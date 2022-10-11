Sex Toys Market in Japan to record USD 774.29 Mn growth; Driven by growing demand for remote-controlled sex toys -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Sex Toys Market in Japan by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 774.29 million between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.86% during the forecast period. The market will be driven by the growing demand for remote-controlled sex toys. Technavio categorizes the sex toys market in Japan as a part of the global personal products market within the global household and personal products market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market size, growth drivers, parent market, key product launches, and much more. Download PDF Report Sample Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sex Toys Market in Japan 2022-2026

The parent market, the global personal products market, covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) and the production of personal and beauty care products, including cosmetics and perfumes. Technavio calculates the global household and personal products market size based on the combined revenue generated by manufacturers of these products. Growth in the global personal products market will be driven by the increasing disposable income and increasing popularity of online marketing.

Sex Toys Market in Japan 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our sex toys market in Japan report covers the following areas:

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ann Summers Ltd., Bad Dragon Enterprises Inc., BMS Factory, Church and Dwight Co. Inc, Doc Johnson Enterprises, FUN FACTORY GmbH, Kanojo Toys, LELOi AB, Luvu Brands Inc, Meiki Toys.com, NS Novelties, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Safewayz LLC, Tantus Inc., TENGA Co. Ltd., The Aneros Co., Virtuallyabout LLC, and OXBALLS are some of the major market participants.

Although the growing demand for remote-controlled sex toys will offer immense growth opportunities, stringent regulatory policies will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Sex Toys Market in Japan 2022-2026: Segmentation

The sex toys market in Japan is segmented as below:

Product

Adult Vibrators



Dildos



Erection Rings



Others

Distribution Channel

Online



Offline

Identify major revenue-generating segments and regions in the market. Download Sample Report Now

Sex Toys Market in Japan 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the sex toys market in Japan. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Sex Toys Market in Japan is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Sex Toys Market in Japan 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist sex toys market growth in Japan during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the sex toys market size in Japan and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sex toys market in Japan

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sex toys market vendors in Japan

Related Reports:

Sex Toys Market in Japan Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.86% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 774.29 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.36 Key consumer countries Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ann Summers Ltd., Bad Dragon Enterprises Inc., BMS Factory, Church and Dwight Co. Inc, Doc Johnson Enterprises, FUN FACTORY GmbH, Kanojo Toys, LELOi AB, Luvu Brands Inc, Meiki Toys.com, NS Novelties, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Safewayz LLC, Tantus Inc., TENGA Co. Ltd., The Aneros Co., Virtuallyabout LLC, and OXBALLS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Chart on Japan : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Japan : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 23: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Adult vibrators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Chart on Adult vibrators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Adult vibrators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: Chart on Adult vibrators - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Adult vibrators - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Dildos - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Dildos - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Dildos - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Dildos - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Dildos - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Erection rings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Chart on Erection rings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Erection rings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Erection rings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Erection rings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 57: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 58: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 59: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 60: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 61: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 62: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Ann Summers Ltd.

Exhibit 63: Ann Summers Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Ann Summers Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 65: Ann Summers Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Church and Dwight Co. Inc

Exhibit 66: Church and Dwight Co. Inc - Overview



Exhibit 67: Church and Dwight Co. Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 68: Church and Dwight Co. Inc - Key news



Exhibit 69: Church and Dwight Co. Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Church and Dwight Co. Inc - Segment focus

10.5 Doc Johnson Enterprises

Exhibit 71: Doc Johnson Enterprises - Overview



Exhibit 72: Doc Johnson Enterprises - Product / Service



Exhibit 73: Doc Johnson Enterprises - Key offerings

10.6 Kanojo Toys

Exhibit 74: Kanojo Toys - Overview



Exhibit 75: Kanojo Toys - Product / Service



Exhibit 76: Kanojo Toys - Key offerings

10.7 LELOi AB

Exhibit 77: LELOi AB - Overview



Exhibit 78: LELOi AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 79: LELOi AB - Key offerings

10.8 Luvu Brands Inc

Exhibit 80: Luvu Brands Inc - Overview



Exhibit 81: Luvu Brands Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Luvu Brands Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Luvu Brands Inc - Segment focus

10.9 Meiki Toys.com

Exhibit 84: Meiki Toys.com - Overview



Exhibit 85: Meiki Toys.com - Product / Service



Exhibit 86: Meiki Toys.com - Key offerings

10.10 Safewayz LLC

Exhibit 87: Safewayz LLC - Overview



Exhibit 88: Safewayz LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 89: Safewayz LLC - Key offerings

10.11 Tantus Inc.

Exhibit 90: Tantus Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 91: Tantus Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 92: Tantus Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 TENGA Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 93: TENGA Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: TENGA Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: TENGA Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 96: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 97: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 98: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 99: Research methodology



Exhibit 100: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 101: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 102: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio