Sex Toys Market in Europe to Record 7.62% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | BMS Enterprises - The company offers sex toys for women. Various brands include SASSY G Spot massager, CHEEKY Wand Massagers, and others| Technavio

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the sex toys market in Europe is expected to increase by USD 2.56 billion from 2020 to 2025. The market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of over 6% during this period. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights-

The Sex Toys market in Europe is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

BMS Enterprises - Offers sex toys for women. Various brands include SASSY G Spot massager, CHEEKY Wand Massagers, and others.

LELOi AB - Offers a range of sexual products such as vibrators, massagers, dildos, and condoms, which are sold under the LELO brand.

WOW, Tech International GmbH - Offers a range of sex toys and accessories, including vibrators, dildos, muze, tempo, vice, and other toys. The company also operates multiple brands such as We-Vibe, Womanizer, Attivia, Pjur, and Novoluto to offer the products.

Key Segment Analysis

The growth of the sex toys market share in Europe by the adult vibrators segment will be significant during the forecast period. Due to factors such as increased availability of a wide range of products and rising adoption of advanced technologies such as wireless connectivity, the adult vibrators segment of the market in focus has grown significantly in recent years and is expected to continue to grow in terms of market value during the forecast period.

Adult vibrators come in a variety of sizes and forms to accommodate the needs of different users. Internal vibrators, external vibrators, and dual-purpose vibrators are among the adult vibrators available from market vendors. Adult vibrators for couples come in a variety of shapes and sizes. Adult vibrators, for example, are being recommended by therapists for those who have trouble getting orgasms, particularly women.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Sex Toys Market in Europe Driver:

The Rising popularity of sex toys:

In countries all around Europe, a vast range of sex toys are accessible. The use of sex toys in European countries is being driven by a growing awareness of sexual well-being among individuals and a changing perception among users. The ease with which people may access the Internet has resulted in an ever-increasing use of cellphones in numerous countries across the region. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), mobile data usage climbed by more than 25% in 24 of the 35 OECD nations between January and December 2019.

Sex Toys Market in Europe Trend:

Rising awareness of health benefits of sex toys:

Researchers and sex educators alike are highlighting the therapeutic value of sex toys. To maintain the vaginal tissue supple after childbirth, women prefer sex toys and gynecological surgery. Furthermore, sex toys aid in the prevention of vaginal atrophy, which can result in painful sex and vulvodynia. Men with erectile dysfunction have a variety of choices for achieving climax, including penile pumps, constriction bands, and penis rings. Sexual activity causes the release of endorphins in the body, which reduces tension and pain. Sex toys aid in the reduction of stress and anxiety. As a result, people's increased understanding of the health benefits linked with sex and the usage of toys will fuel demand for them across Europe.

Sex Toys Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 2.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.62 Regional analysis Europe Performing market contribution Europe at 100% Key consumer countries Azerbaijan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BMS Enterprises, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, LELOi AB, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd., Luvu Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Rocks Off Ltd., TENGA Co. Ltd., and WOW Tech International GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

