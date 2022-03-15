Sex Toys Market in Europe to grow by USD 2.56 Bn | Featuring BMS Enterprises, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., and Doc Johnson Enterprises | Technavio

Find out more about the report coverage. Download a Free Sample Now

Market Dynamics

The rising awareness about the benefits of sex toys will be driving the growth of the market. In addition, factors such as the rising popularity of sex toys, expansion of the online distribution landscape will be supporting the growth of the market. But the risks associated with sex toys and the social perceptions related to sex toys will restrict the market growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the dominant companies covered in this report include:

BMS Enterprises: The company offers sex toys for women. Some of the key offerings include SASSY G Spot massager, CHEEKY Wand Massagers, and others.

The company offers sex toys for women. Some of the key offerings include SASSY G Spot massager, CHEEKY Wand Massagers, and others. Church & Dwight Co. Inc.: The company offers a wide range of sex toys including vibrators.

The company offers a wide range of sex toys including vibrators. Doc Johnson Enterprises: The company offers a wide range of sex toys and accessories, including vibrators, dildos, and kits and lotions.

The company offers a wide range of sex toys and accessories, including vibrators, dildos, and kits and lotions. LELOi AB: The company offers a wide range of sexual products such as vibrators, massagers, dildos, and condoms, which are sold under the LELO brand.

The company offers a wide range of sexual products such as vibrators, massagers, dildos, and condoms, which are sold under the LELO brand. LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd.: The company offers Vibes, amuse Bullet Pleasure Massager, amuse V Rings, and others.

Competitive Analysis

The sex toys market in Europe is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of regional and international vendors. Market players are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive and gain an edge over their rivals.

The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation by Product

By Product, the market is classified into adult vibrators, dildos, erection rings, and others.

The adult vibrators segment holds the maximum share of the market during the forecast period.

The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increased demand for vibrators from end-users.

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

By distribution channel, the market is segmented by offline and online distribution channels.

The offline distribution channel segment will account for maximum growth in the market during the forecast period.

Factors such as the increasing demand for physically choosing sex toys from stores by comparing a wide range of products and a rise in the focus on establishing new innovative adult stores by global and local vendors are driving the growth of the segment.

However, the growth in the online segment will be faster during the forecast period.

Get highlights on segment-wise, region-wise, and country-wide analysis. Request a Free

Sample Report

Related Reports:

Global Adult Vibrator Market 2021-2025: The global adult vibrator market is segmented by product (dual-purpose vibrators, insertion vibrators, and external vibrators), distribution channel (online and retail outlets and specialty stores), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Female Sex Toys Market 2021-2025: The global female sex toys market is segmented by distribution channel (retail outlets and specialty stores and online stores) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Sex Toys Market in Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.62 Regional analysis Europe Performing market contribution Europe at 100% Key consumer countries Europe Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BMS Enterprises, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, LELOi AB, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd., Luvu Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Rocks Off Ltd., TENGA Co. Ltd., and WOW Tech International GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Adult vibrators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Dildos - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Erection rings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

COVID-19 impact and recovery for product segment

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Volume drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BMS Enterprises

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Doc Johnson Enterprises

LELOi AB

LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd.

Luvu Brands Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Rocks Off Ltd.

TENGA Co. Ltd.

WOW Tech International GmbH

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio