Sex Tech Revolution 3.0 - Dreamcam Introduces UltraImmersive Live Adult Camming

Platform Provides Users with the Most Immersive VR Entertainment Experience

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreamcam , the first-ever Virtual Reality (VR) live streaming platform for adult webcam models, is providing users with the most immersive and personalized experience in the business. Leveraging the latest in VR and live streaming technology, users are teleported into models' rooms where they can live out their wildest – or tamest (if that's your preference) sexual fantasies with real-time interaction.

"From the comfort of their home, users will enter into a live session and immediately stare into the eyes of a gorgeous models as if they are there alone in the room with them," said Dreamcam's Vice President, Daniel Goldin. "Users experience the same environment as the model, without external distractions, making the live experience more realistic. For those in relationships, it feels like you're cheating – that's how real it is. Once people try VR once, they will forget about 2D forever."

The platform, which is launching with 2,000 models, has been able to cultivate the most realistic experience to date with features like talk-to-text. It also offers pristine clarity and maneuverability, providing an unprecedented and intimate feeling. Accessible with most VR headsets on the market, Dreamcam offers high-definition detail, ultra-low latency streaming (78 milliseconds), uncompromised video quality (4K 50 frames per second) and a video transmission bitrate of 10 megabits per second.

"We're beyond excited to launch now, in a post-Covid world when people have embraced webcamming and VR while looking for new forms of entertainment," said Goldin. "We're taking the extremely popular live camming experience to the next level and giving people who bought them an opportunity to use – and reuse – their headsets."

While the company transitioned from mainstream into adult, after increased adoption and market maturation, Dreamcam plans to expand back into the mainstream. They believe the XXX industry – led by them – will help spur VR adoption, like it did with VCRs in the 1980's. At that point they will launch a mainstream Live VR streaming solution. Dreamcam is also not stopping there and plans to release new DreamTouch technology that will allow users to feel in VR as well. DreamTouch will be compatible with VR gloves and will certainly take the entire experience to a new level.

For more information on Dreamcam, please visit www.dreamcam.com .

ABOUT DREAMCAM

Dreamcam has been involved in live streaming since the beginning of 2015, broadcasting live sporting and entertainment events worldwide. After identifying an immense opportunity in VR entertainment and raising $5 million in venture capital investments, Dreamcam pivoted and partnered with leading camming companies Stripchat and XhamsterLive. Since 2020, the company has grown approximately 20% month-over-month (MoM) and has established a dedicated user base spanning the globe. To date, the company boasts over 2,000 models and has accrued 383K hours of streaming. Dreamcam's products are available in 150+ countries with teams in 30 locations worldwide.

