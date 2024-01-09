SEX TECH COMPANY OHDOKI DEBUTS WORLD'S MOST ADVANCED PLEASURE DEVICE AT CES 2024

Company behind The Handy reimagines future of pleasure tech with newest addition to elite sex toy portfolio, now inclusive to all genders

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohdoki , a Norwegian technology company bridging the gap between fantasy and reality through high-end technology, today introduced Oh! – the world's most advanced, versatile and discreet vibrator powered by sonic technology – at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

Ohdoki, which recently established a U.S. headquarters in Miami to expand its global footprint, is on a mission to reimagine the future of pleasure-tech by bringing fun and elevated sexual experiences to individuals and couples around the world. As Ohdoki continues to deliver infinite pleasure to all genders, Oh! offers vulva owners an all-in-one vibrator solution that delivers both localized and deeper pleasure using soundwaves that enhance the experience through connectivity.

"We aim to empower individuals of all genders to elevate their intimate sexual experiences, as we all deserve to explore ourselves and find new levels of pleasure," said Jens Petter 'JP' Wilhelmsen, CEO and co-founder of Ohdoki. "That's why I'm so excited to bring Oh! to market and create even more ways to elevate pleasure and joy. We've seen incredible positive feedback on our flagship product The Handy and have continued to learn from our community to innovate and create a vibrator for our vulva-owning customers like they've never experienced before."

Oh! is equipped with ResoTouch technology that delivers localized pleasure with focused vibrations and deeper stimulation through customized sound waves. These sound waves create infinite possibilities of patterns and frequencies, with its unique tactile sensation that liberates a deeper, more focused touch tuned to the individual's body. Unlike traditional settings with standard mechanical motors that limit the variety of patterns, this world-first innovation uses soundwaves to enable individuals to create their own vibrational patterns with more flexibility and customization.

In addition to its physical products, Ohdoki creates interactive software for even more ways to enhance sexual experiences. The Handyverse is an integrated platform that enables one to remotely control the device and sync with video content. Oh! can be paired with another Oh! device for same-sex couples to enjoy together, or with The Handy , an interactive stroker for penis owners. Oh! can be controlled online from anywhere around the world, or offline with easy controls and access to synchronized adult online content.

Ohdoki is now showcasing its pleasure tech offerings during CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) North Hall at Booth #8947 through Jan. 12, and will showcase Oh! at the Showstoppers media event the evening of Jan. 9.

Oh! will be available for purchase this spring on TheHandy.com and Amazon. To learn more about Ohdoki and its full suite of sex toys, visit www.thehandy.com .

ABOUT OHDOKI

Ohdoki is a Norwegian technology company that combines the best of digital abilities with physical products to bridge the gap between fantasy and reality. The company's products are intended to bring joy and excitement, enabling new sexual experiences and encouraging open, honest, healthy conversations about sexual desires and methods to achieve ultimate satisfaction. Ohdoki is engineered to combine the best of hardware and software to reimagine sexual experience for penis and vulva owners. Products are equipped with easy-to-use controls and an app, open API, unmatched synchronization with adult content, a powerful brushless motor, and a vast range of sleeves that offer different sensations. Ohdoki is on a mission to reimagine the future of pleasure-tech by bringing fun and elevated sexual experiences to individuals and couples around the world. For more information, please visit www.thehandy.com , Instagram , 'X' and Facebook .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nicole Brief

[email protected]

SOURCE Ohdoki