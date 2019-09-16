Sex Tech Company Lora DiCarlo Takes Home Two Stevie Awards In 2019 International Business Awards®

BEND, Ore., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lora DiCarlo, the renowned sex tech start-up that's determined to close the orgasm gap, was named the winner of a gold and bronze Stevie® Award in the Executive of the Year and Startup of the Year category from the 16th Annual International Business Awards®.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2019 IBAs received entries from organizations in 74 nations and territories.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala awards banquet at the ANDAZ Hotel am Belvedere, Vienna, Austria on 19 October.

"I am elated to be among the exceptional winners of this year's Stevie awards for Executive of the Year, but truly the Startup of the Year category is beyond meaningful to me because it elevates the work of the entire Lora DiCarlo team, where every single person has been instrumental to the impactful year we have had," said Lora Haddock, Founder and CEO of Lora DiCarlo.

A record total of more than 4,000 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others. Lora Haddock won in the Executive of the Year category for Consumer Products category while the entire team won bronze for Startup of the Year.

Judges worldwide gave critical acclaim to DiCarlo. "The nomination has shown incredible understanding and perseverance in what may be an underrepresented area of study, research and technology," said one. "Excellent entry! It clearly showed the growth and achievements of the business, and the innovation the product, leading the way against the industry norm," said another judge for the International Business Awards®, "Congratulations on your success to date."

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from May through early August.

"The IBA judges from across the world were highly impressed with the nominations they reviewed this year. With the level of achievement documented in the nominations from 74 nations, the Stevie Awards are proud to honor organizations that demonstrate a high level of achievement in a variety of industries" said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. "We received more nominations than ever and look forward to honoring the Stevie winners at our gala in Vienna, Austria this October."

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA .

About Lora DiCarlo

Lora DiCarlo is a woman-run start-up that is determined to change the face of sex tech. Proudly sex-positive and gender-inclusive, Lora DiCarlo's goal is to create products and educational resources that promote female and LGBTQ+ sexual empowerment. The company has partnered with Oregon State University's College of Engineering to develop a range of products to close the orgasm gap and make blended orgasms a right rather than a reach. Lora DiCarlo's inaugural product Osé will be available for purchase Fall 2019. For more information on Lora DiCarlo visit: www.loradicarlo.com

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com .

CONTACT: Hello@rebelliouspr.com

SOURCE Lora DiCarlo

Related Links

http://www.loradicarlo.com

