Sex Toys Market In Japan to grow by USD 896.56 million from 2022 to 2027 | The rapid growth of e-commerce platforms selling sex toys boosts the market- Technavio

25 Aug, 2023, 07:55 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sex toys market in Japan is estimated to grow by USD 896.56 million, from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.11% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progress. For more insights on the historical data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a free sample report
Sex Toys Market In Japan - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), Product (Adult vibrators, Dildos, Erection rings, Sex dolls and others), and Geography (APAC).
- The online segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The main driver of the online segment is to make it easier for consumers to access local sex toy sellers. The market expansion was significantly fueled by a significant increase in the number of sellers on Japanese e-commerce platforms. E-commerce platforms offer personalized support and purchase recommendations for a variety of sex toys, leveraging detailed product specifications to help consumers. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.
Sex Toys Market In Japan – Market Dynamics
Key Driver
The rapid growth of e-commerce platforms selling sex toys is a key factor driving market growth.
Major Trend
The growing familiarity and acceptance of sex toys is a major trend in the market.
Significant Challenge
Sex toy usage carries risks of STD transmission, blood-borne infections, and adverse effects from materials used in manufacturing is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Consumers expressed concerns about the potential risks associated with these products. Using shared or unhygienic sex toys can facilitate the transmission of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and blood-borne diseases. Furthermore, the materials used to make these toys, such as plastic, rubber, vinyl, and nitrile, can have adverse effects when in direct contact with sensitive skin, resulting in discomfort, irritation, and irritation. Hence, these potential risks associated with sex toys are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.
|
Sex Toys Market In Japan Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.11%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 896.56 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
9.61
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
BMS Factory, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, FUN FACTORY GmbH, Kanojo Toys, Luvu Brands Inc., and TENGA Co. Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
7 Market Segmentation by Product
8 Customer Landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
11 Company Landscape
12 Company Analysis
13 Appendix
