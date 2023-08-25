Sex Toys Market In Japan to grow by USD 896.56 million from 2022 to 2027 | The rapid growth of e-commerce platforms selling sex toys boosts the market- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

25 Aug, 2023, 07:55 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sex toys market in Japan is estimated to grow by USD 896.56 million, from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.11% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progress. For more insights on the historical data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a free sample report

What's New?

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sex Toys Market in Japan 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sex Toys Market in Japan 2023-2027

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession 
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions 
  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Sex Toys Market In Japan - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), Product (Adult vibrators, Dildos, Erection rings, Sex dolls and others), and Geography (APAC). 

  • The online segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The main driver of the online segment is to make it easier for consumers to access local sex toy sellers. The market expansion was significantly fueled by a significant increase in the number of sellers on Japanese e-commerce platforms. E-commerce platforms offer personalized support and purchase recommendations for a variety of sex toys, leveraging detailed product specifications to help consumers. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including historic data(2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a free Sample Report

Sex Toys Market In Japan – Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The rapid growth of e-commerce platforms selling sex toys is a key factor driving market growth.

Major Trend

The growing familiarity and acceptance of sex toys is a major trend in the market. 

Significant Challenge

Sex toy usage carries risks of STD transmission, blood-borne infections, and adverse effects from materials used in manufacturing is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Consumers expressed concerns about the potential risks associated with these products. Using shared or unhygienic sex toys can facilitate the transmission of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and blood-borne diseases. Furthermore, the materials used to make these toys, such as plastic, rubber, vinyl, and nitrile, can have adverse effects when in direct contact with sensitive skin, resulting in discomfort, irritation, and irritation. Hence, these potential risks associated with sex toys are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a free sample report!

Related Reports:

The sexual wellness market size is projected to increase by USD 46.4 billion and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.17% between 2022 and 2027. 

The sex toys market is projected to increase by USD 21,046.4 million. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.18% between 2022 and 2027. 

Sex Toys Market In Japan Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.11%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 896.56 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

9.61

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

BMS Factory, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, FUN FACTORY GmbH, Kanojo Toys, Luvu Brands Inc., and TENGA Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Gambling market in the UK to grow by USD 2.83 billion between 2021 to 2026 | Growth opportunities led by 888 Holdings Plc and Bet365 Group Ltd. - Technavio

Gluten-Free Food Market In UK to grow by USD 195.80 Million from 2021 to 2026 | The increasing awareness about the health benefits of gluten-free food drives market - Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.