sex change surgeries to improve the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sex reassignment surgery market in US is to grow by USD 125.78 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 10.84% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the number of people opting for sex change surgeries in the US. The number of transgender surgeries performed each year in the US ranges from 100 to 500. According to the 2020 plastic surgery statistics provided by ASPS, transgender women have undergone 6,368 gender confirmation surgeries. in the US, compared with 5,616 in 2019. In addition, 1,231 genital surgery transgender surgeries, 4,035 thoracoscopic or thoracoscopic surgeries, and 1,102 facial surgeries were performed in 2020. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. - Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sex Reassignment Surgery Market in US

The report on the sex reassignment surgery market in the US provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as company analysis.

Sex Reassignment Surgery Market In US 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Trend The rising awareness among the transgender population about sex reassignment surgeries is a major trend in the market. In the US, the need for sex reassignment surgery has increased significantly. Increased visibility has improved society's understanding and acceptance of transgender people through the introduction of social media. In addition, counseling services are also offered in the market to address the negative impact of gender dysphoria in their lives, help patients discover their gender identity, and promote resilience. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge - Side effects of sex reassignment surgeries are a significant challenge in restraining the market growth.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Sex Reassignment Surgery Market In US 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The sex reassignment surgery market in US analysis includes the type (male to female and female to male), and end-user (hospitals and clinics)

The market share growth by the male-to-female segment will be significant during the forecast period. Male-to-female sex reassignment surgery is the transformation of male genitalia into a shape that has the appearance and to some extent function of female genitalia. Patients are treated with female hormones before surgery to look more feminine. Orchiectomy, which includes the removal of the testicle, is one of the main processes involved in sex reassignment surgery between men and women. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

Boston Childrens Hospital

Boston Medical Center

Cedars Sinai Health System

CNY Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery

Cornell University

Denver Health

Harvard University

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Mass General Brigham Inc .

. Moein Surgical Arts

NorthWestern University

Oregon Health and Science University

Plastic Surgery Group of Rochester

Regents of the University of Michigan

of the Stanford University

The Cleveland Clinic Foundation

The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp.

The Regents of the University of California

of the The University of Utah

Transgender Surgery Institute

For more insights Buy Report now!

Company Offering

Moein Surgical Arts - The company offers sex reassignment surgery, such as male-to-female gender reassignment surgery.

The company offers sex reassignment surgery, such as male-to-female gender reassignment surgery. Cedars Sinai Health System - The company offers sex reassignment surgery, such as bilateral orchiectomy.

The company offers sex reassignment surgery, such as bilateral orchiectomy. Denver Health - The company offers sex reassignment surgery, such as orchiectomy.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The hereditary angioedema (HAE) therapeutics market is estimated to grow by USD 1,647.38 million at a CAGR of 8.95% between 2022 and 2027. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and e-commerce), product (C1-esterase inhibitor, bradykinin B2 receptor antagonist, kallikrein inhibitor, and others), geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). The growing demand for personalized medicine is a major trend in the market.

The photodynamic therapy market is estimated to grow by USD 2,053.68 million at a CAGR of 8.22% between 2022 and 2027. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (cancer, actinic keratosis, psoriasis, acne, and others), product (photosensitizer drugs, and photodynamic therapy devices), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). Early detection of cancer is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Sex Reassignment Surgery Market Scope in US Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 125.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 8.63 Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Boston Childrens Hospital, Boston Medical Center, Cedars Sinai Health System, CNY Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery, Cornell University, Denver Health, Harvard University, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Mass General Brigham Inc., Moein Surgical Arts, NorthWestern University, Oregon Health and Science University, Plastic Surgery Group of Rochester, Regents of the University of Michigan, Stanford University, The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp., The Regents of the University of California, The University of Utah, and Transgender Surgery Institute Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End User

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio