SEX TECH LEADER OHDOKI BRINGS ANTICIPATED OH! SONIC VIBRATOR TO THE-OH.COM

MIAMI, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohdoki , a Norwegian technology company bridging the gap between fantasy and reality through high-end technology, today announced its highly anticipated sonic vibrator Oh! is now available for purchase on The-Oh.com and Amazon retail availability to follow.

"Our intention is to elevate pleasure by creating fun and unique sexual experiences for individuals and couples around the world," said Jens Petter 'JP' Wilhelmsen, CEO and co-founder of Ohdoki. "From our flagship product The Handy to our first gender-inclusive product Oh!, we are delivering on our promise to reimagine the future of pleasure-tech with high-quality sex toys that support one's holistic wellbeing. When you're sexually satisfied, it's not just a physical gratification, but also a significant positive boost in your mental and emotional wellness."

Oh! made waves at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas earlier this year, as attendees to the world's largest technology convention flocked to Ohdoki's booth to learn more about its innovative and sleekly designed pleasure tech devices. This all-in-one vibrator solution delivers intense pleasure through soundwaves, enhancing the sexual experience with customized local or deep vibrations – depending on the user's preference.

As the vibrator that can be synchronized with audio players such as Spotify, Oh! will vibrate to the beat of the music for a new type of pleasure for users to experience. Ohdoki developed ResoTouch™ technology for the Oh! vibrator, making the device powered by sonic technology that enables infinite possibilities of vibrational patterns and frequencies. Unlike traditional settings with limiting standard mechanical motors, this world-first innovation empowers individuals to create their own vibrational patterns with flexibility and customization at their fingertips. Oh! can be enjoyed solo or with a partner anywhere in the world through the integrated features on the company's Handyfeeling platform. Same-sex couples may enjoy pairing two Oh! devices or the vibrator can be synchronized with The Handy , an interactive stroker for penis owners.

The Oh! sonic vibrator is now available for purchase on The-Oh.com for a suggested retail price of $179.00 and soon to be available on Amazon, recommended for users ages 18 and older. Learn more about Ohdoki and its full suite of pleasure products at www.the-oh.com .

Ohdoki is a Norwegian technology company that develops industry-leading hardware and software to bridge the gap between fantasy and reality for penis and vulva owners around the world. The company brings joy and excitement to individuals and couples, enabling new sexual experiences that encourage open, healthy conversations about sexual desires to achieve ultimate satisfaction. Each device features body-safe materials, intuitive controls, and industry-leading construction, as well as an open API and unmatched synchronization with adult content to reimagine the future of pleasure tech. For more information, please visit www.the-oh.com and follow Oh! on Instagram and TikTok at @ohvibrator.

