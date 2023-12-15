Sex Toys Market size in Japan to increase by USD 896.56 million between 2022 to 2027, Online Distribution Channel to be the major contributing segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sex toys market in Japan size is expected to grow by USD 896.56 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 10.11% during the forecast period. Increasing cases of ED leading to the adoption of sex toys in Japan is notably driving the sex toys market. However, factors such as risks associated with sex toys may impede market growth. The market is segmented by distribution channels (Online and Offline) and products (Adult vibrators, Dildos, Erection rings, Sex dolls and others). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Key Segment Analysis

The online segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The main driver of the online segment is to make it easier for consumers to access local sex toy sellers. The market expansion was significantly fueled by a significant increase in the number of sellers on Japanese e-commerce platforms. E-commerce platforms offer personalized support and purchase recommendations for a variety of sex toys, leveraging detailed product specifications to help consumers. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View a PDF Sample Report.

Trends in the Market

The growing familiarity and acceptance of sex toys is on the rise, which is an emerging market trend. Vibrators and dildos are getting popularized through media, leading to increased awareness and adoption, which prompts manufacturers like LELO to introduce innovative sex toys, including TIANI 24k, a wearable couple vibrator with disruptive technology. Furthermore, evolving perceptions and easy access to information online have contributed to the increasing demand for sex toys like rubber vaginas and adult vibrators. Clitoral vibrators utilizing sonic waves and pulses are some of the new products being explored by people. Additionally, couples are also embracing vibrators for shared pleasure, while beginners are opting for silicone anal toys that offer enjoyment without discomfort. Furthermore, given the continued exposure to sex toys, the market in Japan is expected to thrive in the forecast period.

Company Insights

The sex toys market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

BMS Factory, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, FUN FACTORY GmbH, Kanojo Toys, Luvu Brands Inc., TENGA Co. Ltd.

View the PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Exploring the Evolution of Sexual Wellness: Diverse Offerings in the Sex Toys Market

The market for sex toys is diverse and encompasses a wide array of products aimed at enhancing intimacy, pleasure, and sexual wellness. From vibrators and dildos to lingerie and lubricants, the industry caters to various preferences and needs.

Sexual wellness products, including intimate devices and pleasure-enhancing devices, are becoming increasingly popular as individuals and couples seek ways to explore and enrich their sexual experiences. The market offers a range of options, from discreet pleasure products to luxury adult toys, all made from body-safe materials to prioritize safety and satisfaction.

In recent years, there has been a notable surge in the availability of eco-friendly sex toys, gender-neutral products, and BDSM equipment, appealing to consumers interested in sustainability and inclusivity. These products include wireless pleasure devices, app-controlled toys, and remote-controlled toys, catering to the tech-savvy and those seeking interactive experiences.

Additionally, sexual health aids, such as lubricants and performance-enhancing products, are integral to the market, ensuring comfort, safety, and heightened enjoyment. Couples' toys and specialty lubricants are designed to enhance intimacy and satisfaction for partners exploring new sensations together.

Fantasy accessories, fetish gear, and novelty items also play a role in the industry, offering diverse options for individuals interested in exploring their desires and preferences. Furthermore, Kegel exercisers and sexual position aids are gaining attention for their potential to improve sexual wellness and performance.

The market for adult toys continues to evolve, with an emphasis on body-safe materials, innovative designs, and discretion. Sensation play tools, erotic massage oils, and specialty lubricants further contribute to a more fulfilling and enjoyable experience.

In summary, the sex toys market offers a wide range of products designed to cater to various preferences, needs, and desires. The industry continues to expand with innovations in technology, materials, and design, ensuring that individuals and couples have a diverse selection of products to explore and enhance their sexual experiences.

Diverse Offerings in Adult Pleasure

Fetish Gear: This niche segment caters to specific desires and preferences. Fetish gear encompasses a wide array of items designed to fulfill various fantasies and kinks, including leather accessories, bondage equipment, and sensory deprivation tools.

This niche segment caters to specific desires and preferences. Fetish gear encompasses a wide array of items designed to fulfill various fantasies and kinks, including leather accessories, bondage equipment, and sensory deprivation tools. Eco-Friendly Sex Toys: With growing environmental consciousness, the market now features eco-conscious options. These toys are crafted from sustainable materials, utilizing biodegradable components or recycled materials, thereby reducing their environmental impact.

With growing environmental consciousness, the market now features eco-conscious options. These toys are crafted from sustainable materials, utilizing biodegradable components or recycled materials, thereby reducing their environmental impact. Gender-Neutral Products: Aimed at inclusivity and diversity, gender-neutral products transcend traditional categorizations, offering designs and functionalities that appeal to individuals regardless of gender identity.

Aimed at inclusivity and diversity, gender-neutral products transcend traditional categorizations, offering designs and functionalities that appeal to individuals regardless of gender identity. Sexual Position Aids: These aids come in various forms, from supportive cushions and pillows to specialized furniture, designed to assist couples in exploring different sexual positions for enhanced intimacy and comfort.

These aids come in various forms, from supportive cushions and pillows to specialized furniture, designed to assist couples in exploring different sexual positions for enhanced intimacy and comfort. Luxury Adult Toys: This segment caters to those seeking the utmost in quality, innovation, and design. Luxury adult toys often feature premium materials, cutting-edge technology, and sophisticated designs, providing users with a deluxe experience.

This segment caters to those seeking the utmost in quality, innovation, and design. Luxury adult toys often feature premium materials, cutting-edge technology, and sophisticated designs, providing users with a deluxe experience. Novelty Items: Often playful and whimsical, novelty items in the sex toy market offer a lighthearted approach to intimacy and pleasure. These can include novelty-shaped items, humorous gadgets, or unconventional accessories.

Often playful and whimsical, novelty items in the sex toy market offer a lighthearted approach to intimacy and pleasure. These can include novelty-shaped items, humorous gadgets, or unconventional accessories. Body-Safe Materials: Manufacturers prioritize the use of safe materials such as medical-grade silicone, body-safe plastics, and non-toxic substances, ensuring the health and well-being of consumers.

Manufacturers prioritize the use of safe materials such as medical-grade silicone, body-safe plastics, and non-toxic substances, ensuring the health and well-being of consumers. Pleasure Products & Intimate Devices: This encompasses a broad spectrum of items designed for enhancing pleasure, arousal, and intimacy. From vibrators and dildos to male masturbators and couples' toys, these products aim to elevate sexual experiences.

This encompasses a broad spectrum of items designed for enhancing pleasure, arousal, and intimacy. From vibrators and dildos to male masturbators and couples' toys, these products aim to elevate sexual experiences. Anal Toys & BDSM Equipment: These categories cater to individuals interested in exploring anal play or engaging in bondage, dominance, submission, and masochism (BDSM). Anal toys include a range of plugs, beads, and probes, while BDSM equipment covers restraints, paddles, and more.

These categories cater to individuals interested in exploring anal play or engaging in bondage, dominance, submission, and masochism (BDSM). Anal toys include a range of plugs, beads, and probes, while BDSM equipment covers restraints, paddles, and more. Lingerie: Beyond just undergarments, lingerie plays a pivotal role in setting the mood and enhancing confidence during intimate moments. The market offers a diverse selection of styles, materials, and designs to suit various tastes.

Beyond just undergarments, lingerie plays a pivotal role in setting the mood and enhancing confidence during intimate moments. The market offers a diverse selection of styles, materials, and designs to suit various tastes. Erotic Massage Oils: These oils are formulated specifically for sensual massages, providing a heightened sensory experience and promoting relaxation and arousal.

These oils are formulated specifically for sensual massages, providing a heightened sensory experience and promoting relaxation and arousal. Sex Dolls: Increasingly realistic, sex dolls simulate human companionship, offering companionship, intimacy, and various customization options.

Increasingly realistic, sex dolls simulate human companionship, offering companionship, intimacy, and various customization options. Remote-Controlled Toys & App-Controlled Toys: With technological advancements, these toys allow for long-distance or smartphone-controlled pleasure, adding an interactive element to intimacy.

With technological advancements, these toys allow for long-distance or smartphone-controlled pleasure, adding an interactive element to intimacy. Kegel Exercisers: Designed to strengthen pelvic floor muscles, Kegel exercisers aid in sexual health and pleasure by enhancing control and sensation during intimate moments.

Designed to strengthen pelvic floor muscles, Kegel exercisers aid in sexual health and pleasure by enhancing control and sensation during intimate moments. Performance-Enhancing Products & Sexual Health Aids: These encompass a range of items such as lubricants, arousal gels, and supplements aimed at improving stamina, sensitivity, and overall sexual well-being.

These encompass a range of items such as lubricants, arousal gels, and supplements aimed at improving stamina, sensitivity, and overall sexual well-being. Fantasy Accessories & Sensation Play Tools: Catering to diverse fantasies, these accessories and tools help create immersive experiences, heightening sensations and exploring different erotic realms.

Catering to diverse fantasies, these accessories and tools help create immersive experiences, heightening sensations and exploring different erotic realms. Wireless Pleasure Devices & Discreet Pleasure Products: Offering convenience and discretion, these toys allow for freedom of movement and are designed to be inconspicuous, allowing users to enjoy pleasure with privacy.

Offering convenience and discretion, these toys allow for freedom of movement and are designed to be inconspicuous, allowing users to enjoy pleasure with privacy. Adult Toys : Adult toys have diverse categories encompassing a myriad of pleasure-inducing items designed for solo or partner use. Ranging from vibrators to dildos and beyond, adult toys cater to a wide spectrum of desires and preferences.

: Adult toys have diverse categories encompassing a myriad of pleasure-inducing items designed for solo or partner use. Ranging from vibrators to dildos and beyond, adult toys cater to a wide spectrum of desires and preferences. Erotic Accessories: Complementing intimate experiences, erotic accessories add flair and excitement to the bedroom. These items include sensual fabrics, tantalizing props, and enticing adornments, intensifying the sensory journey of pleasure.

Complementing intimate experiences, erotic accessories add flair and excitement to the bedroom. These items include sensual fabrics, tantalizing props, and enticing adornments, intensifying the sensory journey of pleasure. Male Masturbators: Tailored specifically for male pleasure, these male masturbators provide solo stimulation and often simulate various intimate sensations to enhance self-pleasure experiences.

Tailored specifically for male pleasure, these male masturbators provide solo stimulation and often simulate various intimate sensations to enhance self-pleasure experiences. Sexual Enhancement Supplements: Aimed at augmenting libido, stamina, and overall sexual health, these supplements incorporate natural ingredients thought to heighten arousal and performance.

Aimed at augmenting libido, stamina, and overall sexual health, these supplements incorporate natural ingredients thought to heighten arousal and performance. Adult Games: Offering playful ways to explore intimacy and spice up encounters, adult games encourage creativity and communication, fostering a deeper connection between partners.

Offering playful ways to explore intimacy and spice up encounters, adult games encourage creativity and communication, fostering a deeper connection between partners. Exotic Lingerie: Evoking allure and sensuality, exotic lingerie accentuates the body's beauty, offering a diverse selection of styles and designs to match individual tastes and fantasies.

In the realm of adult toys, there exists a vast array of products crafted to ignite passion and pleasure. From erotic accessories that add excitement to intimate moments to male masturbators designed for solo enjoyment, the market caters to diverse preferences.

Supplements for sexual enhancement are gaining traction, promising increased vitality and heightened experiences. Simultaneously, adult games offer a playful avenue for couples to explore intimacy, fostering stronger connections.

Exotic lingerie, with its alluring designs and styles, adds a touch of sophistication to intimate encounters. As the adult toys segment continues to evolve, it ensures that individuals and couples alike have access to a wealth of options to explore their desires and enrich their sensual experiences. View a PDF Sample Report.

Sex Toys Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.11% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 896.56 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.61 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BMS Factory, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, FUN FACTORY GmbH, Kanojo Toys, Luvu Brands Inc., and TENGA Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

