Sex Toys Market in Europe to grow by USD 2.56 Bn | Featuring BMS Enterprises, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., and Doc Johnson Enterprises | Technavio

Mar 15, 2022, 07:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Sex Toys Market in Europe by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The market has the potential to grow by USD 2.56 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market achieved a YOY growth of 7.62% in 2021. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market size, YOY growth rates, and market behavior through 2025.
Market Dynamics
The rising awareness about the benefits of sex toys will be driving the growth of the market. In addition, factors such as the rising popularity of sex toys, expansion of the online distribution landscape will be supporting the growth of the market. But the risks associated with sex toys and the social perceptions related to sex toys will restrict the market growth.
Company Profiles
Some of the dominant companies covered in this report include:
- BMS Enterprises: The company offers sex toys for women. Some of the key offerings include SASSY G Spot massager, CHEEKY Wand Massagers, and others.
- Church & Dwight Co. Inc.: The company offers a wide range of sex toys including vibrators.
- Doc Johnson Enterprises: The company offers a wide range of sex toys and accessories, including vibrators, dildos, and kits and lotions.
- LELOi AB: The company offers a wide range of sexual products such as vibrators, massagers, dildos, and condoms, which are sold under the LELO brand.
- LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd.: The company offers Vibes, amuse Bullet Pleasure Massager, amuse V Rings, and others.
Competitive Analysis
The sex toys market in Europe is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of regional and international vendors. Market players are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive and gain an edge over their rivals.
The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation by Product
- By Product, the market is classified into adult vibrators, dildos, erection rings, and others.
- The adult vibrators segment holds the maximum share of the market during the forecast period.
- The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increased demand for vibrators from end-users.
Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- By distribution channel, the market is segmented by offline and online distribution channels.
- The offline distribution channel segment will account for maximum growth in the market during the forecast period.
- Factors such as the increasing demand for physically choosing sex toys from stores by comparing a wide range of products and a rise in the focus on establishing new innovative adult stores by global and local vendors are driving the growth of the segment.
- However, the growth in the online segment will be faster during the forecast period.
